5 Simple Habits Parents Can Teach Kids To Protect Their Eyes | Children’s Eye Health & Safety Month 2026
Cataract and refractive surgeon Dr Kamal Babu suggests eye protection rules kids can remember when parents and teachers aren't nearby.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Children have a special talent for turning ordinary objects into adventure equipment. A pencil becomes a sword. A cricket ball becomes a missile. Cuts, bruises and the occasional dramatic fall are part of growing up. But there is one part of the body that deserves a little more attention: the eyes. August is observed as Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month, making it a good time to teach children some simple habits that can protect their eyes from everyday injuries.
The idea is not to make children afraid of playing. Quite the opposite. Children should run, cycle, play games and explore. They simply need to learn a few basic rules so that an afternoon of fun does not turn into an unexpected trip to the eye hospital.
Seasoned cataract and refractive surgeon Dr Kamal Babu, Chief Operating Officer - South, ASG Eye Hospital & Vasan Eye Care, says, “Children learn resilience and teamwork every day at school, on playgrounds and while playing with friends. But accidental eye injuries can easily happen during these activities. When eye safety becomes part of conversations at home and in schools, children can develop habits that stay with them throughout life.”
Many accidents can be prevented with a few simple habits that parents could teach their kids.
1. Wear a Helmet When You Cycle
Every child who cycles has probably said some version of: “I don't need a helmet. I know how to ride.”
This is usually said approximately three seconds before the bicycle encounters a stone. A properly fitted helmet protects the head and can also reduce the risk of serious facial and eye injuries during a fall. Wear a helmet every time you cycle. It doesn't matter whether you're riding around the neighbourhood, going to school or doing three rounds of the building compound. A helmet is not a sign that you are scared. It is a sign that you intend to continue cycling tomorrow.
2. Don't Rub Your Eyes With Dirty Hands
Children are taught to wash their hands before eating. Fair enough. But there is another important rule they should learn: don't rub your eyes with unwashed hands. Children's hands touch everything: desks, playground equipment, doors, floors, pets, snacks and things that parents would probably prefer not to investigate. Rubbing the eyes with dirty hands can push dirt and germs into the eye and cause irritation, redness and discomfort. If your eyes feel itchy, don't immediately attack them with your fingers. Wash your hands first. If the irritation continues, tell a parent, teacher or another trusted adult.
3. Pencils Are For Writing, Not Sword Fighting
Pencils, scissors and other sharp objects can cause serious injuries if children run around while carrying them. Teach children a very simple rule: Don't run with sharp objects. Pencils belong on desks. Scissors should be used carefully. Sharp toys should not be thrown at other people.
4. Laser Lights Are Not Toys For Someone Else's Eyes
Laser lights may look like harmless little beams of fun. They are not something children should point at another person's eyes. The eye is not a screen for testing how bright your laser is. Children should be taught never to point laser lights at someone's face or eyes, including their own.
5. Teach Kids How To Play Safely
There is always a temptation to respond to every childhood accident by creating a rule book the size of a school textbook. Eventually, the child is sitting quietly on the sofa, which is probably not what childhood was supposed to be. The better approach is to teach children how to play safely rather than teaching them not to play. They can cycle, play cricket, run around the playground... They just need to understand that their eyes are precious and that a few seconds of care can prevent an accident.
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