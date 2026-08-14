ETV Bharat / health

5 Simple Habits Parents Can Teach Kids To Protect Their Eyes | Children’s Eye Health & Safety Month 2026

Children have a special talent for turning ordinary objects into adventure equipment. A pencil becomes a sword. A cricket ball becomes a missile. Cuts, bruises and the occasional dramatic fall are part of growing up. But there is one part of the body that deserves a little more attention: the eyes. August is observed as Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month, making it a good time to teach children some simple habits that can protect their eyes from everyday injuries.

The idea is not to make children afraid of playing. Quite the opposite. Children should run, cycle, play games and explore. They simply need to learn a few basic rules so that an afternoon of fun does not turn into an unexpected trip to the eye hospital.

Seasoned cataract and refractive surgeon Dr Kamal Babu, Chief Operating Officer - South, ASG Eye Hospital & Vasan Eye Care, says, “Children learn resilience and teamwork every day at school, on playgrounds and while playing with friends. But accidental eye injuries can easily happen during these activities. When eye safety becomes part of conversations at home and in schools, children can develop habits that stay with them throughout life.”

Many accidents can be prevented with a few simple habits that parents could teach their kids.

1. Wear a Helmet When You Cycle

Every child who cycles has probably said some version of: “I don't need a helmet. I know how to ride.”

This is usually said approximately three seconds before the bicycle encounters a stone. A properly fitted helmet protects the head and can also reduce the risk of serious facial and eye injuries during a fall. Wear a helmet every time you cycle. It doesn't matter whether you're riding around the neighbourhood, going to school or doing three rounds of the building compound. A helmet is not a sign that you are scared. It is a sign that you intend to continue cycling tomorrow.