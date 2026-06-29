ETV Bharat / health

Walking Is Easy But Can't Go Up A Floor Without Losing Your Breath? Cardiologist Says This Is What It Could Signal

If taking one flight of stairs is leaving you out of breath, it's a red flag ( Getty Images )

Taking several flights of stairs would tire most people out. But if a person is breathless after climbing just one floor, it may be concerning. Especially when walking on flat ground feels easy. Going up one floor requires a lot more effort from the body in comparison to level walking on the ground.

Says Dr. Tanmai Yermal (Jain), Consultant - Cardiologist & TAVI Expert, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi in Pune, “When a person walks upstairs, the heart has to pump harder. Additionally, the muscles require more oxygen. A lot of times, feeling breathlessness can be linked to poor fitness and excess weight but for others, a noticeable change in how the body responds to routine activity should not be ignored.”

Why do stairs reveal problems instead of flat walking?

Walking on flat surfaces means there is a steady demand on the cardiovascular system. When a person is climbing stairs, the body works in the opposite direction of gravity, causing a sharp increase in the heart rate, oxygen consumption and blood flow requirement. Daily walking interference can become obvious if the heart or lungs are not functioning optimally.

Going up a floor takes a lot more effort than walking (Getty Images)

What conditions might be behind this symptom?