ETV Bharat / health

Is Your Child Shorter Than Classmates? Find Out When A Growth Gap Needs A Doctor’s Attention

A perceived growth gap (the feeling that a child is shorter than their peers) whether arising in the mind of the child or the parents, needs discussion with your paediatrician. This growth gap doesn’t always need investigations or treatment, but rather careful consideration.

A paediatrician needs to see whether this “height difference” is really present or whether it is only apparent to the eyes. Before the onset of puberty, height grows at a relatively constant speed of 4-6 cm every year. This constant growth velocity is apparent from 4 years onwards. It is an important parameter of a child’s growth and physical health.

The other issue why a child may be shorter in the class is due to a difference in the timing of puberty. When a child enters puberty, the growth rate suddenly accelerates. This accelerated growth continues until pubertal processes are complete; usually, one year after the onset of menstruation in girls and by 16-18 years in boys, says Dr. Sane. So, a child entering puberty later may look much shorter than their peers but will have more years for attaining height.

Children in the same academic year, studying in the same class, can have an age difference of 9 to 12 months, and this can translate into a height difference (Getty Images)

These charts are easily available on the Indian Academy of Pediatrics website. Dr. Sane urges parents to measure and record their child’s height and weight at home on every birthday.

“Children in the same academic year, studying in the same class, can have an age difference of 9 to 12 months, and this can translate into a height difference of 3-4 cm (nearly 1.5 inches). This can be easily conveyed to a child and parents. This constant growth is so important that we paediatricians monitor a child’s height on special growth charts during almost all healthcare visits. Any deviation from this 4-6 cm constant growth can give a very early, and often the only, clue to underlying hormonal deficiencies such as growth hormone deficiency or thyroid deficiency,” says Dr. Sudhir Sane, Director - Department of Paediatrics, Jupiter Hospital, Thane in Maharashtra.

Your pediatrician will check the status of puberty and can actually estimate the growth potential. The reason for this is called constitutional delay in growth and puberty. Have we all not seen children who are shorter in the class till, say, 9th or 10th standard and then suddenly have a growth spurt? A paediatrician can certainly diagnose this, especially if height charts from the previous few years are available, and counsel the child. This often works to deal with any feelings of stress or inferiority that the child can have due to a perceived short stature.

Small For Gestational Age

Dr. Sane says that weight at birth matters, and if the baby was small for the gestational age, then some of these children can grow at a lower rate throughout childhood. If your baby was born smaller than expected for the gestational age (a condition called small for gestational age), they might continue to grow more slowly through childhood. Specialised treatment is now available for a select group of such children. A child’s height is also a reflection of the parents’ height. Children of tall parents are taller and vice versa. Your pediatrician can actually calculate your child’s expected adult height based on the parents’ height. This is called mid-parental height.

While on the topic of shortness, it would not be out of place to mention that tonics and appetite stimulants don’t work. While physical exercise is good, height does not increase by hanging on a rod or by doing stretching exercises.

A child’s height is determined by genetic, familial, hormonal, and health-related conditions. Because height is time-sensitive, growth stops after a certain age; any concern about your child’s height is worth discussing with your paediatrician sooner rather than later. Most children who are shorter than their classmates are perfectly healthy. Your pediatrician is your best partner in ensuring your child reaches their full growth potential.