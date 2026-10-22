ETV Bharat / health

Cancer May Soon Be Detected With Blood Test Alone

Researcher Anand Kautu ( ETV Bharat )

Sagar: A chemistry researcher at Dr Harisingh Gour University in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar has come up with an intervention that could revolutionize cancer treatment. Anand Kautu has been working on a method for cancer diagnosis based on liquid biopsy, which allows detection using a blood test alone. His research has been selected for a Sun Pharma Science Foundation Post-Doctoral Research Fellowship and he will now be working under Prof. S.G. Srivatsan at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Pune.

Currently, cancer is diagnosed through solid biopsy, which involves removing the cancerous tumour to diagnose the disease. This is a costly and painful procedure that normally detects cancer in its last stages.

Dr Harisingh Gour University (ETV Bharat) At IISER Pune, Anand will work on developing an aptamer-based cancer detection technology with the aim of developing a sensitive and reliable system for detecting cancer-related signals in blood using liquid biopsy. “Liquid biopsy may provide a less invasive option in many situations compared to traditional tissue biopsy," said Anand. This research may prove useful in the development of technologies that facilitate cancer detection in the future. Aptamers are short DNA or RNA sequences that are capable of recognizing specific biological targets. Through their chemical modification and use in suitable sensor systems, work will be done to improve the ability to detect cancer-related signals. Anand completed his doctorate under K.B. Joshi, Assistant Professor in the University's Department of Chemistry. He worked on the development of small peptide-based nanostructures and their potential for the detection and mitigation of toxic heavy metals, particularly lead and cadmium. His research has been published in international science journals such as ‘Chemistry – An Asian Journal’, ‘ChemMedChem’, ‘ChemBioChem’, ‘ACS Chemical Neuroscience’, ‘Chemical Communications (ChemComm)’, ‘Nanoscale’ and ‘Nanoscale Advances’. Researcher Anand Kautu (ETV Bharat)