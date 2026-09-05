Can Stress Actually Cause Cancer, Or Is That Just Something People Say? Oncologist Responds
The answer is not as simple as 'yes' or 'no'. The concern arises when stress becomes chronic, senior oncologist Dr Tushar Patil tells ETV Bharat.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Stress has become an almost routine part of modern life. Long working hours, financial concerns, family responsibilities and constant pressure can keep the body in a state of alertness for prolonged periods. This raises a question in the minds of many: Can all this stress lead to cancer? The answer is not as simple as “yes” or “no”. Current research does not establish stress as a direct cause of cancer. However, scientists are studying a possible relationship between prolonged psychological stress, the body’s hormonal response and the development or progression of cancer.
“When we are under stress, the body releases hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. This is a normal response and is helpful for dealing with short-term challenges. The concern arises when stress becomes chronic and the body remains exposed to these hormonal and physiological changes for a long period,” says Dr Tushar Patil, HOD Medical Oncology, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital (a Network hospital of Manipal Hospital) in Hadapsar, Pune.
Research has suggested that chronic stress can influence inflammation, immune function and signalling pathways involved in cell growth. Studies in laboratory models have also found that stress-related hormones can influence the tumour environment. However, these findings do not mean that being stressed will cause a person to develop cancer. Human studies have produced mixed results. A recent systematic review of 19 prospective studies found no consistent association between psychological stress and cancer incidence.
“There is an important distinction between stress being associated with cancer and stress actually causing cancer. At present, we cannot tell a patient that their cancer developed because they were stressed. Cancer is usually the result of multiple factors, including genetic changes, age, tobacco and alcohol use, obesity, infections, environmental exposures and other factors,” says Dr Patil.
At the same time, chronic stress can influence behaviours that are known to affect cancer risk. People experiencing prolonged stress may smoke more, consume alcohol, sleep poorly, become less physically active or change their eating habits. These factors can have a much clearer connection with cancer risk.
The relationship may also be important after a cancer diagnosis. Researchers are examining whether stress-related hormonal and immune changes can influence tumour progression and treatment outcomes. While laboratory evidence is increasingly pointing towards possible biological pathways, experts say more high-quality human research is needed before a direct cause-and-effect relationship can be established.
“Managing stress should therefore be seen as part of overall health and cancer care, but patients should never blame themselves for developing cancer. Reducing stress, sleeping well, staying physically active and having emotional support can help a person cope better with illness and treatment,” concludes Dr Patil.
References:
- https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/coping/feelings/stress-fact-sheet?utm
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41332309/
- https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/about-cancer/causes-of-cancer/cancer-myths-questions/can-stress-cause-cancer?utm
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