Why The Scorching Heat Makes The World Go White In Front Of Your Eyes
Eye doctor Dr Pratyush Ranjan explains why blackouts happen during intense heatwaves and what exactly happens to the body.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
You stand up on a hot afternoon and, for a second, the world drains of colour. A pale veil slides over your vision, sound feels far away, and then it returns. The episode is brief enough to ignore, but it is worth understanding, because your body has just sent up a flare. It is tempting to blame the temperature. But heat is only the setting. The real trouble is the chain of adjustments your body makes to survive it, and several of them work against you at once.
Dr Pratyush Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer (UP), ASG Eye Hospital explains what happens to your body during a blackout in the intense heat of summer. He says, “To shed heat, the body does two things together. It widens the blood vessels near the skin so warm blood can release heat into the air. The skin's blood flow, which sits at well under half a litre a minute at rest, can climb to seven or eight litres a minute under heat stress, a large share of everything the heart pumps. At the same time it sweats. In genuine heat an adult can lose close to a litre of fluid an hour, and considerably more during physical work.”
The catch is that thirst is a poor alarm. It usually switches on only after you are already mildly dehydrated, so most people are running a deficit long before they reach for water.
Main Drivers Of Blackouts
“Falling blood volume is the first driver. As the wide-open vessels and the sweat glands draw on the same reservoir, the volume of blood in circulation drops. The brain notices first. It is roughly 2% of body weight but consumes about 20% of the body's oxygen, and it holds only seconds of reserve,” adds Dr Ranjan, who's also an ophthalmologist and eye doctor. Research on hydration shows that a fluid loss of just 1-2% of body weight measurably impairs circulation, concentration and mood. When blood volume falls, the brain is the first organ to protest, and the momentary white-out is that protest.
The second driver is gravity. Each time you stand, gravity pulls roughly 300 to 800 millilitres of blood downward into the legs and lower body. Says Dr Ranjan, “Normally, pressure sensors detect the dip within seconds and order the vessels to tighten and the heart to speed up, so you never notice. In heat that correction is sluggish, because the vessels are already dilated for cooling and cannot clamp down quickly. Blood pressure falls faster than the body can catch it. Doctors call this orthostatic hypotension, and it is precisely why blackouts cluster around the act of standing, especially after sitting or lying down.” The remedy is almost too simple:
Rise in stages.
Sit on the edge of the bed, pause for a few seconds to let circulation catch up.
Then stand.
The third driver is different in kind, because it is neurological rather than circulatory. An ocular or visual migraine often arrives with no headache at all. Instead it begins with shimmering zig-zag lights, a blind spot, or a curtain of darkness drifting across the field of view. The cause is a brief wave of altered electrical activity and blood flow across the visual parts of the brain, sometimes described as the visual system misfiring for a few minutes. It usually clears within an hour. Summer stacks every trigger at once: glare, harsh light, dehydration, heat stress and disturbed sleep.
Running beneath all of this is fuel, or the lack of it. Summer wrecks eating routines. Appetite drops in the heat, meals get skipped, and people subsist on cold drinks. But the brain runs almost entirely on glucose and, like its oxygen supply, keeps little in reserve. A skipped lunch on a hot day can produce the same lightheadedness and visual swimming as dehydration, and the two often arrive together. Small, frequent meals keep the supply steady.
Who's At Risk?
Not everyone is equally exposed. Older adults sense thirst less keenly and regulate blood pressure less efficiently. Anyone on blood pressure medication or diuretics is more prone to the postural drop. People with diabetes or heart conditions, pregnant women, young children and those who work outdoors all carry higher risk. For them these measures are protection, not comfort.
When Is A Blackout Harmful?
It is also worth knowing when a blackout is not harmless. Most heat-related episodes resolve within seconds. But heat exhaustion, marked by heavy sweating, weakness, nausea and clammy skin, is a clear signal to stop, cool down and rehydrate. Heat stroke is a true emergency: confusion, burning hot skin, and a person who does not come back within a minute. “If someone faints and does not quickly regain full alertness, treat it as urgent and seek medical help,” advises Dr Ranjan.
Tips To Prevent Them
Real prevention is plain:
- Drink steadily through the day rather than waiting for thirst, because thirst already lags behind the loss.
- Pale, straw coloured urine is a reliable sign you are keeping pace.
- With heavy sweating, plain water alone is not enough and in large amounts can even dilute the body's salt, so add electrolytes through an oral rehydration solution, or familiar options like nimbu namak paani, buttermilk and coconut water.
- Stay out of direct sun during peak hours.
- Rise slowly.
- Eat small and often.
The white-out on a hot afternoon is the body, briefly overdrawn, asking for a moment to balance its books. Give it that moment, and most of these episodes simply never happen.
References:
- https://journals.lww.com/acsm-healthfitness/abstract/2013/11000/the_hydration_equation__update_on_water_balance.6.aspx
- https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCEP.121.010573
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