Think Cataracts Only Affect the Elderly? Think Again | Cataract Awareness Month Special
Although cataracts are more common in older adults, specialists are seeing more younger patients than before.
By Anubha Jain
Published : June 27, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
Many people believe cataracts are simply a part of growing old. While age is the most common risk factor, cataracts are not limited to older adults. They can develop at any stage of life, from newborns and children to young adults and middle-aged people, depending on the underlying cause.
“Cataracts in children are usually present at birth or caused by genetic conditions. Immediate treatment is essential because delayed care can lead to permanent vision loss. Early detection is especially important, since untreated cataracts can interfere with normal visual development,” says Dr. Rekha, Consultant – Ophthalmology, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru.
In younger adults, cataracts may develop due to diabetes, eye injuries, prolonged steroid use, excessive ultraviolet (UV) exposure, unhealthy lifestyle habits, or certain medical conditions. According to Dr. Rekha, cataracts in younger people may progress more quickly, but timely surgery offers excellent outcomes regardless of age.
Risk Factors and Early Warning Signs
Several factors can increase the risk of developing cataracts earlier than expected, including prolonged sun exposure, diabetes, smoking, eye injuries, chronic eye inflammation, previous eye surgery, long-term steroid use, and a family history of the condition.
“Many people worry that excessive screen time causes cataracts. While prolonged device use can lead to eye strain, dry eyes and fatigue, there is no scientific evidence that it increases the risk of cataracts,” says Dr. Janhvi Mehta, Consultant Ophthalmology, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.
Early symptoms are often mistaken for normal ageing or changing spectacle power. These include blurred vision, difficulty seeing in bright sunlight, poor night vision, halos around lights, worsening distance vision, and trouble reading.
“Anyone experiencing these symptoms should undergo a comprehensive eye examination, regardless of age. Early diagnosis and timely treatment can help preserve vision and improve quality of life,” says Dr. Premanjan Bhattacharjee, Consultant – Ophthalmology, Narayana Hospital, Kolkata.
Why Delaying Surgery Can Be Risky
Many patients postpone cataract surgery until their vision becomes severely impaired. However, cataracts cannot be treated with medicines, eye drops, or lifestyle changes. Surgery remains the only effective treatment once vision starts affecting daily life.
As cataracts mature, the eye's natural lens becomes denser and harder, making surgery more challenging. Advanced cataracts may require greater ultrasonic energy during surgery, increasing the risk of damage to delicate eye structures, particularly the cornea. Early surgery generally leads to better visual outcomes and faster recovery.
Cataract Surgery In Younger Patients
Although cataracts are more common in older adults, specialists are seeing more younger patients than before. The surgical procedure remains largely the same, but treatment planning differs because younger patients usually have higher visual demands and many active working years ahead.
Dr. Bhattacharjee explained that selecting the right intraocular lens is particularly important. Premium lenses, including multifocal, toric and extended depth of focus (EDOF) lenses, can improve vision at multiple distances and reduce dependence on glasses.
When They Occur Alongside Other Eye Diseases
Older adults and people with diabetes often have cataracts along with conditions such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration or corneal disease. According to Dr. Rekha, these conditions can affect both the timing and outcome of surgery. A detailed pre-operative evaluation helps doctors plan treatment appropriately and set realistic expectations. In some cases, cataract surgery may be combined with procedures to treat glaucoma or other eye disorders.
Today's cataract surgery is more precise and personalised than ever before. Advances in phacoemulsification technology and modern intraocular lenses have improved surgical accuracy, shortened recovery time and enhanced visual outcomes. “Patients can usually return to their normal routine within a few days after surgery,” says Dr. Rekha.
Can You Reduce Your Risk?
Although cataracts cannot always be prevented, healthy habits may delay their onset. Dr. Janhvi Mehta recommends controlling diabetes, avoiding smoking, wearing UV-protective sunglasses, eating a diet rich in fruits and green leafy vegetables, and avoiding unnecessary steroid use. Diabetes not only speeds up cataract formation but also increases the risk of retinal complications. Dr. Rekha noted that delayed diagnosis remains a major concern, especially in rural areas where access to eye care is limited. “Awareness and better diagnostic methods are helping detect cataracts earlier. Regular eye examinations are especially important for people with diabetes or a family history of eye disease,” she says.
Cataracts remain one of the leading causes of vision impairment worldwide, but they are highly treatable. Blurred vision should never be dismissed as a normal part of ageing. Regular eye examinations, early diagnosis and timely surgery can restore clear vision and help people maintain an active, independent life—no matter their age.
Also read:
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- This Eye Hospital In Karnataka Brings A Ray Of Hope To Children From India And Developing Nations Who Cannot Afford Expensive Eye Surgery