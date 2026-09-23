ETV Bharat / health

Cancer Treatment Remains Costly, Parliament Panel Meet Flags Drug Prices And Specialist Shortage

On Tuesday, oral evidence was taken from different organizations and domain experts including the CEO of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI); DCGI, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Chairman, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA); Prof (Dr) Bindey Kumar, Director, Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna; Dr Jeremy Lalrinsanga Pautu, Director, Mizoram State Cancer Institute; and Prof RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate and Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, on the subject “Latest Interventions in Affordable Cancer Screening, Diagnosis, Treatment, Care & Management with Proven Outcomes”. “Emphasis was given on the exorbitant rates of cancer drugs, their prevalence, and treatment,” the member said adding that the meeting continued for more than three hours on both days. Prevalence of cancer in India Significantly, a Parliamentary Committee on Petitions stated in its latest report that cancer has emerged as a major public health challenge in India, with a sharp rise in cases in recent years. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) around 14.62 lakh new cancer cases are diagnosed annually. “Approximately 8 lakh cancer-related deaths occur each year whereas nearly 60–70 per cent of cases are detected in advanced stages,” the ICMR said. It found that mortality rates among late-stage patients are as high as 40–50 per cent. According to the ICMR, the most common cancers amongst men in India are oral, lung, stomach, colorectal, and oesophageal cancers. On the other hand, women suffer from breast, cervical, and oral cancers, which together constitute about 41 per cent of the total cancer burden. The report said the north-eastern region reports a higher incidence of cancer than the national average. For example, Assam sees over 50,000 new cancer cases annually. Mizoram has the highest cancer incidence among men, while Arunachal Pradesh leads among women. “Dietary and lifestyle differences contribute to these regional variations. ICMR is conducting several research projects to identify risk factors and study gene expressions and pathogen associations (eg HPV, EBV, H. pylori) in prevalent cancers in the Northeast,” the report stated. Future Projections and Trends in India During the discussion with the Department of Atomic Energy, the committee on petitions was informed that as per the International Agency for Research on Cancer – GLOBOCAN, cancer incidence in India is projected to rise from 1.3 million cases in 2018 to 1.7 million by 2035.

The committee also discussed ways to prevent and control cancer cases in India. The meeting chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav took note of all concerned stakeholders on the issue. “We took suggestions from all the people present in the meeting with an aim to make cancer treatment in India more affordable,” said a committee member to ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity. The member said they will compile a report with suggestions from all stakeholders which will be submitted to Parliament in the coming days. Wednesday’s meeting comes a day after the Supreme Court described the exorbitant rates of cancer drugs as “broad daylight dacoity.” In fact, this was the second consecutive day the committee met with concerned stakeholders on the cancer issue.

“Cancer deaths are expected to increase from 0.88 million in 2018 to 1.3 million by 2035. The mortality-to-incidence ratio in India is 0.68, significantly higher than in countries with very high human development indices (0.38) and high HDI countries (0.57), indicating disparities in healthcare access and early diagnosis,” it said.The committee chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Narain Dass Gupta admitted that oncology treatment in India is very costly, particularly with certain lung, prostate, and breast cancer drugs priced over a lakh per dose in certain cases.According to the report, non-availability of new drugs is not the only barrier. There is a set of broader issues, such as cancer care diagnosis and lack of infrastructure, that need to be resolved for better treatment. As per an estimate, India has only 2,000 medical oncologists. Whereas the number of cancer patients diagnosed annually in India is 14.62 lakh, meaning one medical oncologist for every 700 cancer patients.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare runs a flagship scheme ‘National Programme for Prevention and Control of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and stroke (NPCDCS),’ under which assistance is given to various cancer centres in states. “The programme has failed to check the influx of cancer patients to tertiary care centers like AIIMS Delhi and other higher centers.

A review of the entire programme is requested so that regional state cancer centers and tertiary cancer care centers are developed on a war footing,” the committee mentioned in the report.



During discussions with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare the committee was apprised that cancer treatment therapies include multiple modalities—surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy—each associated with high costs. Consequently, the affordability of cancer care remains a major public health challenge, particularly in a country like India, where healthcare financing is largely out-of-pocket.



Causes of Cancer



Tobacco use including smoking and smokeless products, is the most significant risk factor for cancer, responsible for nearly one-third of all cancer cases and a major cause of lung, oral, and other cancers. Similarly, alcohol, obesity, pesticides and chemical exposure, air and water pollution are also other factors contributing to cancer.

File photo of nursing students of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) taking part in a Childhood Cancer Awareness rally in Shimla (IANS)

“Air pollution is a major health hazard, contributing to 7 million global deaths annually, including from lung cancer, heart disease, and respiratory illnesses. Studies have found that contaminated water is also a source of carcinogens. In India, industries, transport, power plants, and domestic fuels are primary sources of air and water pollution,” the report stated.It is estimated that the minimum cost of cancer treatment is nearly double the net annual income of an average Indian household. As a result, vulnerable sections of society are disproportionately affected. Lengthy treatment cycles, coupled with societal stigma and mental anguish, often lead patients to delay screening, avoid treatment altogether, or discontinue therapy midway—factors which directly contribute to the high mortality rate associated with the disease.

Alarmingly, over 70 percent of cancer cases in India are diagnosed at advanced stages (Stage III or IV), when treatment becomes not only less effective but also significantly more expensive.



Govt regulations do not cover 80 per cent of the medicines in the market



According to Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre though the Government regulates the pricing of cancer drugs through the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) 2013, the mechanism does not cover 80 per cent of the medicines in the market, including many drugs crucial for India’s disease profile.



Moreover, the gap between the actual cost and Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of medicines remains significant—ranging from 0 to 80 percent. Essential supportive treatments such as anti-fungal, anti-infective, and antibiotics are also expensive. As pointed out by Indian Cancer Society, in some cases the cost of antibiotics is more than the cost of cancer drugs.



Diagnostic and investigative procedures add substantially to financial burden



It was found that the diagnostic and investigative procedures, which are crucial for the accurate detection and monitoring of cancer, also add substantially to the financial burden.

“The cost of radiodiagnostic equipment like CT scans, MRIs, PET scans, and molecular diagnostics is elevated due to the levy of high import duties and GST, leading to an increase of nearly 35 per cent in overall costs—burdens that are ultimately transferred to patients. Similarly, advanced therapeutic interventions such as monoclonal antibody treatments and precision radiotherapy techniques are costly, limiting their reach to only a small section of the population,” the committee stated in its report. Cancer-related expenses met through out-of-pocket payments



In terms of insurance coverage, approximately 70-80 per cent of cancer-related expenses in India are met through out-of-pocket payments. The average cost of cancer treatment per patient is estimated to be around Rs 7.5 lakhs, which is unaffordable for most families. Insurance penetration remains inadequate, with 52 per cent of policyholders being underinsured and 27 per cent having coverage below Rs 5 lakhs.



“Moreover, claim rejection rates remain high at nearly 19 per cent, further limiting the utility of existing insurance schemes. Further, there is low awareness about medical insurance especially amongst the rural population,” the committee said.



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