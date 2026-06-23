ETV Bharat / health

Cancer Cases Rising In India, Early Detection Key: Union Health MoS Anupriya Patel At Basavatarakam Hospital Silver Jubilee

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel highlighted India's growing cancer burden and stressed the importance of early diagnosis, preventive healthcare, and affordable treatment while addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of the Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute here on Monday.

Sharing details of the Central government's cancer-control initiatives, Anupriya said India records nearly 15 lakh new cancer cases every year, making awareness, screening, and timely intervention critical to improving outcomes.

The minister noted that cancer is often detected at advanced stages, making treatment more difficult and expensive.