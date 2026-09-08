ETV Bharat / health

Childhood Symptoms Parents Should Not Ignore: When Does A Child Need A Cancer Evaluation?

Children fall sick a lot. Parents eventually become experts at distinguishing “just another infection” from “something seems different this time.” But there are moments when that instinct deserves attention. Childhood cancer is uncommon, and most symptoms such as fever, tiredness or loss of appetite are caused by infections or other common childhood conditions. The concern arises when a symptom is persistent, unexplained, keeps coming back or appears along with other unusual changes.

Dr Purvaja Kubade, Consultant Hemato Oncologist, TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre in Talegaon, Maharashtra says, “Parents should pay attention when something looks different from their child's usual pattern of health.” The idea isn't to turn every parent into a cancer detective but to know when a normal childhood complaint is becoming unusual enough to deserve a doctor's attention.

Hemato Oncologist Dr Kubade shared five symptoms parents should not ignore:

1. A Fever That Keeps Coming Back

Fever is one of the most common reasons parents call the paediatrician. Usually, there is an obvious explanation, such as an infection, and the child improves. But a fever that continues for a prolonged period, repeatedly returns without a clear reason or occurs alongside other concerning symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor. Parents don't need to panic over every fever but if the fever doesn't behave like the usual illnesses your child has had before, it is worth getting medical advice.

2. When Your Usually Active Child Suddenly Seems Very Tired

Children aren't particularly famous for conserving energy; they run, jump, play, ask for snacks and then find the energy to run again. So a noticeable and persistent change in activity levels can be worth paying attention to. If a child becomes unusually tired or weak, stops participating in activities they normally enjoy or seems much less active without an obvious explanation, parents should speak to a paediatrician.

3. Bruises And Bleeding Without A Good Explanation