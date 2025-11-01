ETV Bharat / health

Can Skipping Meals Actually Help You Lose Weight Faster, Or Does it Backfire On Your Metabolism?

The body decreases its metabolic speed to save energy while it builds more fat reserves. ( Getty Images )

Think of weight loss, and the first step that comes to most of our minds is to skip meals and assume that fewer calories mean faster results. But does eating less really translate to losing more? Nutrition experts say the answer isn't that simple. While intermittent fasting and calorie control have their place, depriving your body of regular nourishment can disrupt metabolism, trigger overeating, and even hinder long-term fat loss.

"Our bodies operate with a level of intelligence which exceeds what we understand through our physical actions," says Lifestyle Coach Nidhi Nahata while speaking to ETV Bharat. "The body responds to skipped meals by releasing stress hormones and reducing metabolic rate and intensifying food cravings, which makes weight loss more difficult," explains the founder of Justbe by Nidhi Nahata, a plant-based vegetarian restaurant in Bengaluru.

What happens when you skip meals?

While the fundamental concept appears simple because eating less food results in weight loss, lack of food can activate stress hormone response due to the drop in sugar levels and cortisol release in the body.

"The body decreases its metabolic speed to save energy while it builds more fat reserves.