ETV Bharat / health

Why The Scorching Heat Makes The World Go White In Front Of Your Eyes

You stand up on a hot afternoon and, for a second, the world drains of colour. A pale veil slides over your vision, sound feels far away, and then it returns. The episode is brief enough to ignore, but it is worth understanding, because your body has just sent up a flare. It is tempting to blame the temperature. But heat is only the setting. The real trouble is the chain of adjustments your body makes to survive it, and several of them work against you at once.

Dr Pratyush Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer (UP), ASG Eye Hospital explains what happens to your body during a blackout in the intense heat of summer. He says, “To shed heat, the body does two things together. It widens the blood vessels near the skin so warm blood can release heat into the air. The skin's blood flow, which sits at well under half a litre a minute at rest, can climb to seven or eight litres a minute under heat stress, a large share of everything the heart pumps. At the same time it sweats. In genuine heat an adult can lose close to a litre of fluid an hour, and considerably more during physical work.”

The catch is that thirst is a poor alarm. It usually switches on only after you are already mildly dehydrated, so most people are running a deficit long before they reach for water.

Main Drivers Of Blackouts

“Falling blood volume is the first driver. As the wide-open vessels and the sweat glands draw on the same reservoir, the volume of blood in circulation drops. The brain notices first. It is roughly 2% of body weight but consumes about 20% of the body's oxygen, and it holds only seconds of reserve,” adds Dr Ranjan, who's also an ophthalmologist and eye doctor. Research on hydration shows that a fluid loss of just 1-2% of body weight measurably impairs circulation, concentration and mood. When blood volume falls, the brain is the first organ to protest, and the momentary white-out is that protest.

The second driver is gravity. Each time you stand, gravity pulls roughly 300 to 800 millilitres of blood downward into the legs and lower body. Says Dr Ranjan, “Normally, pressure sensors detect the dip within seconds and order the vessels to tighten and the heart to speed up, so you never notice. In heat that correction is sluggish, because the vessels are already dilated for cooling and cannot clamp down quickly. Blood pressure falls faster than the body can catch it. Doctors call this orthostatic hypotension, and it is precisely why blackouts cluster around the act of standing, especially after sitting or lying down.” The remedy is almost too simple:

Rise in stages.

Sit on the edge of the bed, pause for a few seconds to let circulation catch up.

Then stand.