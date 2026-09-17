At A Cancer Hospital In Bengaluru, Ganesh Chaturthi Becomes A Celebration Of Hope
The eco-friendly initiative at HCG Hospital gave participants an opportunity to step away, for a while, from the routines of treatment and celebrate Ganeshotsav.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST
Days are measured differently in hospitals. There are appointments, reports, medicines and waiting rooms. However, on festival days, the rhythm of treatment pauses briefly and something else takes its place. At HCG Hospital’s KR Road centre in Bengaluru, cancer patients, survivors and caregivers came together on Ganesh Chaturthi to make a Ganesha idol from clay. Ganeshotsav, traditionally associated with new beginnings, had entered a place where people were themselves navigating difficult beginnings, changes and uncertainties.
The eco-friendly initiative gave participants an opportunity to step away, for a while, from the routines of treatment and care and share in the simple pleasure of making something together. Rather than each person creating an idol alone, the participants worked on a single Ganesha collectively. Some moulded the clay, others shaped and decorated it, each contributing at their own pace.
When A Hospital Makes Room For A Festival
For patients spending much of their time in hospitals, festivals can carry a particular poignancy. The familiar rituals of home and family may seem to belong to another world. The clay idol brought a little of that world into the hospital. The activity allowed patients, survivors and caregivers to create, talk and spend time with one another beyond the usual language of treatment. Art, devotion and sustainability became part of an afternoon shared by people whose lives had brought them to the same place for rather different reasons.
“We believe that cancer care goes beyond treatment. It is also about creating moments that inspire, empower and celebrate life,” said Manisha Kumar, COO, HCG Karnataka Region. Through such initiatives, she said, the hospital hopes patients and caregivers can experience the joy of festivals, express themselves creatively and find moments of hope and positivity during their healing journey.
Guided by the organisers, the patients moulded and decorated the handmade clay idol according to their own pace and ability. Yet simple things can acquire a meaning beyond their size.
One participating cancer winner said that being in hospital could sometimes create a feeling of missing out on the festivals usually anticipated at home. “Today, getting the opportunity to make Ganesha with my own hands made me feel happy and connected to the celebration,” the participant said. “It was a simple activity, but it gave us a sense of positivity and reminded us to focus on the good moments.”
Celebrating The Moments Between Treatment
Cancer care is concerned with the serious things: diagnosis, treatment, recovery and follow-up. But a person's life does not entirely disappear behind those medical milestones. There are festivals, conversations, family rituals and small occasions for happiness too. HCG said the initiative was part of its effort to create a supportive environment in which emotional well-being and a sense of community can complement clinical care.
On Ganesh Chaturthi, that support took the form of clay, colour and many hands working on one small idol.
Also read: