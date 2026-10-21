ETV Bharat / health

Can A C-Section Scar Affect Your Chances Of Getting Pregnant Again?

After undergoing a Caesarean section, the uterine scar may not heal completely in some women, leading to complications ( Getty Images )

Did you know, a previous Caesarean delivery can sometimes leave a small pouch in the uterine scar (known as an isthmocele) in some women? For many women, a Caesarean section is an important part of their journey towards motherhood. However, in some cases, the scar left behind after surgery can raise the chances of a small defect that can take a toll on reproductive health.

ETV Bharat asked Dr. Rupali Tambe, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Lullanagar, Pune about the isthmocele or Caesarean scar niche. “This condition is seen in some women when a pouch-like area forms at the site of a previous Caesarean incision in the lower part of the uterus. Although not every woman with a Caesarean scar suffers from this condition, it is necessary to know about this condition if you are planning another pregnancy.”

How Can An Isthmocele Affect Fertility? After undergoing a Caesarean section, the uterine scar may not heal completely in some women, leaving a small pouch. Menstrual blood can collect in this niche and gradually drain into the uterine cavity after menstruation. Hence, this can cause various symptoms such as prolonged periods, brownish discharge after menstruation or spotting between periods. But, some women may not show any signs. “Retained menstrual blood and changes in the local uterine environment may cause inflammation or irritation that can steal the woman's peace of mind. In some cases, this may affect the environment in which an embryo needs to implant,” says Dr. Tambe. How Is It Detected?