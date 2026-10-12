ETV Bharat / health

Oncologist Explains Why Every Breast Cancer Journey Is Different, Here's What Women Need To Know

In India, the lifetime risk of developing breast cancer is estimated to be around 1 in 28 women ( Getty Images )

Women are busy with family responsibilities and have little time to take care of their health. Sometimes, they even ignore obvious signs and symptoms, hoping they will go away on their own. At others, they might not seek medical attention for a serious illness because the diagnosis might take them away from their responsibilities at home. These delays in seeking care can lead to late diagnosis of breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the commonest cancers among women in India, comprising about 28% of all cancers diagnosed in women. According to estimates by the National Cancer Registry Program (NCRP), India witnessed around 2.32 lakh new breast cancer cases in 2025. In India, the lifetime risk of developing breast cancer is estimated to be around 1 in 28 women, and this rises to about 1 in 22 women in urban areas. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 80% of breast cancers occur in women who have no specific risk factors other than age and lifestyle risks.

“In India, breast cancer survival is still lower than in many high-income countries, and late-stage diagnosis is one of the important factors for poorer outcomes. Survival rates are significantly higher if it is detected at an early stage, but drop sharply if the disease is found at an advanced stage,” says Dr. Cindhuu Bhoopathy, Consultant Clinical Oncologist, VS Hospital. Breast Cancer Awareness Month October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month dedicated to educating women about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and decreasing the number of cases. The month is a reminder to discuss breast cancer in depth, understand breast health, know warning signs, understand screening and promote timely medical attention. This year, the WHO is focusing on the individuality of the breast cancer experience with the theme ‘Every story is unique, every journey matters’. Says Dr. Bhoopathy, “Every woman’s experience of breast cancer is different. Their journeys will vary depending on the type and stage of their diagnosis, the treatment they receive and the level of support they get from family, friends and healthcare professionals.” Although it can develop in women of any age, the risk generally increases with age, especially in the later years of life. Risk factors include age, obesity, alcohol and tobacco use, family history, prior exposure to radiation, and some reproductive and hormonal factors. Signs And Symptoms Of Breast Cancer