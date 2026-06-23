Cancer Cases Rising In India, Early Detection Key: Union Health MoS Anupriya Patel At Basavatarakam Hospital Silver Jubilee
Anupriya Patel said India records nearly 15 lakh new cancer cases every year, making awareness, screening, and timely intervention critical to improving outcomes
Published : June 23, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel highlighted India's growing cancer burden and stressed the importance of early diagnosis, preventive healthcare, and affordable treatment while addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of the Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute here on Monday.
Sharing details of the Central government's cancer-control initiatives, Anupriya said India records nearly 15 lakh new cancer cases every year, making awareness, screening, and timely intervention critical to improving outcomes.
The minister noted that cancer is often detected at advanced stages, making treatment more difficult and expensive.
आज हैदराबाद, तेलेंगाना में “बसावा तारकाम इण्डो-अमरीकन कैंसर हॉस्पिटल एवं रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट”, के रजत जयंती समारोह के अवसर पर मेरा संबोधन- pic.twitter.com/yePziur06p— Anupriya Patel (@AnupriyaSPatel) June 23, 2026
She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has expanded cancer screening under the Ayushman Bharat programme, offering free tests for individuals above the age of 30 to facilitate early detection of common cancers. She emphasised the Centre's focus on women's health, noting that breast and cervical cancers remain among the most significant health challenges facing women in India.
हैदराबाद, तेलेंगाना में “बसावातारकम इंडो-अमेरिकन कैंसर अस्पताल एवं अनुसंधान संस्थान” की 25वीं वर्षगांठ समारोह में श्री एन. चंद्रबाबू नायडू जी (मा॰ मुख्यमंत्री, आंध्र प्रदेश); मा॰ श्री एम. वेंकैया नायडू जी (भारत के पूर्व उपराष्ट्रपति); डॉ. चंद्रशेखर पेम्मासानी जी (मा॰ केंद्रीय… pic.twitter.com/3BHuhHE66k— Anupriya Patel (@AnupriyaSPatel) June 23, 2026
Anupriya said the Centre has intensified efforts to prevent cervical cancer through the rollout of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme.
According to her, eligible adolescent girls are being provided the vaccine free of cost through government healthcare facilities to reduce the future burden of the disease and the Centre is working to expand awareness about cancer prevention and screening across the country.
She added that strengthening healthcare infrastructure remains a key priority, pointing out that the number of AIIMS institutions has increased significantly over the past decade.
Praising Basavatarakam Hospital's contribution to cancer care over the past 25 years, the minister described the institution as a source of hope for thousands of patients, particularly those from economically weaker sections. She said the hospital has demonstrated that quality cancer treatment can be delivered at affordable costs while maintaining high medical standards.
The silver jubilee celebrations were attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and hospital chairman Nandamuri Balakrishna, among other dignitaries.
The institution, founded in memory of Basavatarakam - wife of late Telugu film icon, former AP Chief Minister, founder of Telugu Desam Party N T Rama Rao and mother of Balakrishna - has treated more than 3.75 lakh patients and grown into one of India's leading comprehensive cancer care centres with advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities.
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