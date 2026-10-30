ETV Bharat / health

The Gap Between A Lump And A Diagnosis Costs More When It Comes To Breast Cancer

A woman finds a small lump in her breast. It does not hurt, so she waits. There is a wedding to attend, children's exams, and a deadline at work. The lump is forgotten till something triggers awareness about it. This is a common story across India, and one of the main reasons why breast cancer is found late in so many cases.

“Late detection changes everything that follows. Breast cancer is now the most common cancer among Indian women,” says Dr. Chandrashekhar Prasad Singh (MBBS, MD, DNB - Medical Oncology), Consultant - Medical Oncology, HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital, Irba, Jharkhand.

The newest data is harder to read. A 2026 study in The Lancet Regional Health, Southeast Asia analysed 76,356 women in India who were treated between 2009 and 2020. Researchers at ICMR’s National Institute of NCD Epidemiology in Bengaluru found that 12.96% women already had cancer that had spread at diagnosis. The global average is about 6%.

According to a 2024 ICMR-led study published in the journal Cancer , the five-year survival rate for breast cancer is 66.4%. Women diagnosed at the local stage had a survival rate 4.4 times higher than those diagnosed after the cancer reached distant organs. The same study noted that in the United States, 63% of cases are found while the cancer is still localised. In India, 57% are diagnosed at the locoregional stage, when the disease has already reached nearby tissue or lymph nodes.

According to the same Lancet study, women who arrived with tumours of 5-10 cm in size, had nearly three times the risk of spread, and those with tumours about 10-20 cm in size had close to four times the risk. A five-centimetre tumour is about the size of a lime. It does not grow that big overnight. So where does that time go? A study at the Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati followed 269 breast cancer patients registered in 2019. It found a median gap of 203 days, nearly seven months, between the first symptom and the start of treatment. Patients took a median of 35 days to see a doctor. The longer wait came after that: a median of 130 days between seeking care and starting treatment.

The study authors listed fear, stigma, family duties, treating symptoms as minor problems, and embarrassment about being examined by a male doctor as reasons for delay. They also called for better training of private providers in spotting and referring suspected cases.

A 2020 review of 34 studies in The BMJ found that every four-week delay in cancer surgery raised the risk of death by six to eight per cent, including in breast cancer. For breast cancer surgery, the authors calculated that an eight-week delay raises the risk by 17% and a 12-week delay by 26%.

What Should A Person Do?

Get any new lump, thickening, skin change or nipple discharge examined by a doctor at the earliest, without waiting for pain to develop, says Dr. Chandrashekhar Prasad Singh. Not every lump is cancer, but only a clinical examination with imaging tests and a biopsy can say so. If cancer is confirmed, ask for the treatment plan and dates, and do not let the process stall. Families can help too. Offer to go along to the appointment. If embarrassment is the barrier, ask for a woman doctor. A lump is not a verdict but waiting is often what turns a manageable problem into a harder one.

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