Can Yoga Keep Diabetes In Check? Here's What New Research Says
Can yogasanas prove effective in halting the progression of rapidly advancing diabetes? Can it prevent prediabetics from getting the disease? Laxmi Narsimha explores the answers.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Can yoga serve as a viable path to managing diabetes? The answer, it seems, is 'yes'. A report by the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) indicates that yoga plays a supportive role in keeping blood sugar levels under control. Dr. S.V. Madhu, Head of the Department of Endocrinology at the University College of Medical Sciences and a former president of the RSSDI, conducted this study across six major cities in India.
Excess weight, a diet rich in junk food, and a lack of physical activity are identified as primary causes of diabetes. Some experts add that mental stress is another contributing factor. By conquering stress, one can effectively rein in diabetes. New research suggests that achieving this stress control is possible through yoga.
Pranayama and Meditation
Regular practice of yoga fosters a sense of mental tranquility. As cortisol levels decrease, insulin begins to function more efficiently. Yoga asanas enhance blood circulation to the muscles. Furthermore, studies indicate a significant reduction in the waist-to-hip ratio. The insulin-producing cells within the pancreas also become stimulated.
Practices such as meditation and Pranayama (breathing exercises) are instrumental in cultivating this sense of mental peace. Nerves and metabolic systems function efficiently. The RSSDI study revealed that for “pre-diabetic” individuals (who are at risk of developing diabetes), practicing yoga can drop the risk by up to 40%. When blood glucose levels are elevated but remain below the threshold required for a formal diagnosis of diabetes, the condition is termed pre-diabetes. Doctors typically advise individuals at this stage to reduce their intake of carbohydrates and fats, and to engage in physical exercise. By following these recommendations, one can prevent the progression to full-blown diabetes. The Department of Science & Technology has also stated that yoga is beneficial for addressing various lifestyle disorders, including diabetes.
Research in Hyderabad and Unguturu
A clinical research and review article has reported that combining lifestyle modifications with yoga practice yields positive results. This research was conducted in Hyderabad and in the village of Unguturu, Andhra Pradesh. Another study conducted across five medical institutions in the country demonstrates that incorporating yoga practice is beneficial for prevention and management. Accordingly, lifestyle changes were recommended for some pre-diabetic individuals, while for others, yoga was advised in addition to lifestyle modifications. For this study, participants aged 30 to 70 with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of at least 23 were selected. During a follow-up three years later, it was observed that 18.9% of those who adhered solely to lifestyle changes developed diabetes. In contrast, diabetes was detected in only 11.5% of those who practiced yoga alongside lifestyle changes. Notably, the study revealed that yoga proved particularly beneficial for individuals with an HbA1c level of 6 or higher.
How Does Yoga Help?
Insulin resistance and psychological stress are two primary causes of diabetes. Yoga influences the Hypothalamus, Pituitary gland, and Adrenal gland (the HPA axis), thereby mitigating their adverse effects. Psychological stress, depression, and anxiety are significantly reduced. Through yogasanas, muscle agility, strength, endurance, and mobility are enhanced, enabling cells to respond more effectively to insulin. Increased blood supply to the muscles (combined with muscle relaxation) facilitates the uptake of glucose. Furthermore, the stretching of abdominal muscles may stimulate the beta cells within the pancreas.
Recommended Yoga Poses For Diabetes
- Trikonasana (Triangle Pose) – Stretches the body and stimulates abdominal organs.
- Ardha Matsyendrasana (Spinal Twist) – Detoxifies internal organs and boosts digestion.
- Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) – Strengthens the spine and massages the pancreas.
- Pavanamuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose) – Supports digestion and relieves bloating.
- Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutations) – A full-body sequence that improves circulation, flexibility, strength, and insulin production
- Dhanurasana (Bow Pose) – Improves digestion and insulin function.
- Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend) – Calms the mind and massages internal organs.
- Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose) – Induces venous return of blood to the heart. Reduces stress and promotes relaxation
Breathing And Meditation Techniques
- Kapalbhati (Skull-Shining Breath) – Aids in detoxifying and boosting metabolism, improves the efficiency of the beta cells of the pancreas.
- Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing) – Balances the nervous system, lowers stress, and improves cardiorespiratory endurance
- Mindfulness Meditation – Increases awareness around eating habits, emotional triggers, and helps in developing a healthy routine.
References:
- https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S1871402124001498
- https://e-enm.org/journal/view.php?doi=10.3803/EnM.2018.33.3.307
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
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