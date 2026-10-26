Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms And Myths Every Indian Woman Should Know
The first sign of breast cancer is not always dramatic. It may be a new lump or an area of thickening, say doctors.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Breast cancer does not consult our calendars before it arrives. For Indian women, breast cancer is a significant and growing health concern. Yet one of the most powerful steps towards early detection is knowing what is normal for your body and recognising when something has changed.
“Early diagnosis matters because breast cancer is generally more treatable when detected early and treated appropriately, before it has spread,” says Dr. Shraddha Modi, Associate Consultant in Breast Oncology and Oncoplastic Surgery at Narayana Health.
The first step, she explains, is awareness. You do not need to become an expert in oncology or spend your evenings worrying about every sensation in your body. You just need to pay attention, know which changes deserve medical advice, and resist the temptation to put your own health at the bottom of the list.
Symptoms Your Body May Be Trying To Show You
- The first sign of breast cancer is not always dramatic. It may be a new lump or an area of thickening that feels different from the surrounding tissue.
- A lump that is painless and gradually growing deserves special attention. The absence of pain does not make it harmless.
- This is one of the most persistent misconceptions about breast cancer: that something serious must hurt. In reality, an early breast cancer may cause no pain at all.
- Changes in the nipple are another reason to consult a doctor. A nipple that begins to turn inward or retract when it previously pointed outward should be checked, particularly if the change is new. Bloody nipple discharge also needs medical assessment.
- The skin covering the breast can offer clues, too. Look out for dimpling, puckering, redness or unusual thickening.
- Sometimes the skin develops tiny pits that resemble the surface of an orange. This appearance, often described as peau d’orange, can be a warning sign and warrants prompt evaluation.
- A noticeable change in the size, shape or colour of a breast is another reason to seek advice.
- So is a new lump in the armpit, where lymph nodes are located.
- Persistent or unexplained breast or nipple pain should also be assessed, even though breast pain is more commonly associated with non-cancerous causes, including hormonal changes.
None of these signs is a diagnosis. Many breast changes are benign but distinguishing a harmless change from a potentially serious one is a job for a healthcare professional.
Learn What Is Normal For You
We spend a great deal of time learning to read the world around us. Yet we may be surprisingly unfamiliar with our own bodies. Breast awareness begins with changing that relationship. Dr. Modi recommends becoming familiar with the usual appearance and feel of your breasts so that new changes are easier to recognise.
You can look at your breasts in a mirror and gently feel them while bathing, taking a few minutes to notice what is normal for you. The purpose is not to search anxiously for disease every month, but to become comfortable enough with your body to recognise a difference. If a change is new, persistent or unexplained, arrange a medical assessment rather than repeatedly checking it and hoping it will disappear. Being familiar with your breasts is not a substitute for medical screening. If a close relative has had breast or ovarian cancer, tell your doctor. That information can help determine whether you need an individualised assessment or a different screening plan.
Breast Cancer Myths That Deserve To Retire
Dr. Anish Bhatia, Consultant in Surgical Oncology at Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, highlights several common myths that can create unnecessary anxiety.
Myth 1: Deodorants and antiperspirants cause breast cancer.
Concerns have circulated about aluminium in antiperspirants and parabens used as preservatives in some personal-care products. Says Dr. Bhatia, “The proposed explanations suggest that these ingredients might affect hormones and increase breast cancer risk. However, studies have not established a link between deodorant or antiperspirant use and breast cancer.”
Myth 2: Wearing a tight or underwired bra causes breast cancer.
One version of this claim suggests that a tight bra restricts lymphatic drainage near the armpit, allowing waste products to accumulate in breast tissue. Research has not supported this theory. A study of postmenopausal women found similar breast cancer risk regardless of how often women wore bras, whether they used underwired styles, or the age at which they began wearing them. “Choose a bra for comfort and fit, not out of fear that your clothing will cause cancer,” says Dr. Bhatia.
Myth 3: An old breast injury can turn into cancer.
A knock or injury to the breast does not cause breast cancer. An injury can sometimes leave behind firm scar tissue or changes that feel like a lump, which may understandably cause concern. An examination may also lead to the discovery of a lump that was already present. If you find a lump after an injury, do not automatically attribute it to the injury; have it assessed.
Myth 4: Every breast lump means cancer.
This is perhaps the most frightening misconception of all. Many breast lumps are benign and can be related to hormonal changes, fluid-filled cysts or other non-cancerous conditions. Finding a lump does not mean you have cancer. It means you need an appropriate medical assessment to establish what it is.
The common thread running through these myths is that fear often fills the gaps where reliable information should be. Knowing what does not cause breast cancer can ease unnecessary anxiety. Dr. Modi says she frequently encounters women who have spent months looking after everyone else while putting off their own health concerns. But postponing an appointment does not make the uncertainty disappear. It simply leaves the question unanswered.
Families and workplaces have a role to play here, too. Partners can encourage women to attend appointments. Grown children can help their mothers arrange examinations. Employers can make preventive healthcare easier to access. Most importantly, breast health should be something women can discuss openly, without shame or the feeling that they are making a fuss. Women are often encouraged to be attentive and dependable for everyone around them. Those are admirable qualities, but they should include being dependable to themselves, too. You do not have to earn the right to look after your health by first finishing every other task on your list.
Also read:
- How Much Exercise Do You Really Need To Lower Your Breast Cancer Risk?
- Think Breast Cancer Only Affects Elderly Women? Age Is No Bar For The Dreaded C
- KIMS Renova Launches Integrated Breast Health Programme In Hyderabad
- At IAESCON 2026, World's Top Breast Cancer Surgeons Demonstrate Techniques That Preserve The Breast
- Breast Cancer Accounts For 31.2% Of Women’s Cancer Cases In Gujarat: Report