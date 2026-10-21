Can A C-Section Scar Affect Your Chances Of Getting Pregnant Again?
IVF expert Dr. Rupali Tambe explains how an isthmocele can take a toll on menstrual cycle, embryo implantation and the chances of conceiving again.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
Did you know, a previous Caesarean delivery can sometimes leave a small pouch in the uterine scar (known as an isthmocele) in some women? For many women, a Caesarean section is an important part of their journey towards motherhood. However, in some cases, the scar left behind after surgery can raise the chances of a small defect that can take a toll on reproductive health.
ETV Bharat asked Dr. Rupali Tambe, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Lullanagar, Pune about the isthmocele or Caesarean scar niche. “This condition is seen in some women when a pouch-like area forms at the site of a previous Caesarean incision in the lower part of the uterus. Although not every woman with a Caesarean scar suffers from this condition, it is necessary to know about this condition if you are planning another pregnancy.”
How Can An Isthmocele Affect Fertility?
After undergoing a Caesarean section, the uterine scar may not heal completely in some women, leaving a small pouch. Menstrual blood can collect in this niche and gradually drain into the uterine cavity after menstruation. Hence, this can cause various symptoms such as prolonged periods, brownish discharge after menstruation or spotting between periods. But, some women may not show any signs. “Retained menstrual blood and changes in the local uterine environment may cause inflammation or irritation that can steal the woman's peace of mind. In some cases, this may affect the environment in which an embryo needs to implant,” says Dr. Tambe.
How Is It Detected?
Women experiencing difficulty conceiving after a Caesarean delivery may need an assessment, particularly if they also have abnormal bleeding or prolonged postmenstrual spotting. A transvaginal ultrasound can help identify the defect, while saline infusion sonography or hysteroscopy may be recommended in selected cases to assess the niche more clearly.
Dr. Tambe urges women not to panic because not every isthmocele needs a surgery. Management depends on the size and depth of the defect, residual uterine muscle thickness, symptoms and reproductive goals. In selected patients, hysteroscopic treatment or laparoscopic repair may be considered. The appropriate approach should be decided by a gynaecologist or fertility specialist.
A previous Caesarean section does not automatically lead to fertility problems. However, when a woman experiences difficulty conceiving, persistent spotting or unusual menstrual bleeding, an isthmocele may be one of the conditions worth investigating. Evaluation with the help of an expert can guide appropriate treatment, allowing women to make informed decisions when it comes to planning their next pregnancy.
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