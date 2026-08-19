IIT Kanpur Lab Develops Cartilage Implant For Osteoarthritis Patients
The cartilage has been developed after nine years of research led by Professor Amitabh Bandopadhyay, in collaboration with Professor Saurabh Ghosh of IIT Delhi
Published : August 19, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Kanpur: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur have developed a laboratory-made cartilage that could offer an alternative to conventional joint-replacement surgery and is seen as a breakthrough for millions suffering from osteoarthritis.
The cartilage has been developed after nine years of research led by Professor Amitabh Bandopadhyay of the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering at IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with Professor Saurabh Ghosh of IIT Delhi.
The research has been published in the well-respected and a leading peer-reviewed international scientific journal 'Advanced Healthcare Materials', published by Wiley, headquartered in Weinheim, Germany.
Osteoarthritis is the most common form of joint disease and occurs when the protective cartilage covering the ends of bones gradually wears away. The resulting friction between bones can cause severe pain, swelling, stiffness and difficulty in movement.
In advanced cases, patients may eventually require joint-replacement surgery.
Prof. Amitabh said the newly developed cartilage could help patients regain mobility and potentially delay or eliminate the need for major joint-replacement procedures.
“Despite treatment, patients often struggle even to get up from a sitting position. The cartilage we have developed has the potential to address this problem and help patients walk normally again,” he said.
According to the researchers, the technology was tested by first inducing osteoarthritis in mice. The laboratory-developed cartilage was then implanted in the affected animals. Following the treatment, the animals showed significant recovery and were able to move freely, Prof. Amitabh said.
He described the development as only the second such cartilage technology in the world and said it could prove particularly beneficial for osteoarthritis patients if successfully translated into routine clinical treatment.
The researchers said the implant could also make treatment considerably more affordable. While advanced joint-replacement surgery can cost patients several lakh rupees, the proposed cartilage implant could eventually cost only a few thousand rupees once it becomes available in the Indian market, according to Prof. Amitabh.
He said clinical trials of the technology have also been conducted and expressed confidence about its potential to repair damaged joints without causing adverse effects.
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