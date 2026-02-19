'Many People Are Surprised To Learn That Even The Eye Can Develop Cancer': Oncologist Dr. Palconda Vijay Anand Reddy
Ocular cancers are relatively rare and often ignored, according to the Senior Consultant Oncologist at Apollo Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad
Published : February 19, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
By Dr. Anubha Jain
“In recent years, advances in artificial intelligence and computer technology have significantly transformed cancer care. Improvements in medical genomics now allow us to analyze the genetic makeup of tumours and identify the specific changes that cause normal cells to become malignant. This has reduced toxicity and better outcomes,” said Dr. Palconda Vijay Anand Reddy, Director and Senior Consultant Oncologist at Apollo Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad in an interview with ETV Bharat.
A recipient of the Padma Shri, Dr. Reddy has expertise in Radiation Therapy and Medical Oncology, Ocular cancer, retinoblastoma especially in children.
Ocular Cancer, Relatively Unknown
While cancers of the breast, cervix, or lungs are widely known, Ocular cancers are relatively rare and often ignored. Dr. Reddy noted that many people are surprised to learn that even the eye can develop cancer. The eye is a complex organ with several structures, including the eyelids, lacrimal (tear-producing) glands, and the eyeball itself. Cancers can arise in any of these areas.
One of the most common eye cancers is retinoblastoma, a tumour of the retina that usually occurs in children below the age of four. The retina is the light-sensitive layer at the back of the eye that acts like a screen, forming the images of whatever we see. When cells in this layer grow abnormally, retinoblastoma can develop.
Said Dr. Reddy, “We see a significant number of retinoblastoma cases. The encouraging fact is that these tumours are highly curable when detected early.” Owing to advanced and precise treatments, including intra-arterial chemotherapy delivered directly into the eye, Dr. Reddy and his team have used these approaches in over 1,500 cases. Radiation therapy for eye tumours also requires great expertise. With modern computer-guided technology, high doses of radiation precisely deliver to the tumour while preserving vision and protecting the brain behind the eye.
Parent’s Role In Early Detection
Since young children cannot clearly describe vision problems, early detection is challenging. Dr. Reddy explained that one important sign is a white reflex in photographs. Normally, the centre of the eye appears black in pictures. If instead you notice a white glow or white spot in the pupil, it could be an early sign of retinoblastoma. Other symptoms include squinting, redness of the eye, or bulging of the eyeball.
“Retinoblastoma is highly curable when detected and treated early. We can often save the child’s life, globe and vision. However, if diagnosis is delayed, the disease can even become life-threatening,” he explained.
Retinoblastoma is commonly linked to an abnormality in the RB1 gene. While avoiding marriages between close relatives may reduce risk, the disease can still occur without any family history. He emphasized the importance of genetic testing after diagnosis to assess the risk for future children. Prenatal tests, including amniotic fluid analysis, can help determine whether the next child carries the RB1 mutation. “At present, we do not have gene therapy to correct the abnormal RB1 gene. However, in very early stages (Group A and B), tumours can be effectively treated with precise local therapies such as cryotherapy or transpupillary thermotherapy,” he said.
Cancer Treatment Modes
He emphasized that in early-stage cancer, treatment will be simple and patients often need only one modality like surgery or radiation, with limited impact on quality of life. In advanced stages (III and IV), decisions must balance survival benefits with quality of life.
Surgery: Earlier, cancer surgery often meant removing an entire organ. Now, in many cases, only the tumour or the lump is removed. With minimally invasive and robotic surgeries, blood loss is minimal, hospital stays are shorter, and recovery is much faster. Patients often resume normal activities within days.
Chemotherapy: Previously, chemotherapy caused severe side effects like nausea, vomiting, and hair loss. Today, treatments are more precise. Doctors analyze tumors at the molecular level and use targeted therapy and immunotherapy that act specifically on cancer cells. Side effects are usually milder and manageable.
Radiation Therapy: In the past, radiation could cause significant skin burns and discomfort. Now, advanced technology allows highly precise radiation with minimal side effects. With the help of computers and AI, doctors can precisely target deep tumours in the body while protecting nearby healthy tissue. This reduces skin burns, side effects, discomfort and improves cure rates and most patients return to normal activities after completing treatment.
High Cure Rates
Thirty years ago, cancer incidence was lower and cure rates were around 30-40%. Today, nearly 70% of cancers can be cured across stages. “Cancer is highly treatable,” said the senior oncologist “but early diagnosis is crucial, and awareness and timely screening are essential.” With modern, less toxic treatments, most patients complete therapy within a few months and return to normal life. “With ongoing innovations and research, we hope to see even better outcomes and, one day, the eradication of cancer,” he concluded.
