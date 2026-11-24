Can Drinking Very Hot Tea Or Coffee Increase The Risk Of Food Pipe Cancer? Oncologist Responds
Drinking very hot liquids can damage the delicate mucosal lining due to the heat, Chennai-based medical oncologist Dr Arun Ramanan V tells ETV Bharat.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Many people like to start their day with a hot cup of chai or coffee. Some like their drinks piping hot and drink them right after they’re made it. However, consuming beverages at very high temperatures on a regular basis can do more than just burn your tongue or throat. Research has indicated that regular consumption of very hot drinks may raise the risk of cancer of the esophagus (food pipe). It's not the tea or coffee that is the problem, it's how hot the drinks are being drunk.
How Do Very Hot Drinks Damage The Food Pipe?
Says Dr Arun Ramanan V, Consultant – Medical Oncology, Gleneagles Hospital, Chennai, “The esophagus is a muscular tube that transports food and liquids from the mouth to the stomach. On the inside, it is lined with a protective layer of cells called the mucosal lining. Drinking very hot liquids over and over again can damage this delicate lining due to the heat. The body will naturally repair the damaged cells, but repeated exposure can cause ongoing cycles of injury, inflammation and repair.”
He adds that over time these repeated injuries can cause changes in the cells that line the food pipe. In some people, cells that are damaged and then repaired repeatedly may have a greater chance of growing abnormally and eventually developing into cancer. But that doesn’t mean that everyone who drinks very hot beverages is going to get cancer.
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There is also some scientific evidence that points to a possible link. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), an agency of the World Health Organization (WHO), has determined that beverages consumed at above 65°C are probably carcinogenic to humans. There is evidence that regularly drinking very hot beverages can increase the risk of esophageal cancer, especially esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The evidence suggests the issue is too much heat, not the tea or coffee itself. This is a finding that has been seen in research and does not mean that hot drinks alone cause cancer.
Who Might Be At Higher Risk?
Very hot drinks are only one possible risk factor. Tobacco use and alcohol consumption are known risk factors for esophageal cancer. Other factors such as increasing age, chronic acid reflux and certain long-standing esophageal conditions may also contribute to the risk. These risk factors do not mean that a person will develop cancer. But avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol and treating persistent digestive problems are important steps in protecting esophageal health.
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Tips To Protect Yourself
With simple changes in your daily routine, you can help reduce unnecessary heat exposure to the food pipe, says Dr Arun Ramanan V:
- Do not drink tea or coffee immediately after it has been made. Let it cool down to a comfortable warmth.
- Do not regularly drink things that scald your mouth or throat.
- Even if you drink just a few cups a day, avoid drinking them extremely hot.
- Other important risk factors can also be reduced by not smoking tobacco and limiting alcohol intake.
When To See A Doctor
It is just as important to pay attention to persistent symptoms. Difficulty swallowing, especially if it progresses over time or begins with solid foods and then progresses to liquids, is not something to ignore. Other symptoms, such as unexplained weight loss, persistent pain behind the breastbone, repeated vomiting or blood in the vomit, should be medically assessed. These symptoms do not mean that a person has cancer. There are many other conditions that can cause these symptoms. Depending on the symptoms, a doctor may advise an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy to examine the food pipe and, if needed, take a small piece of tissue (biopsy) for further testing.
You don’t need to stop drinking tea or coffee to lower the risk of esophageal cancer. The key is not to drink it scalding hot, but to let it cool down. Making small changes to your daily habits, such as not smoking tobacco and limiting alcohol, can help protect your health over time.
References:
- https://www.iarc.who.int/media-centre-iarc-news-drinking-very-hot-beverages/
- https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ijc.24445
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