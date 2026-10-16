ETV Bharat / health

Think Breast Cancer Only Affects Elderly Women? Age Is No Bar For The Dreaded C

Your doctor might suggest a mammogram early on if you have a strong family history or some other risk factors ( Getty Images )

A young woman might develop a breast lump and say to herself that, “This must be hormonal.” Often, it is. However, it's better to see if this is something she's always had or if it is a new development that requires further investigation.

In 2024, the International Agency for Research on Cancer projected 2,37,231 new breast cancer cases in India. Breast cancer, therefore, is the most prevalent form of cancer amongst Indian women. Age is still a significant risk factor; however, according to the World Health Organization, breast cancer may happen in any woman who has passed puberty.