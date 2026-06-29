Walking Is Easy But Can't Go Up A Floor Without Losing Your Breath? Cardiologist Says This Is What It Could Signal
Climbing one floor leaves you breathless, but walking on flat ground feels fine? Cardiologist Dr. Tanmai Yermal (Jain) says watch out for this symptom
Published : June 29, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Taking several flights of stairs would tire most people out. But if a person is breathless after climbing just one floor, it may be concerning. Especially when walking on flat ground feels easy. Going up one floor requires a lot more effort from the body in comparison to level walking on the ground.
Says Dr. Tanmai Yermal (Jain), Consultant - Cardiologist & TAVI Expert, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi in Pune, “When a person walks upstairs, the heart has to pump harder. Additionally, the muscles require more oxygen. A lot of times, feeling breathlessness can be linked to poor fitness and excess weight but for others, a noticeable change in how the body responds to routine activity should not be ignored.”
Why do stairs reveal problems instead of flat walking?
Walking on flat surfaces means there is a steady demand on the cardiovascular system. When a person is climbing stairs, the body works in the opposite direction of gravity, causing a sharp increase in the heart rate, oxygen consumption and blood flow requirement. Daily walking interference can become obvious if the heart or lungs are not functioning optimally.
What conditions might be behind this symptom?
Cardiologist Dr. Tanmai Yermal (Jain) says being unable to breathe efficiently can be linked to multiple heart-related problems. Some of these are coronary artery disease, heart failure, heart valve disease or heart rhythm abnormalities.
Other symptoms to watch out for:
- Chest pain + discomfort
- Unusual fatigue
- Dizziness/ fainting spells
- Palpitations or racing heartbeats
- Ankles and feet start to swell up
- Difficulty breathing even while lying down flat
- Waking up and feeling breathless during the night
However, the cardiologist points out that the heart is not always the cause. Getting breathless while climbing stairs does not automatically mean that you have a heart problem. Other possible issues or diagnoses can be asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), anaemia, or thyroid disorders. “Sometimes, it might even mean a delayed recovery after falling ill to a recent respiratory infection. In some patients, anxiety and other side effects of medicines might also contribute to a reduced exercise tolerance and therefore cardiovascular problems,” he adds.
It is essential to keep in mind that self-diagnosis is problematic and might be misleading. Several conditions can produce similar symptoms. Medical assessment can help identify the actual cause and guide towards appropriate treatment.
When should a person seek medical advice professionally?
It is advisable to seek medical attention if the breathlessness is new. Also, if it is progressively getting worse and occurring with increasingly minor exertion. Doctors may recommend tests and investigations such as blood tests, electrocardiograms, chest imaging, pulmonary functioning test or echocardiogram to determine the underlying cause. Treatment depends entirely on the diagnosis of the patients. Some patients improve with lifestyle modifications. Others might need medication and inhalers, iron supplementation or a supervised rehabilitation program.
Dr. Tanmai says that in extreme cases, patients need procedures such as angioplasty with stent placement, coronary artery bypass graft CABG surgery, heart valve repair/ replacement, pacemaker implantation or cardiac resynchronisation therapy (CRT) in carefully selected cases.
Getting breathless after climbing one flight of stairs is not always a red flag. However, if it repeatedly leaves a person struggling for breath while walking remains normal, it is worth discussing the change with a healthcare professional.
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