3 Things Men Should Never Do Because It Increases Their Partner's Risk Of Cervical Cancer | 2026 Cancer Prevention Action Week
Before Cancer Prevention Week 2026 ends, learn about three specific intimate habits in men that may increase their female partner's risk of cervical cancer.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Cancer is a serious disease that is spreading rapidly around the world. Every year, it claims millions of lives. Among men, cases of lung and oral cancer are rising quickly. Among women, breast cancer and cervical cancer are increasing at an alarming rate. Recently, cervical cancer has emerged as a major health challenge.
It is no longer considered a disease that affects only older women; younger women are now being diagnosed as well. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer has become the fourth most common cancer in the world. What makes this disease particularly worrying is that cervical infections can develop silently, without pain or noticeable symptoms.
Experts say that three intimate habits in husbands may increase the risk of cervical cancer in their wives:
1. Having Intercourse During Menstruation
Many couples engage in intercourse during a woman’s period. Medically, it is generally considered safe and may even help reduce menstrual cramps. However, it can increase the risk of infections and unintended pregnancy. Intercourse during menstruation does not directly cause cervical cancer. However, the National Cancer Institute states that it may increase the risk of spreading HPV (Human Papillomavirus), which is a major cause of cervical cancer. During menstruation, the cervix is more sensitive. This can lead to bleeding after intercourse (known as postcoital bleeding), which can sometimes be a warning sign of cervical cancer.
2. Smoking
Many men smoke in front of their families and wives without realizing the harm it can cause. Experts warn that smoking around others is very dangerous. Breathing in secondhand smoke increases the risk of lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, and especially cervical cancer in women. Cigarette smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, including over 70 known carcinogens (cancer-causing substances). Exposure to this smoke can cause breathing problems and pregnancy complications in women.
In addition, women who smoke themselves are twice as likely to develop cervical cancer compared to non-smokers. Researchers have found tobacco components in the cervical mucus of women who smoke. These harmful substances can damage the DNA of cervical cells and contribute to the development of cervical cancer. Smoking also weakens the immune system, reducing the body’s ability to fight HPV infection.
3. Not Using Condoms
Some people avoid using condoms during intercourse due to personal preferences or other issues. However, this habit can be risky. If someone has multiple sexual partners or struggles with substance abuse, having unprotected sex can be especially dangerous. If a man carries the HPV virus, he can easily transmit it to his partner. It is important to remember that condoms are not only a method of birth control. They are also essential in preventing sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HPV.
10 Early Warning Signs Of Cervical Cancer
- Bleeding after vaginal intercourse
- Bleeding after menopause
- Spotting between periods or unusually heavy and prolonged periods
- Bleeding after douching
- Abnormal vaginal discharge, which may contain blood and occur between periods or after menopause
- Foul-smelling yellow discharge or discharge with streaks of blood
- Lower abdominal pain
- Frequent urination or difficulty urinating
- Pain during sexual intercourse
- Pelvic pain
If you or someone you know experiences any of these symptoms or engages in high-risk habits, it is important to consult a doctor immediately.
Prevention and early detection are crucial in the fight against cervical cancer.
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
References:
- https://www.ejog.org/article/S0301-2115(23)00628-0/abstract
- https://www.cancer.gov/types/cervical/causes-risk-prevention
- https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cervical-cancer
Read more: