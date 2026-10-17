ETV Bharat / health

You Slept For 8 Hours But Feel Tired? Sleep Apnea Could Be The Missing Link

Feeling sleepy and tired despite going to bed on time could be pointing towards undiagnosed sleep apnea ( Getty Images )

A good night’s sleep does not always imply that you wake up feeling rested. If you often feel tired, have trouble concentrating, or feel drowsy during the day (even if you’re getting enough time in bed), the problem may be with the quality of your sleep rather than the number of hours you rested. One potential explanation is obstructive sleep apnea, a sleep-related breathing disorder that is often missed.

What Does Sleep Apnea Mean?

“Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when the muscles of the throat relax during sleep, causing the upper airway to repeatedly narrow or close,” explains Dr. Arup Halder, Consultant Pulmonologist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI. He adds that this stops normal breathing, sometimes for several seconds at a time. “The brain will briefly respond to bring back breathing, causing recurring sleep disruptions a person might not recall the next morning. This means sleep is interrupted and not as restful, even if it seems like you got enough sleep,” he says. One of the most common warning signs is loud, chronic snoring, especially if you stop breathing, gasp or choke while you sleep. Other symptoms include a dry mouth or a headache on waking, trouble concentrating, irritability and chronic fatigue during the day. However, not everyone with sleep apnea snores loudly; symptoms can vary from one person to another. What Causes It?