Does Blood In The Urine Always Mean Cancer? Here's What An Oncologist Says You Should Know

The colour of urine can create a lot of questions in one's common mind. Straw or amber coloured is what most of us would consider normal urine to be. While the colour of your pee carries a significance regarding the body’s homeostasis, it can be diagnostic in certain diseases like Alkaptonuria (a congenital abnormality in amino-acid metabolism), according to Dr. Sachin Sekhar Biswal, Consultant - Medical Oncologist, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar. “Red colour in urine signifies blood unless otherwise specified. Nevertheless, it can be seen with certain medications like Rifampicin (used to treat tuberculosis), or with certain food items like beetroot,” he clarifies.

In medical terms, blood in the urine is considered as gross hematuria (reddish urination visible to the naked eye), or microscopic hematuria (RBCs detected in microscopy). Microscopic hematuria is mostly the manifestation of Glomerular diseases (mostly glomerulonephritis) in both children and adults. It is often accompanied by proteinuria and urinary casts. Says oncologist Dr. Biswal, “In infants and young children, the etiology of hematuria is varied, including glomerulonephritis, Wilms' tumour, Alport's syndrome, hemoglobinopathies, and glomerulonephritis. In the elderly, the causes are mostly stones in the urinary tract, urinary tract infections (UTIs), malignancies of the urothelial tract or prostate.” In almost half of the cases, the exact cause remains obscure.

There are certain high-risk factors to watch out for as depicted by the American Urological Association. For example if you are a man over 60 years of age, have been smoking for more than 30 years, or have a history of gross hematuria. Though blood in urine is a common symptom of prostate or bladder cancer, it can also be due to other benign causes, and the person at high risk of developing cancer should be evaluated properly to find out the cause. Only 10-15% patients with gross hematuria have a malignant cause to be found out.

Warning Signs To Watch Out For

If you have blood in your urine along with other symptoms such as: