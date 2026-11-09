ETV Bharat / health

Childhood Vaccination: Doctor Urges Parents To Follow Immunisation Schedules And Avoid Common Myths

File - A health worker administers the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to a girl as part of an immunisation drive ( ETV Bharat via Union Health Ministry )

Hyderabad: Childhood vaccination is one of the most effective ways to protect children against potentially life-threatening diseases, but misconceptions and concerns among parents continue to delay timely immunisation.

Dr Babu S. Madarkar, Clinical Director and Chief Neonatologist at KIMS Cuddles, Secunderabad, talks about the importance of following recommended vaccination schedules and addressing common myths surrounding childhood immunisation.

Childhood Vaccination: Doctor Urges Parents to Follow Immunisation Schedules and Avoid Common Myths (ETV Bharat)

“Vaccines have saved millions of lives worldwide by preventing infectious diseases and reducing the risk of serious complications. However, some parents hesitate to vaccinate their children due to concerns about post-vaccination fever or the effects of administering multiple vaccines at an early age," said Dr Madarkar.

"Such misconceptions can lead to delays in immunisation and expose children to preventable health risks," he added.

The human immune system is designed to fight disease-causing organisms. However, certain infections can cause severe complications, particularly in young children whose immune systems are still developing.

Vaccines prepare the immune system to recognise and fight specific pathogens. This enables the body to respond more effectively when exposed to the same infection in the future. Immunisation therefore provides protection before a disease strikes and reduces the need for treatment and the risk of complications.

Routine childhood immunisation protects children against multiple infectious diseases. Polio can cause permanent disability, while measles can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia and encephalitis. Diphtheria can cause severe throat infections and breathing difficulties, while whooping cough can be particularly dangerous for infants.

Vaccines also protect against tetanus, hepatitis B, severe diarrhoea caused by rotavirus and pneumococcal infections. Timely immunisation reduces the risk of contracting these diseases and developing serious complications.

Immunisation begins soon after birth. Under the Government of India's Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), several essential vaccines are provided free of cost to eligible beneficiaries at government health facilities.

The routine childhood immunisation schedule includes:

At birth: BCG, oral polio vaccine (OPV) and the first dose of hepatitis B vaccine.

BCG, oral polio vaccine (OPV) and the first dose of hepatitis B vaccine. At 6, 10 and 14 weeks: OPV, pentavalent, rotavirus and inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), along with pneumococcal vaccines as per the applicable schedule.

OPV, pentavalent, rotavirus and inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), along with pneumococcal vaccines as per the applicable schedule. Between 9 and 12 months: First dose of measles-rubella (MR) vaccine and other recommended vaccines.

First dose of measles-rubella (MR) vaccine and other recommended vaccines. Between 16 and 24 months: Second dose of MR vaccine, DPT booster and polio booster.

Second dose of MR vaccine, DPT booster and polio booster. At 5–6 years: DPT booster.

DPT booster. At 10 and 16 years: Td vaccine.

Pregnant women are also advised to receive Td vaccination to protect against tetanus and diphtheria, as recommended by healthcare providers. The schedule may vary depending on the child's age, previous vaccination history and applicable immunisation guidelines.