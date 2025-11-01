Can Skipping Meals Actually Help You Lose Weight Faster, Or Does it Backfire On Your Metabolism?
Health experts share whether skipping meals is a smart shortcut to shedding kilos or a metabolic mistake that slows down your weight-loss journey.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 4:24 PM IST
Think of weight loss, and the first step that comes to most of our minds is to skip meals and assume that fewer calories mean faster results. But does eating less really translate to losing more? Nutrition experts say the answer isn't that simple. While intermittent fasting and calorie control have their place, depriving your body of regular nourishment can disrupt metabolism, trigger overeating, and even hinder long-term fat loss.
"Our bodies operate with a level of intelligence which exceeds what we understand through our physical actions," says Lifestyle Coach Nidhi Nahata while speaking to ETV Bharat. "The body responds to skipped meals by releasing stress hormones and reducing metabolic rate and intensifying food cravings, which makes weight loss more difficult," explains the founder of Justbe by Nidhi Nahata, a plant-based vegetarian restaurant in Bengaluru.
What happens when you skip meals?
While the fundamental concept appears simple because eating less food results in weight loss, lack of food can activate stress hormone response due to the drop in sugar levels and cortisol release in the body.
"The body decreases its metabolic speed to save energy while it builds more fat reserves.
People who skip their meals experience energy depletion, which results in mood swings and strong cravings for sweet or processed foods," explains Nahata.
Additionally, skipping meals to lose weight can also have negative results in terms of consuming bigger portions of refined or sugary foods when you eat your next meal. "The body experiences disrupted natural hunger signals and increased fat storage while undergoing unnecessary stress," she adds. Instead, Nahata suggests eating meals at regular intervals to maintain stable blood sugar levels. "Our body needs whole plant-based foods, which include fruits and vegetables and whole grains and legumes and nuts, and seeds," recommends the coach.
For example, a salad made from chickpeas pairs well with fresh greens. Or a bowl of oats with banana and chia seeds, and nuts creates a filling meal. Moreover, the digestive system and metabolic rate get support from drinking water, coconut water, and herbal teas.
Who should not skip their meals?
- People with diabetes and thyroid disorders, and low blood pressure, should never skip their meals.
- Women who want to manage their hormonal cycles must eat their meals at regular times.
- Children and adolescents, and older adults should never skip their meals.
"Weight control depends on proper eating habits instead of food restriction. The time-saving practice of skipping meals creates adverse effects on metabolic processes and energy levels and long-term wellness," says Nahata. She suggests consuming plant-based meals at regular times with proper hydration and body hunger awareness. "It will help maintain metabolism while controlling weight and promoting better health," she says.
