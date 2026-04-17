ETV Bharat / health

Miscarriages Usually Happen Due To Biological Reasons That Are Outside A Woman’s Control, Says Gynaecologist

Motherhood is one of the most important phases in a woman’s life. However, an unexpected miscarriage during this journey can be deeply painful and difficult to talk about. Many people think miscarriage happens only in rare cases, but in reality it is far more common than we imagine. In many cases, a miscarriage can occur even before a woman realizes she is pregnant. When this happens, women often blame themselves or feel they did something wrong.

“It is important to understand that most miscarriages happen due to natural biological reasons that are beyond a woman’s control,” according to Dr. Rita Bakshi, Director of RISAA IVF Center. “Lack of proper awareness about miscarriage often leads to unnecessary fear and emotional stress,” she says.

What Is A Miscarriage?

A miscarriage is the loss of a pregnancy before 20 weeks. Most miscarriages occur within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Dr. Bakshi explains that many women may not even know they are pregnant when a miscarriage occurs. If the embryo is not developing properly, or if genetic changes occur naturally, the body may end the pregnancy on its own. In most cases, this is not related to anything the woman did or did not do.

Fertility expert Dr. Rita Bakshi (ETV Bharat)

How Common Are Miscarriages?

Studies show that 10% to 20% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage. However, the real number may be higher because many miscarriages happen very early in pregnancy and go unnoticed. The first 12 weeks are the most critical period, and about 80% of miscarriages happen during this time.

What Causes Miscarriage?