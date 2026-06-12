Gastroenterologist Explains How A Tiny Pill Camera Is Helping Doctors Find Problems Traditional Tests Miss
Dr Nachiket Dubale, Consultant – Gastroenterologist at Apollo Hospital in Pune talks about capsule endoscopy is ushering in a new era of gastro diagnosing.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
Digestive symptoms like unexplained anaemia, persistent abdominal discomfort or hidden gastrointestinal bleeding can be frustrating for both, patients and doctors. A lot of times these standard investigations fail to provide the right answers. Thanks to advancement in gastroenterology, a new diagnostic tool that is transforming how certain conditions are detected. The method is called capsule endoscopy. It refers to a tiny swallowable camera that is vital in helping physicians visualise areas of the digestive tract that can become too difficult to examine.
Many gastrointestinal conditions develop gradually. But often they can be confusing because they may present vague symptoms. Patients might experience fatigue due to iron deficiency, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, weight loss that is not explainable or even bleeding without an obvious cause.
“Traditional upper gastrointestinal endoscopy and colonoscopy processes are important and integral and remain essential investigations. However, these procedures cannot fully evaluate the small intestine. This is because it spans across several meters. The delayed diagnosis because of these confusing and common symptoms can postpone treatment. Capsule endoscopy technology has emerged as a valuable tool for bridging this diagnostic gap,” says Dr Nachiket Dubale, Consultant – Gastroenterologist at Apollo Hospital in Pune.
What Is Capsule Endoscopy?
Capsule endoscopy involves swallowing a capsule the size of a vitamin pill. It contains a miniature camera, a light source and some wireless transmitters, informs Dr Dubale. The capsule travels naturally through the digestive system. During its transit, it captures thousands of high resolution images. These images are then transmitted to the recording device worn by the patient.
“Since it is unlike conventional endoscopy, this procedure does not require sedation, hospital admission or even inserting flexible scopes through the mouth of a patient. While the capsule completes its journey through the gastrointestinal tract, the person can go about their normal daily routines and activities. The capsule camera passes naturally out of the body,” says Dr Dubale.
Finds What Traditional Tests Miss
One of the most important applications of capsule endoscopy is the evaluation of obscure gastrointestinal bleeding. Standard endoscopy and colonoscopy produce normal results despite blood loss or iron deficiency. A capsule endoscopy can help with identifying different kinds of abnormalities such as:
- Some small bowel ulcers
- Abnormal blood vessel growth (angiodysplasia)
- Early inflammatory changes which are linked to Crohn's disease
- Intestinal polyps
- Small bowel tumours
- Complications related to Celiac disease in selected patients
Detecting these conditions earlier allows doctors to recommend appropriate medical treatment before the complications can worsen.
The investigation of small bowel disorders has been transformed thanks to this innovation. By offering a safe way to visualise previously inaccessible areas of the digestive tract, it is helping doctors to uncover the causes of symptoms that some traditional tests might miss or be unable to capture. Early diagnosis remains key to better outcomes. For patients living with persistent digestive complaints and unanswered questions, this tiny pill camera may provide the crucial insight needed to direct timely intervention and an improved quality of life.
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