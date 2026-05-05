ETV Bharat / health

Can Yoga Keep Diabetes In Check? Here's What New Research Says

Can yoga serve as a viable path to managing diabetes? The answer, it seems, is 'yes'. A report by the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) indicates that yoga plays a supportive role in keeping blood sugar levels under control. Dr. S.V. Madhu, Head of the Department of Endocrinology at the University College of Medical Sciences and a former president of the RSSDI, conducted this study across six major cities in India.

Excess weight, a diet rich in junk food, and a lack of physical activity are identified as primary causes of diabetes. Some experts add that mental stress is another contributing factor. By conquering stress, one can effectively rein in diabetes. New research suggests that achieving this stress control is possible through yoga.

Pranayama and Meditation

Regular practice of yoga fosters a sense of mental tranquility. As cortisol levels decrease, insulin begins to function more efficiently. Yoga asanas enhance blood circulation to the muscles. Furthermore, studies indicate a significant reduction in the waist-to-hip ratio. The insulin-producing cells within the pancreas also become stimulated.

Pranayama lowers stress, which is another contributing factor for diabetes (Getty Images)

Practices such as meditation and Pranayama (breathing exercises) are instrumental in cultivating this sense of mental peace. Nerves and metabolic systems function efficiently. The RSSDI study revealed that for “pre-diabetic” individuals (who are at risk of developing diabetes), practicing yoga can drop the risk by up to 40%. When blood glucose levels are elevated but remain below the threshold required for a formal diagnosis of diabetes, the condition is termed pre-diabetes. Doctors typically advise individuals at this stage to reduce their intake of carbohydrates and fats, and to engage in physical exercise. By following these recommendations, one can prevent the progression to full-blown diabetes. The Department of Science & Technology has also stated that yoga is beneficial for addressing various lifestyle disorders, including diabetes.

Research in Hyderabad and Unguturu