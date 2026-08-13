ETV Bharat / health

Chandipura Virus vs Common Viral Fever: What Warning Signs Should Parents Watch?

These are not symptoms to observe casually at home and hope they disappear by morning. Chandipura virus can progress rapidly to acute encephalitis, particularly in children. WHO notes that the infection can have a rapid onset and a high case-fatality rate , while there is currently no specific antiviral treatment or approved vaccine.

According to Dr Chugh, the major warning signs of Chandipura infection are symptoms suggesting that the brain and nervous system may be involved. Parents should seek urgent medical assessment if a child with fever develops:

This is where parents need to pay attention. The important question is not simply, “Does my child have a fever?” It is, “What is happening to my child after the fever begins?”

Dr Krishan Chugh, Principal Director & HOD- Paediatrics, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon, explains what parents should watch for. “A fever is the body's way of responding to an infection. In children, common viral illnesses can bring fever along with tiredness, body aches, headache, cough, sore throat, vomiting or diarrhoea. In many cases, symptoms gradually improve with supportive care and monitoring. Chandipura virus infection can begin in a similar way. There may be a sudden high fever, headache and vomiting,” he says.

A fever in a child is hardly headline news for most parents. Usually, it is a routine viral infection and the child gets better with rest, fluids and appropriate medical care. But the Chandipura virus outbreak in Gujarat and Rajasthan demonstrates that not every fever should be treated as “just another viral fever.” Gujarat has reported 25 child deaths linked to the outbreak, with health authorities intensifying surveillance. The difficult part is that Chandipura virus infection can initially look ordinary. The difference can emerge when neurological symptoms appear, and when they do, time matters.

How Is It Different From Viral Fever?

Unfortunately, there isn't a convenient checklist saying, “This is ordinary viral fever” or “This is Chandipura.” Both can begin with fever. A common viral infection may cause fever, tiredness, body aches, headache, cough, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea. Chandipura infection can also begin with abrupt fever, headache and vomiting. The warning comes when the child's condition deteriorates rapidly or neurological symptoms appear.

So, if your child has a fever and is still chatting, drinking fluids, responding normally and gradually improving, that is different from a child who suddenly becomes unusually sleepy, confused, weak or develops seizures. However, this is not a diagnostic test. Parents should not try to identify Chandipura virus at home.

Neurological Symptoms Change The Situation

The word “fever” can make parents think of the usual childhood illness: thermometer, paracetamol, a glass of water and perhaps a day spent watching cartoons. But when fever is accompanied by neurological symptoms, the situation changes. Chandipura virus can cause acute encephalitis (inflammation involving the brain). That is why symptoms such as seizures, altered consciousness, confusion or sudden difficulty walking or speaking are particularly important. Dr Chugh stresses that these signs require urgent medical evaluation because the illness can deteriorate quickly. In other words, the fever itself may not be the most frightening part. What the fever is doing to the child's behaviour and neurological function is what parents need to watch closely.

Don't Try To Diagnose At Home

A child with fever, vomiting and headache does not automatically have Chandipura virus. There are many possible causes of fever and neurological symptoms in children. Likewise, the absence of a particular symptom does not allow parents to rule out the infection. Diagnosis requires clinical evaluation and laboratory testing. So avoid both extremes: don't panic at every fever, but don't dismiss a rapidly worsening illness as “just viral fever” either.

Parents naturally want to avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital. Nobody enjoys spending three hours in a waiting room with a sick child. But suspected encephalitis is not a situation where waiting for convenience makes sense. WHO specifically highlights the importance of early recognition and referral of children with acute fever and central nervous system symptoms in areas where Chandipura is a concern.

A fever in a child who is otherwise alert and gradually recovering may be a routine childhood infection. But fever followed by unusual sleepiness, confusion, seizures, weakness, difficulty walking or speaking, severe headache or loss of consciousness is a different situation. Because Chandipura can progress rapidly, those neurological warning signs should never be brushed aside. There is currently no specific antiviral treatment or approved vaccine for Chandipura virus, making early recognition and supportive hospital care particularly important.

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