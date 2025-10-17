Cats Causing Miscarriages? Doctors Warn Of Rising Toxoplasma Infections In Kashmir
Health experts cautioned that rising pet cat ownership has led to more Toxoplasma infections, putting pregnant women at risk of miscarriage and other complications.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 17, 2025 at 7:26 PM IST
By Parvez Ud Din
Kashmir witnessed a massive rise in pet ownership in recent years, with cats becoming the new favourite companion animal. The trend has also led to the mushrooming of pet shops selling Persian and other exotic breeds across the region. But, health experts have raised serious concerns, warning that contact with cats can not just lead to physical injuries but may also increase the risk of miscarriages among pregnant women.
Doctors said the handlers of the pet are at risk of contracting toxoplasmosis, an infection caused by the parasite Toxoplasma gondii found in cat faeces. “The disease can cause headache, skin rashes, mild fever, and more serious conditions, leading to miscarriages in pregnant women. In some cases, it can also affect the unborn child, leading to developmental complications,” Dr M. Saleem Khan, Head of the Department of Community Medicine at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, said.
Dr Khan said that Toxoplasmosis spreads when cat faeces contaminate food, water, or the environment. "The infection is caused by a parasite that cats shed in their waste. If pregnant women are exposed to it directly or indirectly, it can lead to miscarriage,” he said.
As the love for cats grows among the Valley residents with every passing day, veterinarians in Srinagar receive daily queries and a huge rush of pet owners seeking medical care for their animals.
Dr Syed Altaf Gilani, Medical Superintendent of the Central Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar, said that they treated around 250 pets daily in the OPD, and nearly 90 per cent of them are cats. “Cat ownership has become a craze in Kashmir, especially for foreign breeds like Persian cats. But, the felines need to be taken care of so that they don't acquire or spread diseases,” he said
On the other hand, pet owners defend the growing trend, citing various reasons for keeping cats as companions. Some of the reasons are low maintenance, limited space needs, and their affectionate and non-aggressive nature.
“Cats are gentle and friendly. They bring comfort and joy at home. We also feel connected and engaged,” Riffat, a cat owner from Srinagar, told ETV Bharat.
Another pet lover, Muzafar Ahmad Bhat, expressed similar views. “Cats are to care for and adapt quickly to our homes. I treat my cat like a family member,” he said.
However, experts caution that ignorance about pet hygiene and vaccination can have dangerous consequences. Dr Gilani warned that a cat’s scratch can be just as harmful as a bite. “People must ensure regular vaccination, timely checkups, and proper feeding. Responsible pet ownership is essential to prevent zoonotic diseases,” he said.
According to official data, at least 1,864 people have been injured by pet cat attacks in the past three months across Kashmir, including 956 women.
While cats continue to charm their owners with their beauty and affection, doctors stressed the need to be aware and alert to prevent serious health consequences.
Responding to queries about prevention, veterinarians and health experts urge people, especially pregnant women, to handle cats with utmost care. “Cleanliness is the key, so litter boxes of cats should be maintained properly. Wearing gloves, washing hands properly, and ensuring cats are dewormed and vaccinated can greatly reduce the risk of infection,” said Dr Khan.