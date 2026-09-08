Childhood Symptoms Parents Should Not Ignore: When Does A Child Need A Cancer Evaluation?
The purpose of recognising these warning signs is not to create fear but to recognise when something has moved beyond the usual childhood pattern.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
Children fall sick a lot. Parents eventually become experts at distinguishing “just another infection” from “something seems different this time.” But there are moments when that instinct deserves attention. Childhood cancer is uncommon, and most symptoms such as fever, tiredness or loss of appetite are caused by infections or other common childhood conditions. The concern arises when a symptom is persistent, unexplained, keeps coming back or appears along with other unusual changes.
Dr Purvaja Kubade, Consultant Hemato Oncologist, TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre in Talegaon, Maharashtra says, “Parents should pay attention when something looks different from their child's usual pattern of health.” The idea isn't to turn every parent into a cancer detective but to know when a normal childhood complaint is becoming unusual enough to deserve a doctor's attention.
Hemato Oncologist Dr Kubade shared five symptoms parents should not ignore:
1. A Fever That Keeps Coming Back
Fever is one of the most common reasons parents call the paediatrician. Usually, there is an obvious explanation, such as an infection, and the child improves. But a fever that continues for a prolonged period, repeatedly returns without a clear reason or occurs alongside other concerning symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor. Parents don't need to panic over every fever but if the fever doesn't behave like the usual illnesses your child has had before, it is worth getting medical advice.
2. When Your Usually Active Child Suddenly Seems Very Tired
Children aren't particularly famous for conserving energy; they run, jump, play, ask for snacks and then find the energy to run again. So a noticeable and persistent change in activity levels can be worth paying attention to. If a child becomes unusually tired or weak, stops participating in activities they normally enjoy or seems much less active without an obvious explanation, parents should speak to a paediatrician.
3. Bruises And Bleeding Without A Good Explanation
A bruise with a perfectly understandable story behind it is usually not mysterious. Frequent bruising without a clear injury, unusual bleeding, repeated nosebleeds or bleeding gums, however, should not simply be ignored; particularly if they occur along with tiredness or fever. The important thing is to look for a pattern, rather than becoming alarmed by one isolated bruise.
4. A Lump Or Swelling That Doesn't Go Away
Children can develop swollen lymph nodes during infections. A small swelling in the neck during or after an infection is therefore not unusual. But a lump or swelling that persists or continues to grow deserves medical examination. This could occur in areas such as the neck, abdomen, chest, armpit or groin.
Again, it does not mean cancer. It means that someone needs to find out what it is. Parents can make one of two mistakes: ignoring something that needs checking or becoming terrified by something that is probably harmless. The better approach is somewhere in between.
5. Pain Or Changes In How A Child Moves
Children can complain about pain for all sorts of reasons. A football injury, an awkward fall or simply overdoing things during play. Persistent or unexplained bone or joint pain is different. Parents should also discuss unusual headaches or changes such as difficulty walking with a paediatrician, particularly if these symptoms continue or become worse.
“Consult a paediatrician when symptoms are persistent, worsening, unexplained or occurring together. Depending on what the doctor finds during the child's examination, further evaluation may include blood tests, imaging or referral to a paediatric oncologist,” advises Dr Kubade.
A list of symptoms on the internet cannot tell you what is happening to your child. A paediatrician can examine the child, understand the history and decide whether further testing is actually necessary.
Having one of these symptoms does not mean that a child has cancer. Childhood cancer is uncommon, and most children with fever, tiredness, bruising, swelling or pain have much more common conditions. So if something feels persistently different, don't panic but don't dismiss it either.
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