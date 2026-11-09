Childhood Vaccination: Doctor Urges Parents To Follow Immunisation Schedules And Avoid Common Myths
Vaccines have saved millions of lives worldwide by preventing infectious diseases and reducing the risk of serious complications
Published : November 9, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Childhood vaccination is one of the most effective ways to protect children against potentially life-threatening diseases, but misconceptions and concerns among parents continue to delay timely immunisation.
Dr Babu S. Madarkar, Clinical Director and Chief Neonatologist at KIMS Cuddles, Secunderabad, talks about the importance of following recommended vaccination schedules and addressing common myths surrounding childhood immunisation.
“Vaccines have saved millions of lives worldwide by preventing infectious diseases and reducing the risk of serious complications. However, some parents hesitate to vaccinate their children due to concerns about post-vaccination fever or the effects of administering multiple vaccines at an early age," said Dr Madarkar.
"Such misconceptions can lead to delays in immunisation and expose children to preventable health risks," he added.
The human immune system is designed to fight disease-causing organisms. However, certain infections can cause severe complications, particularly in young children whose immune systems are still developing.
Vaccines prepare the immune system to recognise and fight specific pathogens. This enables the body to respond more effectively when exposed to the same infection in the future. Immunisation therefore provides protection before a disease strikes and reduces the need for treatment and the risk of complications.
Routine childhood immunisation protects children against multiple infectious diseases. Polio can cause permanent disability, while measles can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia and encephalitis. Diphtheria can cause severe throat infections and breathing difficulties, while whooping cough can be particularly dangerous for infants.
Vaccines also protect against tetanus, hepatitis B, severe diarrhoea caused by rotavirus and pneumococcal infections. Timely immunisation reduces the risk of contracting these diseases and developing serious complications.
Immunisation begins soon after birth. Under the Government of India's Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), several essential vaccines are provided free of cost to eligible beneficiaries at government health facilities.
The routine childhood immunisation schedule includes:
- At birth: BCG, oral polio vaccine (OPV) and the first dose of hepatitis B vaccine.
- At 6, 10 and 14 weeks: OPV, pentavalent, rotavirus and inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), along with pneumococcal vaccines as per the applicable schedule.
- Between 9 and 12 months: First dose of measles-rubella (MR) vaccine and other recommended vaccines.
- Between 16 and 24 months: Second dose of MR vaccine, DPT booster and polio booster.
- At 5–6 years: DPT booster.
- At 10 and 16 years: Td vaccine.
Pregnant women are also advised to receive Td vaccination to protect against tetanus and diphtheria, as recommended by healthcare providers. The schedule may vary depending on the child's age, previous vaccination history and applicable immunisation guidelines.
Common vaccination myths and facts
Several misconceptions surrounding childhood immunisation can discourage parents from vaccinating their children on time.
One common concern is that vaccines cause fever and should therefore be avoided. However, mild fever, pain or swelling at the injection site may occur after certain vaccinations. These reactions are generally temporary and subside within a day or two. Serious adverse reactions are rare, although medical advice should be sought if unusual or severe symptoms develop.
Another misconception is that administering multiple vaccines weakens a child's immune system. In reality, vaccines train the immune system to recognise and fight different infections. Childhood immunisation schedules are developed following extensive scientific research and safety evaluations.
Some parents also believe that vaccination is unnecessary because children can still contract diseases despite being immunised. Although no vaccine provides complete protection, vaccines substantially reduce the risk of infection and, more importantly, severe illness, hospitalisation and death.
Mild illnesses such as a common cold or cough generally do not require vaccination to be postponed. However, children with significant illness or high fever may need medical assessment before receiving a vaccine.
Vaccination also does not replace proper nutrition and healthcare. Breastfeeding, adequate sleep, personal hygiene and a balanced diet remain essential for children's overall growth and development.
Immunisation is not limited to childhood. As people age, immunity against certain infections may decline, increasing their vulnerability to diseases.
Depending on their age and medical condition, adults and senior citizens may require vaccines against influenza, pneumococcal infections and herpes zoster (shingles).
The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is also important during adolescence as it helps prevent certain HPV-related cancers, including cervical cancer. Pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses and older adults should consult their doctors about the vaccines recommended for them.
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