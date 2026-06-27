ETV Bharat / health

Think Cataracts Only Affect the Elderly? Think Again | Cataract Awareness Month Special

Cataracts in children are usually present at birth or caused by genetic conditions ( Getty Images )

Many people believe cataracts are simply a part of growing old. While age is the most common risk factor, cataracts are not limited to older adults. They can develop at any stage of life, from newborns and children to young adults and middle-aged people, depending on the underlying cause.

“Cataracts in children are usually present at birth or caused by genetic conditions. Immediate treatment is essential because delayed care can lead to permanent vision loss. Early detection is especially important, since untreated cataracts can interfere with normal visual development,” says Dr. Rekha, Consultant – Ophthalmology, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru.

In younger adults, cataracts may develop due to diabetes, eye injuries, prolonged steroid use, excessive ultraviolet (UV) exposure, unhealthy lifestyle habits, or certain medical conditions. According to Dr. Rekha, cataracts in younger people may progress more quickly, but timely surgery offers excellent outcomes regardless of age.

Eye doctors are seeing more cases of cataracts in younger people than ever (Getty Images)

Risk Factors and Early Warning Signs

Several factors can increase the risk of developing cataracts earlier than expected, including prolonged sun exposure, diabetes, smoking, eye injuries, chronic eye inflammation, previous eye surgery, long-term steroid use, and a family history of the condition.

“Many people worry that excessive screen time causes cataracts. While prolonged device use can lead to eye strain, dry eyes and fatigue, there is no scientific evidence that it increases the risk of cataracts,” says Dr. Janhvi Mehta, Consultant Ophthalmology, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.

Early symptoms are often mistaken for normal ageing or changing spectacle power. These include blurred vision, difficulty seeing in bright sunlight, poor night vision, halos around lights, worsening distance vision, and trouble reading.