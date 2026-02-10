ETV Bharat / health

Chennai's Adyar Cancer Institute Offers American Treatment Methods

"We started in 2013 with molecular diagnostics, and later we moved to molecular prevention, where we wanted to use molecular skills for the prevention of cancer in the community. As there are many asymptomatic patients, we wanted to see how to prevent cancer in the community setting. Then we moved to precision oncology, where we have started facilitating the next-generation sequencing facility for profiling tumours," she added.

ETV Bharat dropped by its Dharmasala campus in Gandhi Nagar, equipped with all facilities found in leading private hospitals. Professor Vijayalakshmi Ramshankar, who heads the department of Cancer Biology and Molecular Diagnostics at the Adyar Cancer Institute, said, "In the state-of-the-art laboratory, molecular changes, pre-cancerous and post-cancerous lesions are identified based on DNA testing. Tests are conducted here using saliva or blood-based liquid biopsies. Based on the results, doctors will prescribe medications and provide treatment to the patients."

Keeping pace with advancements in the medical world, the hospital leverages many new techniques and remains at the forefront of cancer treatment. Furthermore, it has been successfully implementing DNA testing treatment popular in countries like the United States for the past two years. So far, more than 1,000 people have benefited from this. While previously offering DNA testing only to the inpatients, the institute has now extended this service to patients from other private hospitals as well.

People from not only Tamil Nadu but also neighbouring states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka come here seeking treatment for its free treatment to the poor and underprivileged. The relatively well-off need to pay only a minimal fee.

Founded in 1954 by Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy, India's first female physician and social reformer, with just two beds, two doctors, and four staff members, this facility has grown into a giant in cancer treatment, employing over 100 doctors and treating thousands of people daily. It operates as a registered charitable trust.

Chennai: Adyar in Chennai brings to mind not only the 460-year-old banyan tree, but also the Cancer Institute that provides treatment to people suffering from cancer. At a time when people believed it was impossible to live with cancer as there was no treatment available, the Adyar Cancer Institute instilled confidence in them, assuring them of their support with its medical service.

Based on a person's DNA, the likelihood of developing cancer can be predicted in advance. This is done through blood or saliva. If someone in a family is affected by cancer, DNA testing can be performed on others for preventive measures against the onset of cancer. The testing is suitable for all types of cancer, such as breast, ovarian, colon, and prostate cancer.

Professor Vijayalakshmi said, "The Department of Cancer Prevention and Research was established in 2013. Private laboratories charge higher fees for molecular analysis based on DNA testing. This laboratory was started because those who come to the Adyar Cancer Institute are mostly poor and underprivileged."

Continuing the speech, she said, "Earlier, the same medication was given to everyone suffering from cancer. However, the nature of the disease and the patient's physical condition vary. In such cases, some medications cure the disease in some people, while they are ineffective for others. In such a situation, we are determining here who should be given which medication and in what dosage. That is, what type of medication should be given to a person suffering from cancer?" she added.

The professor said that if this approach is followed, the cost of medication will be significantly reduced, and the success rate of this treatment is higher. "Furthermore, based on the testing of family members, we can predict in advance whether a person will develop cancer," She added.

American Treatment Methods are Provided

Professor Vijayalakshmi said that regardless of the type of cancer, patients come to the hospital in an advanced stage, like stage 4. Even if high-quality treatment is given following the previous procedures, they will die within six months. However, if they are treated based on genetic testing, there is no risk for at least three years.

There is a shortage of experts in this field here, as most of them go abroad. "We are providing excellent training to those who come here to study. Dr V Santha used to say that technological advancements should reach everyone. Keeping this in mind, we charge minimal fees from inpatients. We are currently providing similar testing services to other private hospitals as well. Government hospitals do not currently have a gene sequencing testing facility, but they are now in the process of establishing one," she said.

She added that DNA-based treatment for cancer patients, which is being provided in countries like the United States, is not yet widespread in India.

Cancer Awareness is Essential

According to Professor Vijayalakshmi, there is not enough awareness about cancer among the public. "Changes are needed in today's lifestyle. One should eat the right food. The habit of using tobacco should be completely abandoned as it is the most important cause of cancer. Alcohol consumption should also be avoided, and the habit of eating meat should be kept under control," she advised.

Celebrated immunologist Dr Pandurangan Vijayanand. (ETV Bharat)

Developing Medicines Tailored to the Patient

Dr Pandurangan Vijayanand, who works at the renowned La Jolla Institute for Immunology in the US, is a celebrated immunologist and professor. He is collaborating with the gene sequencing laboratory at the Adyar Cancer Institute to develop medicines tailored to patients. He is conducting research to discover new treatment methods for asthma, lung cancer, and other chronic diseases.

"The white blood cells that provide immunity in the human body can cure cancer. The treatment provided at the Adyar Cancer Institute in Chennai is of high quality, similar to that provided in Western countries. If medicines are imported from abroad, their price will be higher. Poor and ordinary people cannot afford them. Therefore, we are conducting research to produce the same medicine at a lower price. The research for drug manufacturing has been completed. As soon as the Central government approves, we will start producing and supplying it. This will take up to three years," he added.