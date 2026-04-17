Miscarriages Usually Happen Due To Biological Reasons That Are Outside A Woman’s Control, Says Gynaecologist
More than 50% of early miscarriages happen because of chromosomal or genetic problems in the embryo, seasoned gynaecologist Dr. Rita Bakshi tells Sindhu T.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Motherhood is one of the most important phases in a woman’s life. However, an unexpected miscarriage during this journey can be deeply painful and difficult to talk about. Many people think miscarriage happens only in rare cases, but in reality it is far more common than we imagine. In many cases, a miscarriage can occur even before a woman realizes she is pregnant. When this happens, women often blame themselves or feel they did something wrong.
“It is important to understand that most miscarriages happen due to natural biological reasons that are beyond a woman’s control,” according to Dr. Rita Bakshi, Director of RISAA IVF Center. “Lack of proper awareness about miscarriage often leads to unnecessary fear and emotional stress,” she says.
What Is A Miscarriage?
A miscarriage is the loss of a pregnancy before 20 weeks. Most miscarriages occur within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Dr. Bakshi explains that many women may not even know they are pregnant when a miscarriage occurs. If the embryo is not developing properly, or if genetic changes occur naturally, the body may end the pregnancy on its own. In most cases, this is not related to anything the woman did or did not do.
How Common Are Miscarriages?
Studies show that 10% to 20% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage. However, the real number may be higher because many miscarriages happen very early in pregnancy and go unnoticed. The first 12 weeks are the most critical period, and about 80% of miscarriages happen during this time.
What Causes Miscarriage?
Although miscarriages can have many causes, in many cases the exact reason cannot be identified. Dr. Bakshi says that more than 50% of early miscarriages happen because of chromosomal or genetic abnormalities in the embryo. These problems prevent the embryo from developing normally.
Other possible causes include:
- Diabetes, thyroid disorders, or hormonal imbalances
- Problems with the uterus or cervix
- Complications in the development of the placenta
- Blood clotting disorders
- Increasing age affecting the quality of eggs and sperm
Symptoms To Watch For
The symptoms of miscarriage can vary from woman to woman. Some women may notice clear signs, while others may not notice any changes. The most common symptom is vaginal bleeding. Dr. Bakshi explains that the bleeding may appear as light spotting or heavier bleeding with clots. However, not all bleeding during pregnancy means a miscarriage.
Other warning signs include:
- Severe pain in the lower abdomen or back
- Fluid or tissue passing from the vagina
- Sudden disappearance of pregnancy symptoms such as breast tenderness or nausea
- Mild spotting can sometimes be normal in early pregnancy. But if there is severe pain or heavy bleeding with clots, it is important to consult a doctor immediately.
Can Miscarriage Be Prevented?
Since many miscarriages occur because of genetic changes, they cannot always be prevented. However, certain lifestyle habits can help support a healthy pregnancy:
- Eating nutritious food
- Exercising regularly
- Maintaining a healthy lifestyle
- Avoiding smoking and alcohol
- Taking vitamins such as folic acid as advised by a doctor
- Keeping conditions like diabetes and thyroid disorders under control
When Can You Try Again?
After a miscarriage, doctors usually advise waiting until the next menstrual cycle before trying to conceive again. Dr. Bakshi explains that although the body may recover quickly, waiting for one menstrual cycle helps the body rest and makes it easier to calculate the due date in the next pregnancy. More importantly, emotional readiness is just as important as physical recovery. Dr. Bakshi says that women should not blame themselves. With proper medical guidance, awareness, and emotional support, it is absolutely possible to have a healthy and successful pregnancy in the future.
References:
- https://www.jogi.co.in/article/u2a4a4/an-epidemiology-study-to-determine-the-prevalence-and-risk-factors-associated-with-recurrent-spontaneous-miscarriage-in-india
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/1741-7015-11-154
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