3 Things Men Should Never Do Because It Increases Their Partner's Risk Of Cervical Cancer | 2026 Cancer Prevention Action Week

Cancer is a serious disease that is spreading rapidly around the world. Every year, it claims millions of lives. Among men, cases of lung and oral cancer are rising quickly. Among women, breast cancer and cervical cancer are increasing at an alarming rate. Recently, cervical cancer has emerged as a major health challenge.

It is no longer considered a disease that affects only older women; younger women are now being diagnosed as well. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer has become the fourth most common cancer in the world. What makes this disease particularly worrying is that cervical infections can develop silently, without pain or noticeable symptoms.

Experts say that three intimate habits in husbands may increase the risk of cervical cancer in their wives:

1. Having Intercourse During Menstruation

Many couples engage in intercourse during a woman’s period. Medically, it is generally considered safe and may even help reduce menstrual cramps. However, it can increase the risk of infections and unintended pregnancy. Intercourse during menstruation does not directly cause cervical cancer. However, the National Cancer Institute states that it may increase the risk of spreading HPV (Human Papillomavirus), which is a major cause of cervical cancer. During menstruation, the cervix is more sensitive. This can lead to bleeding after intercourse (known as postcoital bleeding), which can sometimes be a warning sign of cervical cancer.

2. Smoking

Many men smoke in front of their families and wives without realizing the harm it can cause. Experts warn that smoking around others is very dangerous. Breathing in secondhand smoke increases the risk of lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, and especially cervical cancer in women. Cigarette smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, including over 70 known carcinogens (cancer-causing substances). Exposure to this smoke can cause breathing problems and pregnancy complications in women.

In addition, women who smoke themselves are twice as likely to develop cervical cancer compared to non-smokers. Researchers have found tobacco components in the cervical mucus of women who smoke. These harmful substances can damage the DNA of cervical cells and contribute to the development of cervical cancer. Smoking also weakens the immune system, reducing the body’s ability to fight HPV infection.