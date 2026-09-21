ETV Bharat / health

Chronic Stress May Trigger Hidden Inflammation That Damages The Heart, Increases Risk Of Heart Attack And Stroke by 43%

People with the highest levels of inflammation had a 43% higher risk of heart attack and stroke than those with the lowest levels in the test group ( Getty Images )

Chronic stress from people’s everyday lives may be causing lasting structural changes to the heart, harming health and reducing life expectancy. The findings come from a study of almost half a million adults in the UK, believed to be the largest of its kind, led by researchers at the MRC Laboratory of Medical Sciences (LMS) and Imperial College London.

It finds that chronic inflammation, associated with people’s socioeconomic situation and lifestyles, is linked to damaging structural changes in the heart, as well as to a higher risk of heart attacks and stroke. The researchers explain that these changes may appear years before people experience any cardiovascular symptoms, remaining a hidden health threat.

Professor Declan O’Regan, British Heart Foundation Chair of Cardiovascular AI at Imperial College London and Head of the Computational Cardiac Imaging Group at the LMS, said: “Our study, which is the largest of its kind, suggests that millions of people could be living with hidden inflammation, which is slowly changing their heart and causing long term damage - increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke. Chronic inflammation is complicated, but we know it’s tied to our health and driven by a range of lifestyle and economic factors. This means people may be at more risk just because of their surroundings, their economic status, their family’s health and their lifestyle.”

“But while tackling health inequalities remains an issue, there are things that we can do about inflammation, including reducing risk factors like smoking and obesity,” he added. Chronic inflammation is a long-term low-level activation of the body's immune system. It has been linked with a range of diseases, including cancer and diabetes, and is increasingly recognised as a hidden driver of heart disease.

In the latest study, researchers analysed UK Biobank data from nearly 480,000 UK adults. They used a blood marker known as glycoprotein acetyls (GlycA), alongside heart imaging and genetic data. They found that people with the highest levels of inflammation (the top 20%) had a 43% higher risk of heart attack and stroke than those with the lowest levels (the bottom 20%). But in addition, those with higher levels also showed more evidence of structural changes in their hearts, including thickened heart walls, smaller heart chambers and poorer heart filling: all changes which may develop silently for years before progressing to heart failure.