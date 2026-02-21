ETV Bharat / health

Cancer Prevention Action Week 2026: Everyday Things In Your House That Are Putting You At Risk

We may not have a magic cure for every type of cancer yet but we can make daily choices that keep us safe. Many of the risks to worry about are slow, everyday exposures: Products we use without thinking. Here’s a practical, no-drama list of common household items that have been linked to carcinogens... and options you can use instead.

1. Hair Dyes

Grey hair is natural. Panic is optional. Several studies have linked long-term use of certain permanent hair dyes (especially darker shades) with increased risks of bladder cancer, breast cancer, and leukemia. A 2019 study published in the International Journal of Cancer found that permanent dye use was associated with 45% higher breast cancer risk. The concern lies in chemicals like aromatic amines, which can be absorbed through the scalp over time. Now, before you throw away your colour box — occasional use is not the same as decades of repeated exposure. Risk increases with frequency and duration.

Safer swaps:

Ammonia-free, PPD-free dyes

Plant-based options like pure henna (without chemical additives)

2. Nonstick Cookware

Those smooth, easy-to-clean nonstick pans feel like a blessing. But older nonstick coatings often used chemicals known as PFAS (sometimes called “forever chemicals”). Some of these have been linked to cancer, hormone disruption, and immune system issues. When overheated or scratched, they can release harmful fumes and particles. Modern regulations have improved safety, but the issue is long-term exposure and environmental build-up.

Safer swaps:

Cast iron pans

Stainless steel

Ceramic-coated cookware (from reputed brands)

3. Harsh Cleaning Products

That strong “hospital smell” does not mean clean. It often means chemical overload. Many household cleaning sprays contain formaldehyde-releasing preservatives, chlorine, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Long-term exposure to some of these has been linked to respiratory cancers and other health risks. You don’t need your kitchen to smell like a chemical factory!

A 2025 study published in Liver International from Keck Medicine of USC revealed that tetrachloroethylene (PCE), a chemical used in dry cleaning and found in consumer products such as adhesives for arts and crafts, spot cleaners and stainless steel polish, is so harmful to the liver, it could eventually lead to liver cancer.

Safer swaps: