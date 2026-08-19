ETV Bharat / health

IIT Kanpur Lab Develops Cartilage Implant For Osteoarthritis Patients

Professor Amitabh Bandopadhyay of the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering at IIT Kanpur ( ETV Bharat )

Kanpur: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur have developed a laboratory-made cartilage that could offer an alternative to conventional joint-replacement surgery and is seen as a breakthrough for millions suffering from osteoarthritis.

The cartilage has been developed after nine years of research led by Professor Amitabh Bandopadhyay of the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering at IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with Professor Saurabh Ghosh of IIT Delhi.

The research has been published in the well-respected and a leading peer-reviewed international scientific journal 'Advanced Healthcare Materials', published by Wiley, headquartered in Weinheim, Germany.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of joint disease and occurs when the protective cartilage covering the ends of bones gradually wears away. The resulting friction between bones can cause severe pain, swelling, stiffness and difficulty in movement.

In advanced cases, patients may eventually require joint-replacement surgery.

Prof. Amitabh said the newly developed cartilage could help patients regain mobility and potentially delay or eliminate the need for major joint-replacement procedures.

“Despite treatment, patients often struggle even to get up from a sitting position. The cartilage we have developed has the potential to address this problem and help patients walk normally again,” he said.