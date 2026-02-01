ETV Bharat / health

Explained: What Are Biologic Medicines That The Government Is Investing ₹10,000-Crore In

The centrepiece of the 2026 Union Budget for healthcare is a ₹10,000-crore commitment spread over five years to Biopharma SHAKTI. On paper, it is an industrial policy but it practice, it is a diagnosis. “India’s disease burden is observed to be shifting towards non-communicable diseases, like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune disorders,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. The ₹10,000-crore Biopharma SHAKTI programme is an attempt to change that.

“Biologic medicines are key to longevity and quality of life at affordable costs,” she added. Biologic medicines are not well known outside medical circles, but they sit at the centre of modern healthcare. They treat cancers, autoimmune disorders, and rare diseases. India imports many of them. The new programme's goal is not simply to make medicines cheaper. It is to move India up the pharmaceutical value chain: from being the world’s pharmacy for generic pills to becoming a global manufacturing hub for biologics and biosimilars. This is why the money is spread over five years.

What Are Biologic Medicines?

Biologic medicines sound futuristic, but their story is simple. Unlike conventional drugs, which are usually made by mixing chemicals in a lab, biologics are grown, they come from living cells—bacteria, yeast, or mammalian cells—that are carefully coaxed into producing complex proteins, hormones, or antibodies. Insulin, monoclonal antibodies used in cancer, and new-generation treatments for autoimmune diseases all belong to this family. The difference matters because these molecules are enormous and intricate, folded and shaped in ways that chemistry alone can’t easily replicate. If a regular pill is like a bicycle assembled in a factory, a biologic is more like a hand-crafted violin: sensitive to temperature, handling, and even tiny changes in the environment in which it is made.