Centre Bans Oral Formulations Containing Nimesulide Above 100 MG, Cites Health Risk

New Delhi: The central government has banned the manufacture, sale and distribution of all oral formulations of pain and fever medications, containing Nimesulide above 100 milligrams in immediate‑release dosage form, with immediate effect.

The drug was prohibited under Section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board.

“The use of all oral formulations containing Nimesulide above 100 mg in immediate release dosage form is likely to involve risk to human beings, and safer alternatives are available,” reads a Health Ministry notification issued on Dec.29, 2025.

Nimesulide, a non‑steroidal anti‑inflammatory drug, has been under global scrutiny for potential liver toxicity and other adverse effects, and the move aligns with efforts to tighten safety standards and phase out high‑risk medicines.