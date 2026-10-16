Think Breast Cancer Only Affects Elderly Women? Age Is No Bar For The Dreaded C
According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer may happen to any girl or woman who has passed puberty.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
A young woman might develop a breast lump and say to herself that, “This must be hormonal.” Often, it is. However, it's better to see if this is something she's always had or if it is a new development that requires further investigation.
In 2024, the International Agency for Research on Cancer projected 2,37,231 new breast cancer cases in India. Breast cancer, therefore, is the most prevalent form of cancer amongst Indian women. Age is still a significant risk factor; however, according to the World Health Organization, breast cancer may happen in any woman who has passed puberty.
Get To Know Your Own Normal
“The breasts are known to undergo certain changes during the menstrual cycle, and this may include being fuller and more sensitive or lumpy before the onset of a period, and then normalizing after that period. It is important to understand one's personal breast profile, rather than worrying about finding an issue every day,” says Dr. Pankhuri Gautam, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur.
In case you experience any change, take note of this and discuss the matter with a gynaecologist. This way, you can establish if there is a need for further investigation of the situation.
Which Changes Should You Get Checked?
Ob-gyn Dr. Pankhuri Gautam says that medical attention should be sought in the case of a newly found lump in the breast or underarm area, change in the size or shape of the breast, puckering or redness of the skin, changes in the nipple or any unexpected discharge from the nipple. The presence of a lump, even if it does not hurt, requires attention. A majority of breast lumps are benign.
When Does Screening Start?
According to ACOG guidelines, routine mammograms can be started at 40 years for women of average risk. But in case you have a strong family history or some other risk factors, then your doctor might suggest a different plan. However, regardless of that screening age, once you observe any symptoms, it is the time to get yourself checked out.
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, be aware, know your body and never ignore any abnormality that needs discussion with your gynaecologist.
References:
- https://gco.iarc.who.int/media/globocan/factsheets/populations/356-india-fact-sheet.pdf
- https://ascopubs.org/doi/10.1200/GO-25-00083
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