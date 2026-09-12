Chhattisgarh Fights Rising Incidence Of Cancer
Experts are trying to figure out whether the disease's severity is increasing or more cases are being detected due to improved testing and awareness
Published : September 12, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh is grappling with a high incidence of cancer being reported across the state. Experts are trying to figure out whether the disease's severity is increasing or more cases are being detected due to improved testing and awareness. Between April 1, 2024, and June 2026, 17,611 cancer cases were reported in the state.
The MECAHARA Hospital at Raipur that serves as the state’s largest government-run advanced tertiary cancer care centre sees thousands of new patients each year while around 25,000 receive radiation treatment there. Experts say that the landscape has changed significantly in recent years with regard to cancer treatment techniques, medications, and awareness.
Sources disclosed that of the 17,611 cancer cases reported between April 1, 2024, and June 2026, 4,465 cases were of oral cancer, 210 of throat cancer, 252 of tongue cancer, 1,038 of lung cancer, 2,633 of breast cancer, 2,200 of uterine cancer, and 2,560 of stomach cancer. In addition, 4,253 cases of other types of cancer were reported.
According to the Head of Oncology Department at MECAHARA Hospital, Dr. Manjula Beck, approximately 3,000 new cancer patients arrive at the hospital every year, and a large number return for regular checkups and follow-up treatment. She said that some types of cancer can spread to other parts of the body, while others remain locally confined.
"Most patients reach the hospital when the disease has already progressed significantly. This is why early detection and screening are considered crucial in the fight against cancer. Screening for oral, breast, and cervical cancers in particular has been incorporated into the health system," Dr. Manjula said.
The available data revealed a significant gap between government and private institutions. While 3,901 patients were treated in the government institutions, 15,497 patients were treated in private hospitals.
Dr. Manjula disclosed that about ten years ago, her department primarily offered telecobalt and brachytherapy for radiation treatment. However, cancer treatment techniques have evolved significantly. Currently, the department uses cutting-edge technologies such as Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Image Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), and Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT). "These technologies allow for more precise delivery of radiation to the affected area, while also maximizing the protection of normal body tissue,” she said.
She further disclosed that MECAHARA Hospital is the only institution in Chhattisgarh that provides brachytherapy through interstitial implants. This technique is used to treat certain types of cancer, including cancers such as mouth and throat cancer, penile cancer, and sarcoma. This demonstrates that changes in cancer treatment are not limited to the number of patients, but also to the vast expansion of treatment methods and available technology.
She said that approximately 24,000 patients receive chemotherapy at her department every year. The institution also offers immunotherapy, hormonal therapy, and targeted therapy tailored to the patient's needs. Free treatment is available for cancer patients through the Ayushman Card.
She explained that instead of limiting cancer treatment to large cities, efforts are being made to bring it to the district level. Currently, there are three government cancer hospitals and two government radiotherapy units. In addition, District Day Care Chemotherapy Centers (DCCCs) are operating in 26 districts, while a proposal has been sent to the Centre to open them in five more. The objective is to reduce the need for patients to travel to large cancer centres every time and to provide chemotherapy facilities near them.
Screening for early detection of cancer is also available at health centres across the state. Currently, 22 medical officers and 49 technical staff trained in cancer treatment are employed after being trained at the Regional Cancer Centre at Raipur.
Dr. Manjula said that presently the disease is being discussed openly, and more emphasis is placed on early detection and screening. Sources of information have also changed significantly with the internet and social media being the primary sources of cancer-related information. Along with this, modern treatment options such as immunotherapy and targeted therapy have emerged. Prevention and early detection are now considered as important.
However, a large number of patients continue to arrive at the hospital in advanced or terminal stages. This is where the importance of early detection becomes most evident, she said.
Ironically, no separate study has been conducted to determine the causes of the rising cancer cases in the state. Given the high number of oral cancer cases, it's natural to question the role of risk factors like tobacco use. Furthermore, lifestyle, diet, environment, and other potential risk factors may also play a role. However, without scientific and local studies, it would be inappropriate to attribute any single cause to the rise in cancer.
Sources disclosed that for better monitoring of cancer cases, the process of declaring it a notifiable disease is underway. This would lead to more systematic reporting and determining the number of cases of each type of cancer in each district. It will help see how the disease pattern is changing over time.
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