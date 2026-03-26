ETV Bharat / health

India’s Brain Breakthrough, Digital Repository CALM-Brain Is Positioning Mental Health Research On The Global Map

Mental illnesses are a major health and economic concern in India, with 10.6% of adults affected, according to a National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) 2015-16 survey. With this background, Bengaluru-based neuroscientists have developed CALM-Brain, India’s first multimodal digital data repository on brain structure.

“CALM-Brain reflects years of collaborative effort and will significantly advance global brain research. This initiative is significant as it creates the first open stem cell database with a strong Indian genetic component addressing the long-standing underrepresentation of Indian populations in global research. With a diverse dataset and global accessibility, supported by strong ethical safeguards, it has the potential to accelerate discoveries for India and the world. The impact could be far-reaching, enabling more contextual and effective therapies for Indian populations while benefiting the global Indian diaspora. It also underscores the urgent need for greater investment in primary scientific research,” said Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson of the Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies (RNP) while launching the initiative on March 25, 2026 at NIMHANS in Bengaluru.

L-R: Prof. Raghu Padinjat, Prof. YC Janardhan Reddy, Prof. Upinder S. Bhalla, Prof. Partima Murthy, Prof. Prabha S. Chandra, Prof. L.S. Shashidhara and philanthropist Rohini Nilekani (Anubha Jain)

CALM-Brain is developed by the researchers at the Rohini Nilekani Centre for Brain and Mind (CBM), a collaboration between NIMHANS and the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) - TIFR.

Brain Repository

CALM-Brain is a repository of clinical, neuro-imaging, behavioural, genetic and other datasets on five disorders: addiction, bipolar disorder, dementia, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and schizophrenia. By integrating tools like fMRI, EEG, cognitive testing, and genetic analysis, along with stem cell biobanking, it aims to uncover biomarkers, improve early diagnosis, and enable more personalized treatments for mental illnesses and brain function in neuropsychiatric diseases. Researchers can access this dataset to study disease onset, progression, and underlying biological changes. These findings have immense potential to transform the understanding of mental disorders, and in turn, provide better diagnosis and plan personalized treatments for patients.

Scale, Depth And Scientific Value

CALM-Brain data collection began in 2016-17 under the Accelerator Program for Discovery in Brain Disorders using Stem Cells (ADBS), jointly funded by the Department of Biotechnology and the Pratiksha Trust. Recruiting families with multiple affected members is a time-intensive process due to the long course of these illnesses. The repository currently includes data from over 2,000 participants across 900 families.

At the launch, Prof. Biju Viswanath, NIMHANS noted that research data collection has been ongoing and tracks families affected by mental illness, with both affected and unaffected members participating in a long-term follow-up. Each individual undergoes nearly 10 hours of assessments including clinical evaluations, cognitive tests, brain imaging, and biological sampling (DNA, blood, cells) with support from NCBS. The cohort now includes 4,000-5,000 participants. Prof. Raghu Padinjat, CBM co-ordinator at CBM-NCBS added that samples are preserved in high-quality biorepositories to enable reanalysis as new technologies emerge. While focused on the Indian population, all protocols meet international standards, allowing global comparisons and broader scientific impact.

Highlighting the importance of CALM-Brain, Prof. LS Shashidhara, Director of NCBS, said that understanding the brain’s complexity requires deep, fundamental research. Large datasets spanning both affected and unaffected individuals in a family can accelerate discoveries.

While science has advanced across molecular, cellular, and structural levels, bridging these layers remains a challenge. CALM-Brain addresses this by integrating multi-scale data on a single platform, enabling deeper insights through advanced analytics.

Prof. Y.C. Janardhan Reddy, CBM co-ordinator at CBM-NCBS added that the project seeks to uncover biological markers and mechanisms of psychiatric disorders, moving beyond traditional diagnostic categories and improving treatment response. Prof. Upinder Bhalla, NCBS, who led the CALM-Brain project, shared, “If we are able to obtain clinical insights into the population and its sub-population, this will contribute to understanding the disease better and plan patient-tailored treatment.”

From Research to Real-World Impact