Cats Causing Miscarriages? Doctors Warn Of Rising Toxoplasma Infections In Kashmir

By Parvez Ud Din

Kashmir witnessed a massive rise in pet ownership in recent years, with cats becoming the new favourite companion animal. The trend has also led to the mushrooming of pet shops selling Persian and other exotic breeds across the region. But, health experts have raised serious concerns, warning that contact with cats can not just lead to physical injuries but may also increase the risk of miscarriages among pregnant women.

Doctors said the handlers of the pet are at risk of contracting toxoplasmosis, an infection caused by the parasite Toxoplasma gondii found in cat faeces. “The disease can cause headache, skin rashes, mild fever, and more serious conditions, leading to miscarriages in pregnant women. In some cases, it can also affect the unborn child, leading to developmental complications,” Dr M. Saleem Khan, Head of the Department of Community Medicine at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, said.

Dr Khan said that Toxoplasmosis spreads when cat faeces contaminate food, water, or the environment. "The infection is caused by a parasite that cats shed in their waste. If pregnant women are exposed to it directly or indirectly, it can lead to miscarriage,” he said.

A pet under treatment in Central Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar. (ETV Bharat)

As the love for cats grows among the Valley residents with every passing day, veterinarians in Srinagar receive daily queries and a huge rush of pet owners seeking medical care for their animals.