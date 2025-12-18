Do You Have Chronic Constipation? It Could Be Affecting Your Sleep Too, Gastro Suggests How To Manage Constipation
A medical expert explains how constipation can interfere with one's sleep routine and shares vital sleep-inducing tips to follow.
Constipation is a common problem occurring among a majority of Indians. If left unmanaged, it can become chronic and impact your daily routine. Chronic constipation not only impacts digestion but your sleep too. It can take a toll on your sleep routine and leave you feeling restless and tired during your waking hours. It's a must to manage constipation and improve your gut as well as sleep health.
Says Dr. Vikram Dharap, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist, and Therapeutic Endoscopist, Medicover Hospitals, Kharghar, Navi-Mumbai, “Chronic constipation, defined as infrequent or difficult bowel movements lasting several weeks or more, can bring along discomfort, bloating, and pain. This can make it difficult to sleep soundly at night.”
Constipation disrupts the functioning of the gut and affects the neurotransmitters, like serotonin, that play a role in regulating sleep. When bowel movements are irregular, this balance is impacted, further affecting your sleep.
“Slow gut movement can lead to inflammation and affect hormones like cortisol, increasing stress and making it difficult to sleep peacefully at night. It is imperative to manage constipation and improve sleep quality,” says Dr. Dharap.
Sleep-inducing Tips
The gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and therapeutic endoscopist shares vital tips to manage constipation and get sound sleep at night:
- Opt for a diet loaded with fibre-rich foods: Many people neglect fiber and suffer from constipation. Make sure to add fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes to your daily meals. Fibre tends to bulk up your stool and helps it move more easily through the intestines. You will be able to regulate your bowel movements smoothly.
- Drink plenty of water to soften the stools and support digestion. In a day, try to down at least 12-15 glasses of water. Warm fluids, like herbal teas, can also be advised by the expert for inducing sleep at night.
- Exercise daily: Various activities like walking, playing a sport, running, gymming, or even yoga can improve gut health, manage constipation, and reduce bloating. Exercise every day for at least 45 minutes.
- Follow a structured schedule: Try to have bowel movements at a consistent time daily to train your digestive system. Moreover, you will also have to follow the same meal timing each day to prevent constipation and stay healthy.
- Bid adieu to processed foods: Foods high in refined sugar, fat, or low in fibre can worsen constipation. So, it is better to exclude them from the diet and stay healthy.
- Say NO to heavy late-night meals: Eating late or large meals just before bedtime can slow digestion and disturb sleep. It is better to keep the meals light at night. There should be a gap of 3 hours between the meals and bedtime.
By focusing on your digestive health without any further delay, you can improve both, bowel movements and your sleep quality.
