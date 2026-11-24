ETV Bharat / health

Can Having A Premature Baby Also Affect The Mother’s Health?

Depending on the circumstances, a preemie mother may experience post-delivery bleeding and exhaustion after delivery ( Getty Images )

When a baby is born prematurely, the world around the family suddenly changes. Instead of the usual celebrations, photos and excited phone calls, there are incubators, hospital corridors, medical updates and anxious waiting. Everyone’s eyes tend to go to the little newborn that needs a little extra care but there is another person in this story who is often forgotten: the mother.

Her body was not ready to deliver before she just delivered a baby. Perhaps she’s recovering from an emergency C-section or suffering complications or battling exhaustion. And It’s a physically and emotionally challenging time, and often compounded by the expectation that she should just be grateful that the baby is here.

“Premature birth can have consequences for the mother’s health long after delivery. The effects can be physically taxing. Depending on the circumstances, a mother may experience post-delivery bleeding and exhaustion. The strain doesn't automatically end when she leaves the hospital. Caring for a premature baby can mean frequent hospital visits, long hours by an incubator and the effort of expressing breast milk to meet the newborn’s feeding needs,” says Dr Prathima A, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bengaluru. Physical Price Of An Early Delivery There are many reasons why babies are born too early, such as high blood pressure, infections and problems with the placenta. These complications can give the mother’s body little time to prepare for birth. In some cases, an emergency delivery or Cesarean may be necessary. This can leave mothers with very little time to rest, eat properly or to attend to their own recovery. Sure, the baby needs to be taken care of. But the mother is recovering from childbirth as well. Both needs are important. Many mothers forget their own appointments once they begin caring for a newborn who needs specialized medical attention (Getty Images) Also read: From Baby Showers To Stem Cell Banking, How Modern Parents Are Rethinking Pregnancy Preparations Less commonly discussed is the possible effect of a preterm birth on the mother’s future health. Research indicates women who have premature deliveries may have a higher risk of developing health issues including high blood pressure, heart disease and metabolic problems. “Pregnancy in itself puts quite a strain on the body,” explains Dr Prathima. When delivery is early, especially if there are complications such as hypertension or placental problems, it can be an important signal to pay closer attention to the mother’s health in the years that follow. This doesn't mean that every woman who delivers early will get cardiovascular or metabolic disease but it should not be regarded as something that ends with the birth of the baby. Postpartum care and follow-ups are also important, including monitoring blood pressure and discussing any ongoing health concerns with a doctor. The issue is that many mothers forget their own appointments once they begin caring for a newborn who needs specialized medical attention. Their priorities are understandable, but health should not be lost sight of.