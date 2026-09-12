ETV Bharat / health

Chhattisgarh Fights Rising Incidence Of Cancer

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is grappling with a high incidence of cancer being reported across the state. Experts are trying to figure out whether the disease's severity is increasing or more cases are being detected due to improved testing and awareness. Between April 1, 2024, and June 2026, 17,611 cancer cases were reported in the state.

The MECAHARA Hospital at Raipur that serves as the state’s largest government-run advanced tertiary cancer care centre sees thousands of new patients each year while around 25,000 receive radiation treatment there. Experts say that the landscape has changed significantly in recent years with regard to cancer treatment techniques, medications, and awareness.

Sources disclosed that of the 17,611 cancer cases reported between April 1, 2024, and June 2026, 4,465 cases were of oral cancer, 210 of throat cancer, 252 of tongue cancer, 1,038 of lung cancer, 2,633 of breast cancer, 2,200 of uterine cancer, and 2,560 of stomach cancer. In addition, 4,253 cases of other types of cancer were reported.

According to the Head of Oncology Department at MECAHARA Hospital, Dr. Manjula Beck, approximately 3,000 new cancer patients arrive at the hospital every year, and a large number return for regular checkups and follow-up treatment. She said that some types of cancer can spread to other parts of the body, while others remain locally confined.

"Most patients reach the hospital when the disease has already progressed significantly. This is why early detection and screening are considered crucial in the fight against cancer. Screening for oral, breast, and cervical cancers in particular has been incorporated into the health system," Dr. Manjula said.

The available data revealed a significant gap between government and private institutions. While 3,901 patients were treated in the government institutions, 15,497 patients were treated in private hospitals.

Dr. Manjula disclosed that about ten years ago, her department primarily offered telecobalt and brachytherapy for radiation treatment. However, cancer treatment techniques have evolved significantly. Currently, the department uses cutting-edge technologies such as Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Image Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), and Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT). "These technologies allow for more precise delivery of radiation to the affected area, while also maximizing the protection of normal body tissue,” she said.

She further disclosed that MECAHARA Hospital is the only institution in Chhattisgarh that provides brachytherapy through interstitial implants. This technique is used to treat certain types of cancer, including cancers such as mouth and throat cancer, penile cancer, and sarcoma. This demonstrates that changes in cancer treatment are not limited to the number of patients, but also to the vast expansion of treatment methods and available technology.