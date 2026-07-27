ETV Bharat / health

Children Under 5 Years Fall Prey The Most To Monsoon Illnesses, Here's How Nutrition And Vaccines Can Keep Them From Getting Sick This Season

Every year, as the rains arrive, hospitals see a surge in children with fever, diarrhoea, coughs, colds and mosquito-borne illnesses. Stagnant water, contaminated food and drinking water, and a damp environment create the perfect breeding ground for bacteria, viruses and mosquitoes. Many of these illnesses are preventable. The formula isn't complicated: safe food, clean water, good hygiene, proper nutrition and timely vaccination will keep them from getting ill, doctors say.

Why Are Young Children More Vulnerable?

Tiny tots under five have developing immune systems. They also love touching everything, playing outdoors and forgetting to wash their hands before eating. That's why they're more likely to catch infections during the rainy season. Besides mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya, doctors also see a rise in diarrhoea, typhoid, jaundice, gastroenteritis, common colds, coughs, skin infections and Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease.

One of the easiest ways children get sick during the monsoon is through contaminated drinking water. Doctors recommend giving children only boiled and filtered water. They should also avoid drinking directly from taps at school or in public places, where the quality of water may not always be safe. A few extra minutes spent boiling water can save days of illness.

Your Kitchen Can Become Your Best Defence

Food is medicine especially during the monsoon. Nutritionist Prof. Deepali Wagh from Maharashtra advises parents to wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly, preferably in salted water, before cooking or eating them. Raw salads and uncooked foods are best avoided during this season, particularly for young children, older adults and people recovering from illness. Fresh, home-cooked meals are always a safer choice than food that's been sitting out for hours.

Eat Smart, Not Heavy