Cancer Awareness Day 2026: All About Double Immunotherapy, Can Combining Two Drugs Improve Treatment Outcomes?
Clinical trials have demonstrated survival benefits with certain combinations in advanced cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer.
By Anubha Jain
Published : November 7, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Two patients diagnosed with the same type of cancer may respond quite differently to the same treatment. Differences in tumour biology, molecular characteristics, disease stage and overall health can significantly influence treatment outcomes, making personalised cancer care increasingly important. Advances in cancer treatment have opened up new options, including targetted therapies and immunotherapy, but choosing the right approach for each patient remains a challenge.
What Is Double Immunotherapy?
While single-agent immunotherapy targets one immune checkpoint, double immunotherapy combines two drugs that act on different immune pathways to strengthen the body's ability to fight cancer. In selected patients, this approach can produce deeper and more durable responses, potentially improving long-term survival. Clinical trials have demonstrated survival benefits with certain combinations in advanced cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer. However, double immunotherapy is not suitable for everyone.
“As oncologists, we look at the type and stage of cancer, biomarkers such as PD-L1 expression, MSI, tumour mutations, how aggressively the disease is progressing, the patient's overall health and the availability of other treatment options. These factors help us determine whether immunotherapy, and particularly a combination approach is appropriate,” said Dr. Radheshyam Naik, Founder, Medical Director and Head – Medical Oncology, Haematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation, Sammprada Hospital, Bengaluru.
While some patients may benefit from a single immunotherapy drug, others may require chemotherapy combined with immunotherapy for faster disease control.
How Does Double Immunotherapy Work?
Dr. Anil Kumar, Senior Consultant in Medical Oncology and Haematology, Cytecare, Bengaluru, explained that immunotherapy activates the body's immune system to recognise and fight cancer cells. Cancer cells often find ways to escape immune attack by exploiting pathways that act as brakes on the immune system or the body’s defence mechanism. Two key pathways involved are PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4. Single-agent immunotherapy targets one of these pathways, helping release the brakes and enabling T-cells, the body's defence cells, to recognise and attack cancer cells.
Double immunotherapy combines two drugs that target different immune checkpoints, typically a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor with a CTLA-4 inhibitor. By acting on separate immune pathways, the drugs can enhance T-cell activity and strengthen a broader immune response against the tumour.
Choosing The Right Treatment
Dr. Radheshyam Naik said choosing between single-agent and double immunotherapy requires careful clinical judgement. While combining two immunotherapies can produce stronger and more durable anti-cancer responses in selected patients, it also increases the risk of serious immune-related side effects. The aim is to maximise treatment benefits while minimising risks. Double immunotherapy may be considered for selected patients with advanced or aggressive cancers, while single-agent treatment may be preferable for those with favourable biomarkers, less aggressive disease or underlying conditions that increase the risk of toxicity. Age, general health, organ function, existing autoimmune conditions and patient preferences also influence treatment decisions. Close monitoring is equally important so that adverse effects can be identified and managed early. Ultimately, treatment must be guided by clinical evidence, cancer-specific guidelines and individual patient needs.
Dr. Ganesha Naik, Professor and Senior Consultant, Department of Medical Oncology, St John's Medical College Hospital, Bengaluru, said selected patients with lung cancer, kidney cancer and melanoma may benefit from double immunotherapy. However, when cancer is progressing rapidly or causing significant symptoms, chemotherapy combined with immunotherapy may provide faster disease control. He emphasised that treatment decisions should balance survival benefits, quality of life, treatment-related risks and affordability. The best cancer treatment is not necessarily the most expensive or the one involving the maximum number of drugs, but the one best suited to the individual patient's cancer.
Dr. Vishal Kulkarni, Medical Oncologist and Haemato-Oncologist, Hubballi, noted that there is no single best treatment for everyone. The aim is to control cancer with the fewest possible side effects. He said double immunotherapy may provide long-lasting cancer control in selected patients, sometimes without chemotherapy. However, chemotherapy combined with immunotherapy may be preferred when cancer is progressing rapidly or a quicker response is needed. Targetted therapy may be more suitable depending on the tumour's characteristics.
He noted that differences in tumour biology and the immune environment influence treatment response. While some cancers are more easily recognised by the immune system, others have mechanisms that help them escape immune attack. Although double immunotherapy can produce durable responses in some patients, it does not work equally well for everyone. Identifying those most likely to benefit remains an important challenge.
Who Is Most Likely To Benefit?
Dr. Anil Kumar said PD-L1 levels traditionally help assess the likelihood of response to certain immunotherapy drugs. However, low or absent PD-L1 expression does not necessarily rule out the possibility of benefiting from immunotherapy. In such cases, treatments targeting other immune pathways, including CTLA-4, may be considered. The tumour's genetic profile is equally important, particularly the presence of mutations such as EGFR and ALK, as these can influence whether targetted therapy or immunotherapy is the more appropriate initial treatment.
Treatment decisions must be individualised, taking into account the stage and extent of the disease, lung function, molecular test results, and the patient's ability to tolerate potential side effects.
What Do Clinical Trials Show?
Dr. Anil Kumar said double immunotherapy may be particularly beneficial in selected patients with aggressive or advanced tumours where targetting a single checkpoint may not be sufficient. It may also benefit some patients with low or absent PD-L1 expression, depending on the treatment regimen. Clinical trials have shown that certain double immunotherapy combinations can improve long-term survival in selected patients with advanced lung cancer. In suitable patients, it can lead to deeper, more durable responses and longer-term disease control. Dr. Anil Kumar cited the CheckMate 227 trial, which demonstrated an overall survival benefit with double immunotherapy in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. At five years of follow-up, this benefit was observed in patients with PD-L1 expression of 1% or higher, as well as in those with PD-L1 expression below 1%.
However, outcomes vary depending on the cancer type, drug combination and patient profile, and a positive response is not guaranteed. A major limitation is the increased risk of immune-related side effects, as the activated immune system may attack healthy organs, causing inflammation in the lungs, liver, intestines, thyroid and skin. In some cases, patients may develop serious complications such as pneumonitis, hepatitis or colitis and require hospitalisation. Symptoms such as breathlessness, persistent diarrhoea, fever, severe fatigue, abdominal pain and skin rashes require prompt medical attention. Close monitoring during and after treatment is essential.
On managing side effects, Dr. Kulkarni said mild reactions may require close observation, while more serious complications may necessitate temporarily stopping immunotherapy and administering steroids or other medicines to control inflammation. Some immune-related side effects can develop weeks or even months after treatment has stopped, making continued follow-up essential. Early recognition and timely treatment of these side effects are essential to prevent complications and protect the patient's quality of life.
Ultimately, the success of double immunotherapy depends not on combining more drugs, but on identifying the patients most likely to benefit while ensuring that treatment remains safe and manageable.
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