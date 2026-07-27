Children Under 5 Years Fall Prey The Most To Monsoon Illnesses, Here's How Nutrition And Vaccines Can Keep Them From Getting Sick This Season
You wouldn't send your child into heavy rain without protection. The same logic applies to diseases in this season.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
Every year, as the rains arrive, hospitals see a surge in children with fever, diarrhoea, coughs, colds and mosquito-borne illnesses. Stagnant water, contaminated food and drinking water, and a damp environment create the perfect breeding ground for bacteria, viruses and mosquitoes. Many of these illnesses are preventable. The formula isn't complicated: safe food, clean water, good hygiene, proper nutrition and timely vaccination will keep them from getting ill, doctors say.
Why Are Young Children More Vulnerable?
Tiny tots under five have developing immune systems. They also love touching everything, playing outdoors and forgetting to wash their hands before eating. That's why they're more likely to catch infections during the rainy season. Besides mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya, doctors also see a rise in diarrhoea, typhoid, jaundice, gastroenteritis, common colds, coughs, skin infections and Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease.
One of the easiest ways children get sick during the monsoon is through contaminated drinking water. Doctors recommend giving children only boiled and filtered water. They should also avoid drinking directly from taps at school or in public places, where the quality of water may not always be safe. A few extra minutes spent boiling water can save days of illness.
Also read: Monsoon Manual: Why Do Children Fall Sick More Frequently In Rainy Weather? Child Specialist Responds
Your Kitchen Can Become Your Best Defence
Food is medicine especially during the monsoon. Nutritionist Prof. Deepali Wagh from Maharashtra advises parents to wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly, preferably in salted water, before cooking or eating them. Raw salads and uncooked foods are best avoided during this season, particularly for young children, older adults and people recovering from illness. Fresh, home-cooked meals are always a safer choice than food that's been sitting out for hours.
Eat Smart, Not Heavy
That colourful plate of cut fruit or roadside snack may look tempting, but during the monsoon it can also carry unwanted bacteria. Physician Dr. Arun Mondhe from Amravati says parents should not buy children food sold in the open as flies, dust and contaminated water can easily spread germs. Instead, serve hot, freshly cooked meals at home. Protein-rich foods like lentils, beans, milk, curd, buttermilk, eggs and fish help children recover faster and boost their immune systems.
Monsoon isn't the time to overload your plate with oily pakoras every evening, even if they're hard to resist. According to Prof. Wagh, children should eat fresh, light and seasonal foods, while limiting fried, spicy and greasy meals. She also recommends paying special attention to four important nutrients:
- Vitamin C to support immunity
- Vitamin D for healthy bones and immune function
- Iron to help prevent anaemia
- Zinc to support healing and immune health
Get Vaccine-Smart
You wouldn't send your child into heavy rain without protection. The same logic applies to infectious diseases.
According to paediatrician Dr. Jayant Pandharikar from Amravati, Maharashtra, vaccines for diseases such as Rotavirus, Typhoid and the ones in India’s National Immunisation Programme are important in protecting kids against serious infections. But vaccines alone are not enough. Children also need nutritious foods such as milk, eggs, lentils and legumes, green leafy vegetables, seasonal fruits and fresh homemade foods. These foods contain vitamins A, C and D, and protein... all of which are needed to build a strong immune system.
Also read: Rotavirus Vaccine A Must For Newborn Babies Before The Rainy Season, Fights Infection, Says Neonatologist
Sleep Is an Immunity Booster
Parents tend to focus on food but forget sleep. According to Dr. Tushar Palve, Medical Superintendent at Cama Hospital in Mumbai, children should get 10 to 12 hours of sleep every night. Good sleep helps the immune system function better and gives the body time to recover and fight infections.
When Should Parents See A Doctor?
A mild cold may settle on its own but some symptoms should never be ignored. Seek medical attention if your child has:
- Repeated or high fever
- Persistent diarrhoea or vomiting
- Continuous coughing
- Extreme weakness
- Changes in urine colour
- Difficulty breathing
- Signs of dehydration
Doctors advise against self-medication, especially if symptoms continue for more than a day or two.
Monsoon Health Checklist For Parents
Before the next spell of rain, remember these simple habits:
- Give children boiled or filtered drinking water.
- Wash fruits and vegetables well before cooking.
- Go for freshly cooked food and avoid raw or street foods.
- Eat foods that are rich in vitamin C and D, iron, zinc and protein.
- Encourage regular hand washing.
- Keep vaccinations up to date.
- Make sure children get enough sleep.
Also read: The Monsoon Medicine Checklist: 8 Rules That Could Save Your Prescription
You can't stop the rain. And honestly, you shouldn't. Childhood deserves muddy shoes, paper boats and the smell of wet earth. What you can do is make sure those memories don't come with a hospital visit. A balanced diet, clean drinking water, good hygiene and timely vaccination may not sound exciting, but during the monsoon, they become your child's strongest shield against disease.
Also read:
- Monsoon Update: Dengue Surges As India Battles Double Disease Burden; Malaria, Kala-Azar Decline While NCDs Rise
- UTIs In Monsoon: Delayed Bathroom Breaks Are A Bigger Mistake Than Forgetting Your Umbrella, Says Urologist
- Why Eye Flu Spreads So Quickly In The Rainy Season, And What You Must Do If You Have A Pink Eye
- State-By-State Report On The Rainy Season's Biggest Health Risks, Outbreaks And Prevention