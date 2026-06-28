ETV Bharat / health

Breast-Fed Babies Sleep Much Better Than Bottle-Fed Ones, Finds Japanese Study

In contrast to the misconception that breastfed babies sleep less as breastmilk is easily digested, a new study of 82,918 infants found that children who received breast milk during the first six months of life were less likely to experience short sleep duration at one year of age than those who were exclusively fed formula. Using data from the Japan Environment and Children’s Study, the researchers proposed biological mechanisms that may help explain this association.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life because of its many proven benefits, including protection against infections and support for healthy long-term development. However, perceptions that breastfed infants sleep less or require more frequent feeding than formula-fed infants remain common among parents and caregivers.

Short sleep duration during infancy has also been linked to obesity, behavioural problems, and poorer cognitive performance later in life. Therefore, adequate sleep during this period is considered important for healthy physical and psychological development. Although infants are known to gradually develop longer and consolidated sleep periods, some caregivers choose formula feeding partly based on concerns about their child’s sleep.

To better understand the relationship between infant feeding and sleep, Yuri Nakagawa, a doctoral researcher at the University of Toyama, Japan, and colleagues analyzed data from the nationwide Japan Environment and Children’s Study (JECS), one of the world’s largest birth cohort studies. The study examined 82,918 mother-infant pairs to investigate whether feeding practices during the first six months of life were associated with sleep duration at one year of age. The findings were published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition in March 2026.

“WHO widely promotes breastfeeding, and most people are aware of the multiple health benefits it provides. Nevertheless, perceptions that breastfed infants sleep less, or that formula-fed infants sleep for longer periods, remain common. We wanted to provide solid evidence to bust this misconception,” says Nakagawa, the study’s first author.

The mothers were given questionnaires at 6 months asking about the feeding practices they followed during the first six months for their babies. The children were then divided into four groups according to their feeding method. The first group consisted of infants fed exclusively with formula. The second group included infants who were breastfed for less than six months. The third group included infants who were breastfed throughout the six-month period while also receiving formula supplementation. The fourth group consisted of infants who were exclusively breastfed for six months. When the children reached one year of age, parents completed another questionnaire reporting their child’s sleep duration. Children sleeping less than 11 hours per day were considered to have insufficient sleep, based on the US National Sleep Foundation recommendations.