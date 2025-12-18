ETV Bharat / health

Do You Have Chronic Constipation? It Could Be Affecting Your Sleep Too, Gastro Suggests How To Manage Constipation

Constipation is a common problem occurring among a majority of Indians. If left unmanaged, it can become chronic and impact your daily routine. Chronic constipation not only impacts digestion but your sleep too. It can take a toll on your sleep routine and leave you feeling restless and tired during your waking hours. It's a must to manage constipation and improve your gut as well as sleep health.

Says Dr. Vikram Dharap, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist, and Therapeutic Endoscopist, Medicover Hospitals, Kharghar, Navi-Mumbai, “Chronic constipation, defined as infrequent or difficult bowel movements lasting several weeks or more, can bring along discomfort, bloating, and pain. This can make it difficult to sleep soundly at night.”

Constipation disrupts the functioning of the gut and affects the neurotransmitters, like serotonin, that play a role in regulating sleep. When bowel movements are irregular, this balance is impacted, further affecting your sleep.