ETV Bharat / health

At A Cancer Hospital In Bengaluru, Ganesh Chaturthi Becomes A Celebration Of Hope

Days are measured differently in hospitals. There are appointments, reports, medicines and waiting rooms. However, on festival days, the rhythm of treatment pauses briefly and something else takes its place. At HCG Hospital’s KR Road centre in Bengaluru, cancer patients, survivors and caregivers came together on Ganesh Chaturthi to make a Ganesha idol from clay. Ganeshotsav, traditionally associated with new beginnings, had entered a place where people were themselves navigating difficult beginnings, changes and uncertainties.

The eco-friendly initiative gave participants an opportunity to step away, for a while, from the routines of treatment and care and share in the simple pleasure of making something together. Rather than each person creating an idol alone, the participants worked on a single Ganesha collectively. Some moulded the clay, others shaped and decorated it, each contributing at their own pace.

When A Hospital Makes Room For A Festival

For patients spending much of their time in hospitals, festivals can carry a particular poignancy. The familiar rituals of home and family may seem to belong to another world. The clay idol brought a little of that world into the hospital. The activity allowed patients, survivors and caregivers to create, talk and spend time with one another beyond the usual language of treatment. Art, devotion and sustainability became part of an afternoon shared by people whose lives had brought them to the same place for rather different reasons.