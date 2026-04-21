ETV Bharat / health

CDSCO Flags 168 Medicines 'Not Of Standard Quality' In March 2026

New Delhi: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India's drug regulatory authority, has flagged 168 medicines as either "Not of Standard Quality" (NSQ) or spurious in March 2026, as part of its routine monthly surveillance aimed at ensuring the safety and efficacy of drugs sold in the market.

According to data released by the CDSCO, 48 drug samples were declared NSQ by central laboratories, while another 120 samples failed quality tests conducted by state drug testing laboratories. In addition, one drug sample from Bihar was classified as spurious, having been manufactured by an unauthorised entity using a brand name owned by another company.

"The matter is currently under investigation, and regulatory action is expected under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act," a spokesperson from the drug regulator told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

The NSQ classification is based on a drug failing one or more specified quality parameters, such as dissolution, assay, or uniformity. However, such failures are batch-specific and do not necessarily reflect on the overall quality of the product manufactured by the company.

The March figures take the total number of NSQ and spurious drugs detected in the first quarter of this year to 576. Earlier, 214 drugs were flagged in January and 194 in February, indicating sustained surveillance across the pharmaceutical sector.

Among the medicines identified are several widely used drugs across cardiovascular, respiratory, and general health categories. Clopidogrel tablets, for instance, are commonly prescribed to prevent blood clots in patients at risk of heart attacks and strokes. Substandard quality in such medicines could potentially affect their therapeutic efficacy.

Respiratory drugs also featured prominently on the list. Terbutaline is used to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by relaxing airway muscles, while Ambroxol and Bromhexine help in thinning mucus, making it easier to clear from the airways. These are frequently prescribed during seasonal infections and chronic respiratory illnesses.

The drug regulator also identified cough formulations containing Guaifenesin and menthol. These syrups are widely used to relieve chest congestion and soothe throat irritation. Another combination involving Levosalbutamol and Guaifenesin, used for bronchial conditions, was found to have quality issues in certain batches.

Pain relief and preventive care medicines were also part of the list. Aspirin dispersible tablets—used for reducing pain, fever, and preventing clot formation—were identified as NSQ in specific samples. Similarly, iron and folic acid syrups, crucial in treating anaemia and widely used among children and pregnant women, were also flagged.

The CDSCO has found that these medicines were manufactured by a range of pharmaceutical companies across the country. Among them are Athens Life Sciences, located in Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh; Sanofi India Ltd., with a manufacturing facility in Tarapur, Maharashtra; Galpha Laboratories Ltd., based in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh etc.