ETV Bharat / health

Rajasthan: Reduced Infant Mortality Rates Help Improve Conditions Of Infant Safety

Singh said the report clearly shows Rajasthan ranks third in the national infant mortality deaths index. Rajasthan has, however, recorded fewer deaths than the national average, but the infant mortality rate continues to be a matter of concern. This is higher than the national average and needs a lot of improvement, especially in rural areas.

The NFHS is conducted by the Centre to collect data on population, nutrition as well as health. The Centre conducted NFHS Survey 4 in 2015-16, and thereafter NFHS Survey 5 was conducted in 2019-21. Their report was released in 2023.

Singh admitted there are gaps in awareness which need to be addressed. "The newborn babies should not be given any liquids from birth until they are six months old. Often in rural areas, we see at the time of birth, a child is given guti or a few drops of water are put in the mouth; this should absolutely not be done. Health rules dictate that babies should be fed only breast milk," said Singh.

Singh said, "These child safety figures for Rajasthan in the NFHS-5 report are positive, but not sufficient. Statistics show that over 94 per cent of births in Rajasthan are conducted by trained personnel." She added that healthcare institutions provide care for 48 hours following childbirth. "Both infants and their mothers are being looked after, which has helped to reduce the mortality rate."

According to the NFHS-5 (National Family Health Survey), 27 out of every 1000 children die within a year in Rajasthan. Meeta Singh, a social worker in health services, told ETV Bharat, these numbers need to be brought down to a single digit.

Jaipur: This year childhood safety in Rajasthan has improved as the infant and neonatal mortality rates are seen to be declining. This coincides with the Child Safety Day, which is celebrated on November 7, every year. However, some challenges persist due to a lack of medical facilities in rural areas and disparities in vaccination rates.

In 2014, there were 39 deaths per 1,000 children. These children did not even survive their first year of life. Now, this number has dropped to 27, meaning 27 children per 1,000 die within one year of birth. However, this figure is also worrying. "We are striving to bring this figure down to single digits. A lot of good efforts are being made, but a lot more needs to be done to improve the child safety rate," said Singh.

She added, "We need to make them healthy citizens, and we need to constantly exercise caution. The government can play an instrumental role in creating awareness and spreading the message of benefits of mother's milk. The quality of the primary health centres in rural areas needs to be drastically improved."

Doctors say, institutional delivery alone is not enough. Neonatal mothers need hygenic and good environment at the health clinics. Furthermore, there is a need to provide more information about vaccinations, as in many places. Babies are being born healthy, but due to a lack of awareness, they are not adequately vaccinated, and children get infected with unknown diseases. Singh says in rural areas, it is still often seen that resources are not available on time. "The hard work of our ASHA workers at Anganwadi centres has yielded positive results. It is important to ensure that everyone receives the benefits of government schemes," said Singh.

There are many challenges for the neonatal mothers and babies. The infant mortality rates are higher in rural areas than in urban areas, primarily due to the lack of medical facilities in rural areas. The other major problem is of lack of awareness regarding vaccination. Only 55 per cent of children in the state are fully vaccinated, and in some districts, the rate is even lower than the national average. Worse still is six per cent deliveries are still done by untrained hands, which is dangerous for both the baby and the mother. The midwifes and ASHA workers too face challenges. There are problems due to a delay in payments under the Janani Shishu Suraksha Yojana, which have also come to light.

The other major problem, Singh says, is child marriage. In the NFHS-5 survey, when women aged 20 to 24 were asked about their marriage, 25 per cent of the women said that they were married below the age of 18. Though this year's rate has shown 8 per cent improvement compared to the previous data. The government and social organisations have been working to prevent child marriage for several years.

"There has been only a 10 per cent improvement in this survey, which comes out every five years. It still raises questions about our system. Following this report, it seems the government needs to once again take a serious look at child marriage, because it defintiely leads to girls becoming mothers at a young age. Having children at a young age results in poor health and often leads to their death within a few days," said Meeta.