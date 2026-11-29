ETV Bharat / health

Brrr, It’s So Cold: AIIMS Doctor Shares Tips To Stay Warm And Careful During Winter

Geysers, electric rods and room heaters become essential to stay warm when you shiver with cold. But do you know that the very heater providing you with comfort can also pose a threat to your life? Children can suffer severe burns from hot water while room heaters left running for hours can lead to fires or even suffocation.

Such accidents often occur within the home. Young children and the elderly are at the greatest risk in such incidents.

The severity of burn-related incidents in Delhi can be gauged from available health data. In the year 2023–24, 3,334 burn cases were recorded in the capital. This figure encompasses burns from all causes; a specific breakdown for incidents involving hot water, geysers, and heaters is not available. In medical terminology, injuries caused by hot water are referred to as "scald burns".

Many people are unaware of the correct emergency response. What should you do if a fire breaks out or a room fills with smoke? Is ventilation necessary when using a heater? How harmful can it be to apply toothpaste or ghee to a burn?

Dr Shashank Chauhan, a specialist in burns and plastic surgery at AIIMS, Delhi, provides answers to these critical questions.

“Children’s skin is highly sensitive, making them susceptible to severe injuries from hot water. Therefore, bathing children without checking the water temperature, leaving buckets of hot water within their reach, or leaving them unattended in the bathroom can be dangerous,” he says. “Ensure the water heater (geyser) is set to an appropriate temperature, and always check the water temperature before use.”

As for room heaters — often left running for hours to combat the cold — people frequently keep them on while sealing all doors and windows. Some place heaters too close to their beds, or use the space around them to dry clothes and blankets. Such negligence can lead to fires and serious accidents. In particular, gas or fuel-powered heaters can produce toxic gases like carbon monoxide in a sealed room. Therefore, proper ventilation and a supply of fresh air are essential.

He advises people to keep electric heaters at a safe distance from curtains, bedding, and clothing. Avoid using faulty wiring or overloaded extension cords, and do not leave a heater running while you sleep.