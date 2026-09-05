ETV Bharat / health

Can Stress Actually Cause Cancer, Or Is That Just Something People Say? Oncologist Responds

Stress has become an almost routine part of modern life. Long working hours, financial concerns, family responsibilities and constant pressure can keep the body in a state of alertness for prolonged periods. This raises a question in the minds of many: Can all this stress lead to cancer? The answer is not as simple as “yes” or “no”. Current research does not establish stress as a direct cause of cancer. However, scientists are studying a possible relationship between prolonged psychological stress, the body’s hormonal response and the development or progression of cancer.

“When we are under stress, the body releases hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. This is a normal response and is helpful for dealing with short-term challenges. The concern arises when stress becomes chronic and the body remains exposed to these hormonal and physiological changes for a long period,” says Dr Tushar Patil, HOD Medical Oncology, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital (a Network hospital of Manipal Hospital) in Hadapsar, Pune.

Research has suggested that chronic stress can influence inflammation, immune function and signalling pathways involved in cell growth. Studies in laboratory models have also found that stress-related hormones can influence the tumour environment. However, these findings do not mean that being stressed will cause a person to develop cancer. Human studies have produced mixed results. A recent systematic review of 19 prospective studies found no consistent association between psychological stress and cancer incidence.