ETV Bharat / health

Cancer Awareness Day 2026: All About Double Immunotherapy, Can Combining Two Drugs Improve Treatment Outcomes?

Medical professional assists a radiotherapy patient during treatment session ( Getty Images )

By Anubha Jain 6 Min Read

Two patients diagnosed with the same type of cancer may respond quite differently to the same treatment. Differences in tumour biology, molecular characteristics, disease stage and overall health can significantly influence treatment outcomes, making personalised cancer care increasingly important. Advances in cancer treatment have opened up new options, including targetted therapies and immunotherapy, but choosing the right approach for each patient remains a challenge.

What Is Double Immunotherapy?

While single-agent immunotherapy targets one immune checkpoint, double immunotherapy combines two drugs that act on different immune pathways to strengthen the body's ability to fight cancer. In selected patients, this approach can produce deeper and more durable responses, potentially improving long-term survival. Clinical trials have demonstrated survival benefits with certain combinations in advanced cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer. However, double immunotherapy is not suitable for everyone. “As oncologists, we look at the type and stage of cancer, biomarkers such as PD-L1 expression, MSI, tumour mutations, how aggressively the disease is progressing, the patient's overall health and the availability of other treatment options. These factors help us determine whether immunotherapy, and particularly a combination approach is appropriate,” said Dr. Radheshyam Naik, Founder, Medical Director and Head – Medical Oncology, Haematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation, Sammprada Hospital, Bengaluru. Cancer Awareness Day (Getty Images) While some patients may benefit from a single immunotherapy drug, others may require chemotherapy combined with immunotherapy for faster disease control. How Does Double Immunotherapy Work? Dr. Anil Kumar, Senior Consultant in Medical Oncology and Haematology, Cytecare, Bengaluru, explained that immunotherapy activates the body's immune system to recognise and fight cancer cells. Cancer cells often find ways to escape immune attack by exploiting pathways that act as brakes on the immune system or the body’s defence mechanism. Two key pathways involved are PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4. Single-agent immunotherapy targets one of these pathways, helping release the brakes and enabling T-cells, the body's defence cells, to recognise and attack cancer cells. Double immunotherapy combines two drugs that target different immune checkpoints, typically a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor with a CTLA-4 inhibitor. By acting on separate immune pathways, the drugs can enhance T-cell activity and strengthen a broader immune response against the tumour. Choosing The Right Treatment Dr. Radheshyam Naik said choosing between single-agent and double immunotherapy requires careful clinical judgement. While combining two immunotherapies can produce stronger and more durable anti-cancer responses in selected patients, it also increases the risk of serious immune-related side effects. The aim is to maximise treatment benefits while minimising risks. Double immunotherapy may be considered for selected patients with advanced or aggressive cancers, while single-agent treatment may be preferable for those with favourable biomarkers, less aggressive disease or underlying conditions that increase the risk of toxicity. Age, general health, organ function, existing autoimmune conditions and patient preferences also influence treatment decisions. Close monitoring is equally important so that adverse effects can be identified and managed early. Ultimately, treatment must be guided by clinical evidence, cancer-specific guidelines and individual patient needs. Dr. Ganesha Naik, Professor and Senior Consultant, Department of Medical Oncology, St John's Medical College Hospital, Bengaluru, said selected patients with lung cancer, kidney cancer and melanoma may benefit from double immunotherapy. However, when cancer is progressing rapidly or causing significant symptoms, chemotherapy combined with immunotherapy may provide faster disease control. He emphasised that treatment decisions should balance survival benefits, quality of life, treatment-related risks and affordability. The best cancer treatment is not necessarily the most expensive or the one involving the maximum number of drugs, but the one best suited to the individual patient's cancer.