Foamy Urine? It Could Be 'Proteinuria' Or Something Else You Never Expected
Don't ignore persistently foamy urine, especially if you have diabetes or high blood pressure, says nephrologist Dr. Sridatta Pawar.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
A young man lost sleep for weeks worried about foamy urine. He looked up several online videos about the topic and was positive that he had kidney failure. Bathroom trips became a constant source of anxiety. Finally he had the courage to go for a medical check-up. But the doctor’s explanation was surprising: The foam in his urine was due to cleaning detergent in the toilet.
Dr. Sridatta Pawar, Nephrologist, SS Narayana Health Superspeciality Centre, Davanagere, Karnataka ETV Bharat that his example teaches us something about online health tools. Not every symptom is a sign of a serious disease, and not every scary explanation on the internet is true.
Frothy urine is often a source of unnecessary anxiety. Sometimes it can be a sign of an underlying kidney problem, but it doesn’t mean the kidneys are failing, he adds. It is important for both, kidney health and peace of mind to know when to pay attention, when to seek medical advice and when not to panic.
What Causes Foamy Urine?
Urine can sometimes have bubbles or foam and this is not always a cause for concern. Urine that hits the water in the toilet with a strong stream can also cause bubbles. Concentrated urine, especially if a person has not drunk enough fluids, may also appear more bubbly. Foam can also be caused by cleaning agent residue in the toilet.
However, persistent frothy urine can sometimes be a sign of “proteinuria,” a condition in which excess protein is present in the urine. The kidneys remove waste products from the blood but keep important things like most proteins. When the filtration barrier of the kidney is compromised, protein can leak into the urine. This can cause the urine to look constantly foamy.
More About Proteinuria
Proteinuria is associated with a number of kidney diseases, including diabetic kidney disease, kidney injury due to high blood pressure, and some inflammatory diseases. In some cases, protein can leak out before a person has any other symptoms. Protein in the urine can also occur temporarily when you have a fever, after heavy exercise or in acute illness. However, persistent proteinuria should be evaluated to determine its etiology. There is a very important distinction between temporary bubbles and permanent froth. The urine itself does not reveal whether it contains protein or how serious the kidney problem may be.
Diabetics Should Be Extra Careful
People with diabetes need to monitor their kidney health closely. High blood sugar levels can damage the small blood vessels and filtering structures in the kidneys over time. This can lead to diabetic kidney disease which can be symptomless in the early stages.
High blood pressure is another common cause of kidney damage. People with diabetes, high blood pressure or a family history of kidney disease should test their kidney health, even if they have no obvious symptoms. People with diabetes should get their kidneys checked before they start passing foamy urine. Early kidney disease can be detected with routine urine albumin and kidney function tests.
If a person with diabetes observes frothy urine persistently, they should not ignore it. At the same time, it is important to understand that this symptom is not necessarily a sign of kidney damage. It is better to seek medical advice than to speculate on the cause. In general, people with type 2 diabetes should have their urine albumin and eGFR checked at least annually. People with type 1 diabetes are generally recommended to be screened annually, starting five years after diagnosis.
When Does Bubbly Urine Indicate A Problem?
There is no easy visual test to tell harmless bubbles from froth that comes from proteins. If the urine is constantly foamy, especially when the foam does not disappear, it is better to see a doctor and not to judge only by appearance.
Notice if foamy urine occurs with other changes, such as:
- Swelling of the eyes, feet, ankles or legs.
- Urinating more often at night
- Urine with blood
- Marked decrease in urine production
- Unexpected weight gain due to fluid retention
- Chronic high blood pressure or a history of diabetes or kidney disease.
These symptoms are not always a sign that a person has kidney disease, but they do need to be evaluated by a healthcare professional. If you are producing much less urine than before and this is accompanied by swelling or shortness of breath, seek medical attention immediately. It is also important to remember that kidney disease can be present without any visible froth, swelling or pain. The absence of these symptoms does not mean that the kidneys are healthy.
Says nephrologist Dr. Sridatta Pawar, “Your doctor may order a urinalysis to check for protein, blood and other abnormalities. Albumin-to-creatinine ratio in urine (UACR) is a sensitive test for the detection of albumin leakage, even of small amounts that may not be picked up by routine urine dipstick.”
When indicated, a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR or PCR) may be useful to assess the overall amount of protein in the urine. This may be helpful in the setting of suspected proteinuria when UACR does not fully explain the findings. Blood tests to measure serum creatinine and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) help assess kidney function. Depending on the patient's medical history, blood pressure and blood sugar checks may also be required. These tests give much more reliable information than the appearance of urine.
References:
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6832055/
- https://cmj.ac.kr/DOIx.php?id=10.4068/cmj.2012.48.3.164
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