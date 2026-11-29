Brrr, It’s So Cold: AIIMS Doctor Shares Tips To Stay Warm And Careful During Winter
Dr Shashank Chauhan says gas or fuel-powered heaters shouldn't be used in a closed room; children should be kept away from hot water and heaters.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Imagine singing Mahendra Kapoor’s “thande thande pani se nahana chahiye” song while taking a bath during winter? Most people will get cold feet.
Water has to be warm in winter.
Geysers, electric rods and room heaters become essential to stay warm when you shiver with cold. But do you know that the very heater providing you with comfort can also pose a threat to your life? Children can suffer severe burns from hot water while room heaters left running for hours can lead to fires or even suffocation.
Such accidents often occur within the home. Young children and the elderly are at the greatest risk in such incidents.
The severity of burn-related incidents in Delhi can be gauged from available health data. In the year 2023–24, 3,334 burn cases were recorded in the capital. This figure encompasses burns from all causes; a specific breakdown for incidents involving hot water, geysers, and heaters is not available. In medical terminology, injuries caused by hot water are referred to as "scald burns".
Many people are unaware of the correct emergency response. What should you do if a fire breaks out or a room fills with smoke? Is ventilation necessary when using a heater? How harmful can it be to apply toothpaste or ghee to a burn?
Dr Shashank Chauhan, a specialist in burns and plastic surgery at AIIMS, Delhi, provides answers to these critical questions.
“Children’s skin is highly sensitive, making them susceptible to severe injuries from hot water. Therefore, bathing children without checking the water temperature, leaving buckets of hot water within their reach, or leaving them unattended in the bathroom can be dangerous,” he says. “Ensure the water heater (geyser) is set to an appropriate temperature, and always check the water temperature before use.”
As for room heaters — often left running for hours to combat the cold — people frequently keep them on while sealing all doors and windows. Some place heaters too close to their beds, or use the space around them to dry clothes and blankets. Such negligence can lead to fires and serious accidents. In particular, gas or fuel-powered heaters can produce toxic gases like carbon monoxide in a sealed room. Therefore, proper ventilation and a supply of fresh air are essential.
He advises people to keep electric heaters at a safe distance from curtains, bedding, and clothing. Avoid using faulty wiring or overloaded extension cords, and do not leave a heater running while you sleep.
Doctors suggest keeping a bucket of water in the room as a precautionary measure, though this should not be considered a substitute for a proper fire extinguisher.
Suppose that, despite all precautions, a fire breaks out or a room fills with smoke; in such a situation, a mistake made in a state of panic can prove fatal. Your primary focus should be to save your own life. Since smoke tends to accumulate near the ceiling, do not walk upright while exiting the room; instead, stay close to the floor— crouch or crawl — as you move toward a safe exit.
According to Dr Chauhan, people should cover their mouths and noses with a piece of cloth and reach a safe location as quickly as possible. If a door feels hot or you can see fire on the other side, do not attempt to open it. In such a case, move to a safe room, close the door, call out for help, and immediately alert emergency services.
Returning to a room to retrieve belongings during a fire can also be a grave mistake. What should be done if someone is scalded by hot water or suffers a burn? Often, people at home apply substances like toothpaste, ghee, oil, turmeric, or ice to burns — but doing so can actually worsen the injury.
Doctors advise placing the affected area under cool, running tap water for about 20 minutes. Do not apply ice to the burn, and do not pop any blisters.
“If clothing has stuck to the skin, do not pull it off forcefully. Cover the burn with a clean, non-stick cloth and seek medical attention as needed. If the face, hands, feet, or a large portion of the body is burned, or if breathing is difficult or the injury is deep, do not delay in seeking professional medical help,” says Dr Chauhan.
During the winter, safety is not the responsibility of just one individual. Every member of the household should know the location of the heater, the main electrical switch, and the safest exit route in the event of a fire. Never pour water on a fire involving electrical appliances. If it is safe to do so, turn off the power supply and exit the premises immediately.
Dr Chauhan maintains that gas or fuel-powered heaters should not be used in a closed room. Children should be kept away from hot water and heaters, and special attention should be paid to the safety of the elderly. Simple precautions can prevent major accidents. During winter, a bucket of hot water and the warmth from a heater are part of our daily lives. However, if these conveniences are used carelessly, they can cause lifelong suffering for a family. Burn injuries do not merely scorch the body — they can fundamentally alter a person's entire life. In severe cases, extensive medical treatment, regular dressing changes, and even surgery may be required.
Therefore, stay warm, but do so with caution. Winter lasts only a few months, but an injury caused by negligence can last a lifetime.
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