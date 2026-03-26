India’s Brain Breakthrough, Digital Repository CALM-Brain Is Positioning Mental Health Research On The Global Map
CALM-Brain reflects years of collaborative effort and will significantly advance global brain research, says RNP chairperson Rohini Nilekani
By Anubha Jain
Published : March 26, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Mental illnesses are a major health and economic concern in India, with 10.6% of adults affected, according to a National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) 2015-16 survey. With this background, Bengaluru-based neuroscientists have developed CALM-Brain, India’s first multimodal digital data repository on brain structure.
“CALM-Brain reflects years of collaborative effort and will significantly advance global brain research. This initiative is significant as it creates the first open stem cell database with a strong Indian genetic component addressing the long-standing underrepresentation of Indian populations in global research. With a diverse dataset and global accessibility, supported by strong ethical safeguards, it has the potential to accelerate discoveries for India and the world. The impact could be far-reaching, enabling more contextual and effective therapies for Indian populations while benefiting the global Indian diaspora. It also underscores the urgent need for greater investment in primary scientific research,” said Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson of the Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies (RNP) while launching the initiative on March 25, 2026 at NIMHANS in Bengaluru.
CALM-Brain is developed by the researchers at the Rohini Nilekani Centre for Brain and Mind (CBM), a collaboration between NIMHANS and the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) - TIFR.
Brain Repository
CALM-Brain is a repository of clinical, neuro-imaging, behavioural, genetic and other datasets on five disorders: addiction, bipolar disorder, dementia, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and schizophrenia. By integrating tools like fMRI, EEG, cognitive testing, and genetic analysis, along with stem cell biobanking, it aims to uncover biomarkers, improve early diagnosis, and enable more personalized treatments for mental illnesses and brain function in neuropsychiatric diseases. Researchers can access this dataset to study disease onset, progression, and underlying biological changes. These findings have immense potential to transform the understanding of mental disorders, and in turn, provide better diagnosis and plan personalized treatments for patients.
Scale, Depth And Scientific Value
CALM-Brain data collection began in 2016-17 under the Accelerator Program for Discovery in Brain Disorders using Stem Cells (ADBS), jointly funded by the Department of Biotechnology and the Pratiksha Trust. Recruiting families with multiple affected members is a time-intensive process due to the long course of these illnesses. The repository currently includes data from over 2,000 participants across 900 families.
At the launch, Prof. Biju Viswanath, NIMHANS noted that research data collection has been ongoing and tracks families affected by mental illness, with both affected and unaffected members participating in a long-term follow-up. Each individual undergoes nearly 10 hours of assessments including clinical evaluations, cognitive tests, brain imaging, and biological sampling (DNA, blood, cells) with support from NCBS. The cohort now includes 4,000-5,000 participants. Prof. Raghu Padinjat, CBM co-ordinator at CBM-NCBS added that samples are preserved in high-quality biorepositories to enable reanalysis as new technologies emerge. While focused on the Indian population, all protocols meet international standards, allowing global comparisons and broader scientific impact.
Highlighting the importance of CALM-Brain, Prof. LS Shashidhara, Director of NCBS, said that understanding the brain’s complexity requires deep, fundamental research. Large datasets spanning both affected and unaffected individuals in a family can accelerate discoveries.
While science has advanced across molecular, cellular, and structural levels, bridging these layers remains a challenge. CALM-Brain addresses this by integrating multi-scale data on a single platform, enabling deeper insights through advanced analytics.
Prof. Y.C. Janardhan Reddy, CBM co-ordinator at CBM-NCBS added that the project seeks to uncover biological markers and mechanisms of psychiatric disorders, moving beyond traditional diagnostic categories and improving treatment response. Prof. Upinder Bhalla, NCBS, who led the CALM-Brain project, shared, “If we are able to obtain clinical insights into the population and its sub-population, this will contribute to understanding the disease better and plan patient-tailored treatment.”
From Research to Real-World Impact
In an exclusive interview ETV Bharat's Anubha Jain, Prof. Janardhan Reddy said, “Neuroscience is still a 'final frontier,' and while immediate breakthroughs may be limited, the long-term potential is profound. Large global datasets and AI could reveal patterns previously unseen, shifting how we understand and treat mental health: moving toward biology-based, less stigmatizing, and more personalized care.” Prof. Pratima Murthy, former Director, NIMHANS added that a key near-term benefit could be identifying early warning signs (prodromes) and at-risk individuals. This would enable earlier interventions, potentially preventing or reducing the severity of disorders.
Prof. Shashidhara outlined a phased impact: short-term gains in early diagnosis and better treatment; medium- to long-term advances in deeper biological understanding and new therapies, with incremental progress each year. Prof. Raghu highlighted a major clinical shift - reducing trial-and-error in treatment. Lab-based models could predict drug response in weeks rather than months. For example, response to medications like Lithium may be assessed in the lab within 20 days, helping doctors choose the right treatment faster.
Future Potential & Expansion
When asked about the initiative’s impact over the next decade and plans to expand beyond the current five psychiatric conditions, Prof. Pratima Murthy said, “The real strength of the initiative lies in global accessibility, enabling diverse researchers to uncover new patterns, supported by robust ethical and data-sharing frameworks. While the study currently focuses on five major severe mental disorders seen at NIMHANS, its insights could extend to a wide range of psychiatric conditions or disorders.”
Prof. Janardhan added, “Although recruitment is centred on these key disorders, studying families reveals multiple overlapping mental health issues. This creates a rich, cross-diagnostic dataset, reflecting how psychiatric conditions often coexist within individuals and families. The long-term goal is to move beyond symptom-based classifications, identify underlying biological markers, and enable more individualized treatments pushing to precision medicine.”
India’s Global Position In Brain Research
Agencies like the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), ICMR, and others are showing growing interest in mental health. However, Prof. Pratima Murthy noted that research in severe mental illnesses still requires much stronger focus and support. She added, “This initiative marks a significant step forward: a breakthrough in creating a rich, multimodal dataset that can be accessed by researchers worldwide, helping position India as a key contributor to global brain research.
Decoding the Brain
Prof. Shashidhara how integrating genetic and neuroimaging data enhances our understanding of psychiatric disorder, he explained that the brain’s structure is uniquely complex, and its function is driven by interactions between neurons, largely influenced by genetics. While about 99.9% of human genes are identical across individuals, even small variations can significantly affect how the brain functions. By integrating genetic, imaging, and biochemical data, researchers aim to better understand how brain changes lead to psychiatric conditions. Alongside this, studying chemical changes in the brain adds another important layer.
In response to what makes CALM-Brain scientifically unique compared to existing global brain research datasets, Prof. Shashidhara highlighted that unlike most global brain research databases which are largely limited to clinical case data, this initiative integrates both clinical and laboratory-based research. It combines genomics, genetics, cell biology, and other scientific domains into a single, multimodal dataset. A key strength is its longitudinal design. The same individuals have already been followed for around 10 years, with plans to continue for another decade. Once complete, the database will represent 20 years of tracking thousands of individuals. Importantly, the cohort is not limited to patients. It also includes control groups (unaffected individuals, including those from the same families as patients as well as from unrelated families).
Responding to global accessibility of CALM-Brain for researchers and what opportunities it opens for future discoveries, he explained that the dataset is highly complex and requires collaboration across disciplines to unlock its full potential. “The dataset requires collaboration between data scientists and clinicians to generate meaningful insights. To enable this synergy, the database will be made publicly accessible, inviting global collaboration for deeper insights and faster discoveries,” he said.
Bridging the Urban-Rural Mental Health Gap
On how to ensure that these advancements reach Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where mental health services are limited, Prof. Pratima Murthy said that mental illnesses are complex, arising from an interplay of biological vulnerability and environmental factors, not a single gene or cause. Building this understanding is crucial to reduce stigma and encourage people to seek help. She emphasized public awareness, early intervention, expanding access to care through initiatives like Tele-MANAS and wider participation as key to improving access. She noted that platforms such as ‘Manotsava’ aim to improve mental health literacy, promote prevention, and support community well-being beyond urban centres.
Rohini Nilekani added, “Access to quality mental healthcare remains limited, especially outside cities. Addressing this requires awareness, personal responsibility, and a larger public movement. Media plays a critical role in reducing stigma and spreading the message that mental illnesses are treatable. Scaling such initiatives nationwide can help build a more informed and proactive approach to mental health.”
Philanthropy Driving Long-Term Impact
Rohini spoke about the inspiration for supporting CALM-Brain, and said that when they began building their mental health portfolio, the focus was on creating long-term, meaningful impact, backed by substantial investment. When NIMHANS-NCBS presented a ready, investable project, supporting it became an obvious decision, given the urgent need for primary mental health research in India and the critical role philanthropy can play.
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