ETV Bharat / health

Scientists In Finland Develop Ceramic 3D Printed Implants That Mimic Natural Bones

Bone grafting is the second most common tissue transplantation procedure worldwide, with more than two million operations performed annually. Current treatments often rely on bone taken from the patient or a donor, approaches that are limited in availability and may involve additional surgery, lengthy recovery times and complications. As populations age, the need for safer and more effective alternatives is growing rapidly.

The research led by Antonia Ressler, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Tampere Institute for Advanced Study, has successfully used hydroxyapatite, the same compound that forms the mineral structure of natural bone, to create bone-like scaffolds that support the body’s own capacity for tissue regeneration. “By using the same material that nature uses and shaping it through ceramic 3D printing, the implants can be precisely tailored to match a patient’s individual bone defect, without relying on drugs or growth factors that may cause side effects,” says Ressler.

The novel technology is the result of four years of intensive research in the AffordBoneS project funded by the Horizon Europe Marie Skłodowska-Curie Postdoctoral Fellowship programme. An ongoing project, GlassBoneS, aims to further develop this technology. The research team aims to provide affordable scaffolds for bone augmentation procedures to enable broader access to these treatments and improve patients’ quality of life.