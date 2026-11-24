ETV Bharat / health

Can Drinking Very Hot Tea Or Coffee Increase The Risk Of Food Pipe Cancer? Oncologist Responds

Many people like to start their day with a hot cup of chai or coffee. Some like their drinks piping hot and drink them right after they’re made it. However, consuming beverages at very high temperatures on a regular basis can do more than just burn your tongue or throat. Research has indicated that regular consumption of very hot drinks may raise the risk of cancer of the esophagus (food pipe). It's not the tea or coffee that is the problem, it's how hot the drinks are being drunk.

Says Dr Arun Ramanan V, Consultant – Medical Oncology, Gleneagles Hospital, Chennai, “The esophagus is a muscular tube that transports food and liquids from the mouth to the stomach. On the inside, it is lined with a protective layer of cells called the mucosal lining. Drinking very hot liquids over and over again can damage this delicate lining due to the heat. The body will naturally repair the damaged cells, but repeated exposure can cause ongoing cycles of injury, inflammation and repair.”

He adds that over time these repeated injuries can cause changes in the cells that line the food pipe. In some people, cells that are damaged and then repaired repeatedly may have a greater chance of growing abnormally and eventually developing into cancer. But that doesn’t mean that everyone who drinks very hot beverages is going to get cancer.

There is also some scientific evidence that points to a possible link. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), an agency of the World Health Organization (WHO), has determined that beverages consumed at above 65°C are probably carcinogenic to humans. There is evidence that regularly drinking very hot beverages can increase the risk of esophageal cancer, especially esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The evidence suggests the issue is too much heat, not the tea or coffee itself. This is a finding that has been seen in research and does not mean that hot drinks alone cause cancer.

Who Might Be At Higher Risk?

Very hot drinks are only one possible risk factor. Tobacco use and alcohol consumption are known risk factors for esophageal cancer. Other factors such as increasing age, chronic acid reflux and certain long-standing esophageal conditions may also contribute to the risk. These risk factors do not mean that a person will develop cancer. But avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol and treating persistent digestive problems are important steps in protecting esophageal health.