ETV Bharat / health

Foamy Urine? It Could Be 'Proteinuria' Or Something Else You Never Expected

Urine that hits the water in the toilet with a strong stream can also cause bubbles ( Getty Images )

A young man lost sleep for weeks worried about foamy urine. He looked up several online videos about the topic and was positive that he had kidney failure. Bathroom trips became a constant source of anxiety. Finally he had the courage to go for a medical check-up. But the doctor’s explanation was surprising: The foam in his urine was due to cleaning detergent in the toilet.

Dr. Sridatta Pawar, Nephrologist, SS Narayana Health Superspeciality Centre, Davanagere, Karnataka ETV Bharat that his example teaches us something about online health tools. Not every symptom is a sign of a serious disease, and not every scary explanation on the internet is true.

Frothy urine is often a source of unnecessary anxiety. Sometimes it can be a sign of an underlying kidney problem, but it doesn’t mean the kidneys are failing, he adds. It is important for both, kidney health and peace of mind to know when to pay attention, when to seek medical advice and when not to panic. What Causes Foamy Urine? Urine can sometimes have bubbles or foam and this is not always a cause for concern. Urine that hits the water in the toilet with a strong stream can also cause bubbles. Concentrated urine, especially if a person has not drunk enough fluids, may also appear more bubbly. Foam can also be caused by cleaning agent residue in the toilet. However, persistent frothy urine can sometimes be a sign of “proteinuria,” a condition in which excess protein is present in the urine. The kidneys remove waste products from the blood but keep important things like most proteins. When the filtration barrier of the kidney is compromised, protein can leak into the urine. This can cause the urine to look constantly foamy. More About Proteinuria Proteinuria is associated with a number of kidney diseases, including diabetic kidney disease, kidney injury due to high blood pressure, and some inflammatory diseases. In some cases, protein can leak out before a person has any other symptoms. Protein in the urine can also occur temporarily when you have a fever, after heavy exercise or in acute illness. However, persistent proteinuria should be evaluated to determine its etiology. There is a very important distinction between temporary bubbles and permanent froth. The urine itself does not reveal whether it contains protein or how serious the kidney problem may be. Diabetics Should Be Extra Careful People with diabetes need to monitor their kidney health closely. High blood sugar levels can damage the small blood vessels and filtering structures in the kidneys over time. This can lead to diabetic kidney disease which can be symptomless in the early stages.