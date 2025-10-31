ETV Bharat / health

How Arts, Music, And Movement Improve Neurodiverse Children's Learning

If you’ve ever watched a group of five-year-olds sit through a 40-minute math lesson, you know it’s roughly the same as watching cats attempt synchronized swimming. Now imagine trying to make that happen in a classroom where each child learns differently: where one is nonverbal, another is hypersensitive to sound, a third learns best through touch, and a fourth just wants to spin in circles because spinning is how their brain hits the refresh button.

Welcome to the world of neurodiverse education, where the rules of “sit still and listen” crumble faster than your patience at a PTA meeting. But here’s the twist: the very things we were told were distractions (drawing, drumming, dancing, daydreaming) might actually be the best way for children with autism or learning differences to connect, communicate, and thrive. Turns out, nontraditional modalities like art, music, and movement aren’t just “fun breaks.” They’re powerful neurological tools, and sometimes the only language that truly reaches a child’s inner world.

The Brain Loves A Beat, A Brushstroke

The brain lights up in neon when you introduce rhythm, colour, and movement. Neuroscience tells us that art and music activate both hemispheres, strengthen neural connections, and foster emotional regulation. In kids who are nonverbal or minimally verbal, this is like giving the brain a megaphone without needing words.

Young brains love brushstrokes (ETV Bharat)

Painting a line of blue across paper can be a form of storytelling. Drumming on a table can be a heartbeat that says, “I’m here.” Twirling to music can be self-expression when language can’t keep up.

As Devangana Mishra, Founder of the non-profit Brain Bristle, explains, these creative forms are not just cute add-ons but deliberate acts of empowerment. “As a rule, I make sure that our school programmes, classroom sessions, and team meetings with children involve no technology,” she says. “Brain Bristle works extensively in low-income schools, and our approach has been to create rich alternatives: mindfulness practices, high intellectual and emotional engagement through reading, writing, math, creative work, DIY activities, and maker spaces. These act as a form of resistance against passive screen time.” In other words, the screens are off, and the senses are on.

Less Screen, More Interaction

Our collective parenting philosophy over the last decade could be summed up as “Here, play with this iPad while I Google whether screen time is bad for you.” But Devangana’s approach is different. In low-income inclusive schools, Brain Bristle doesn’t rely on fancy apps or AI tutors. Instead, they use imagination, physicality, and sensory engagement to get children learning and thriving. The irony? The results are more cutting-edge than any gadget. For example, mindfulness breathing exercises help children regulate emotions. Reading and storytelling sessions let them explore empathy.

For neurodiverse children, learning often begins in the body. When a child rocks, spins, flaps, or taps, they’re not “misbehaving” — they’re regulating. They’re making sense of the world through their muscles and senses.

Movement-based learning (yoga, dance, rhythm games, or even walking while solving math problems) helps these kids process emotions, develop coordination, and feel safe in their own bodies. For many nonverbal children, a gentle sway or rhythmic beat becomes their first vocabulary. And let’s be real: even neurotypical adults can barely focus without pacing the room or doodling in meetings.