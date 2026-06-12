ETV Bharat / health

Gastroenterologist Explains How A Tiny Pill Camera Is Helping Doctors Find Problems Traditional Tests Miss

Digestive symptoms like unexplained anaemia, persistent abdominal discomfort or hidden gastrointestinal bleeding can be frustrating for both, patients and doctors. A lot of times these standard investigations fail to provide the right answers. Thanks to advancement in gastroenterology, a new diagnostic tool that is transforming how certain conditions are detected. The method is called capsule endoscopy. It refers to a tiny swallowable camera that is vital in helping physicians visualise areas of the digestive tract that can become too difficult to examine.

Many gastrointestinal conditions develop gradually. But often they can be confusing because they may present vague symptoms. Patients might experience fatigue due to iron deficiency, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, weight loss that is not explainable or even bleeding without an obvious cause.

“Traditional upper gastrointestinal endoscopy and colonoscopy processes are important and integral and remain essential investigations. However, these procedures cannot fully evaluate the small intestine. This is because it spans across several meters. The delayed diagnosis because of these confusing and common symptoms can postpone treatment. Capsule endoscopy technology has emerged as a valuable tool for bridging this diagnostic gap,” says Dr Nachiket Dubale, Consultant – Gastroenterologist at Apollo Hospital in Pune.

What Is Capsule Endoscopy?

Capsule endoscopy involves swallowing a capsule the size of a vitamin pill. It contains a miniature camera, a light source and some wireless transmitters, informs Dr Dubale. The capsule travels naturally through the digestive system. During its transit, it captures thousands of high resolution images. These images are then transmitted to the recording device worn by the patient.