Oncologist Explains Why Every Breast Cancer Journey Is Different, Here's What Women Need To Know
Although breast cancer can develop in women of any age, the risk generally increases as you get older, says clinical oncologist Dr. Cindhuu Bhoopathy.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Women are busy with family responsibilities and have little time to take care of their health. Sometimes, they even ignore obvious signs and symptoms, hoping they will go away on their own. At others, they might not seek medical attention for a serious illness because the diagnosis might take them away from their responsibilities at home. These delays in seeking care can lead to late diagnosis of breast cancer.
Breast cancer is the commonest cancers among women in India, comprising about 28% of all cancers diagnosed in women. According to estimates by the National Cancer Registry Program (NCRP), India witnessed around 2.32 lakh new breast cancer cases in 2025. In India, the lifetime risk of developing breast cancer is estimated to be around 1 in 28 women, and this rises to about 1 in 22 women in urban areas. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 80% of breast cancers occur in women who have no specific risk factors other than age and lifestyle risks.
“In India, breast cancer survival is still lower than in many high-income countries, and late-stage diagnosis is one of the important factors for poorer outcomes. Survival rates are significantly higher if it is detected at an early stage, but drop sharply if the disease is found at an advanced stage,” says Dr. Cindhuu Bhoopathy, Consultant Clinical Oncologist, VS Hospital.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month dedicated to educating women about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and decreasing the number of cases. The month is a reminder to discuss breast cancer in depth, understand breast health, know warning signs, understand screening and promote timely medical attention.
This year, the WHO is focusing on the individuality of the breast cancer experience with the theme ‘Every story is unique, every journey matters’. Says Dr. Bhoopathy, “Every woman’s experience of breast cancer is different. Their journeys will vary depending on the type and stage of their diagnosis, the treatment they receive and the level of support they get from family, friends and healthcare professionals.”
Although it can develop in women of any age, the risk generally increases with age, especially in the later years of life. Risk factors include age, obesity, alcohol and tobacco use, family history, prior exposure to radiation, and some reproductive and hormonal factors.
Signs And Symptoms Of Breast Cancer
Clinical oncologist Dr. Bhoopathy points to the following symptoms:
- A lump or thickening in the breast or underarm area
- Changes in the size or shape of the breast
- Changes in the skin or nipple
- Nipple inversion or a change in the direction of the nipple
- Unusual or bloody discharge from the nipple
- A rash involving the nipple or surrounding skin
Women should talk with their health care provider about when to start and how often to get screened for breast cancer based on their age, personal and family history, and other risk factors. Depending on your risk and the screening guidelines being followed, women aged 40 to 74 may be recommended to have a mammogram every one or two years.
Breast Cancer In Men
While breast cancer is often thought of as a women’s disease, men are affected too. Men have a small amount of breast tissue, so the malignant transformation can occur at any time. Men between the ages of 60 and 70 are most prone to be diagnosed. Low awareness causes men to delay seeking medical evaluation even after noticing changes or lumps in their chest. This has led to an increase in late-stage diagnosis and a decrease in survival rate, compared to their counterparts. Awareness week is observed annually from October 17 to 23, to raise awareness of breast cancer among men.
What To Do If You Are Diagnosed
Once identified, patients require a stable and empathetic support system throughout their course of treatment and recovery. This can include advice on nutrition, and emotional and psychological support. Dr. Bhoopathy says that family members are important in providing encouragement, understanding and a sense of reassurance during what can be a difficult period. Support groups, counselling services, rehabilitation programs and survivorship programs can also assist patients and their families. Such support can help patients face the challenges of treatment, regain confidence and slowly get back to everyday life.
Also read:
- Sexual Recovery After Breast Cancer Is Overlooked: Survey
- Can The Mother Get Breast Cancer During Pregnancy Or Breastfeeding?
- Why Are More Young Women Getting Breast Cancer? Experts Explain
- Can AI Help Some Women Avoid Chemotherapy? Here's How Recurrence-Risk Tests Are Changing Breast Cancer Treatment
- Obese Women Are Not Only At Higher Risk Of Breast Cancer, But Also Host The Conditions For The Cancer To Become Invasive