ETV Bharat / health

Chennai Doctors Develop New Surgery Technique 'Kilpauk Keyhole Craniotomy' For Brain Haemorrhage

Chennai: A team at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital in Chennai has developed a new neurosurgical approach that makes the treatment of brain haemorrhage cases safer and more effective.

In a paper published in Neurology India in February 2026, the doctors led by Prof. Kodeeswaran M of the Department of Neurosurgery, Govt Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, have named the procedure the 'Kilpauk Keyhole Craniotomy' or KKC. A craniotomy is a surgical procedure where a portion of the skull is temporarily removed to access the brain for treating cases like severe brain haemorrhages.

The doctors say conventional single-burr-hole endoscopic surgery can be difficult because the working space is narrow and the surgeon's tools may clash inside the skull.

Their answer is KKC, a keyhole-shaped craniotomy with two defined zones: a landing area for the endoscope and a wider flowing zone that allows freer movement of instruments.

The doctors describe KKC as a specially shaped mini-opening in the skull intended to improve scope movement, instrument handling, and access to hidden blood pockets and membranes.

"KKC is our innovation to tackle the limitations of the traditional single burr hole endoscopic surgeries. It is applied in various neurotraumatology patients like chronic subdural hematoma (CSDH)," the doctors say in the paper, accessed by ETV Bharat.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prof. Kodeeswaran said CSDH is a condition where bleeding occurs during a head injury, resulting in increased blood pressure in the brain.

"As a result, problems such as vomiting, headache, dizziness, limb paralysis, and loss of memory occur. To overcome them, we have introduced the Kilpauk Keyhole Craniotomy (KKC) treatment method," he said.

In CSDH, a type of brain haemorrhage, blood collects slowly on the brain’s surface and is often treated by draining the clot through a small opening.