ETV Bharat / health

'Many People Are Surprised To Learn That Even The Eye Can Develop Cancer': Oncologist Dr. Palconda Vijay Anand Reddy

Image for representational purpose ( Getty Images )

By Dr. Anubha Jain “In recent years, advances in artificial intelligence and computer technology have significantly transformed cancer care. Improvements in medical genomics now allow us to analyze the genetic makeup of tumours and identify the specific changes that cause normal cells to become malignant. This has reduced toxicity and better outcomes,” said Dr. Palconda Vijay Anand Reddy, Director and Senior Consultant Oncologist at Apollo Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad in an interview with ETV Bharat. A recipient of the Padma Shri, Dr. Reddy has expertise in Radiation Therapy and Medical Oncology, Ocular cancer, retinoblastoma especially in children. Ocular Cancer, Relatively Unknown While cancers of the breast, cervix, or lungs are widely known, Ocular cancers are relatively rare and often ignored. Dr. Reddy noted that many people are surprised to learn that even the eye can develop cancer. The eye is a complex organ with several structures, including the eyelids, lacrimal (tear-producing) glands, and the eyeball itself. Cancers can arise in any of these areas. One of the most common eye cancers is retinoblastoma, a tumour of the retina that usually occurs in children below the age of four. The retina is the light-sensitive layer at the back of the eye that acts like a screen, forming the images of whatever we see. When cells in this layer grow abnormally, retinoblastoma can develop. Dr. Palconda Vijay Anand Reddy (ETV Bharat) Said Dr. Reddy, “We see a significant number of retinoblastoma cases. The encouraging fact is that these tumours are highly curable when detected early.” Owing to advanced and precise treatments, including intra-arterial chemotherapy delivered directly into the eye, Dr. Reddy and his team have used these approaches in over 1,500 cases. Radiation therapy for eye tumours also requires great expertise. With modern computer-guided technology, high doses of radiation precisely deliver to the tumour while preserving vision and protecting the brain behind the eye. Parent’s Role In Early Detection