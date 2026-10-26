ETV Bharat / health

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms And Myths Every Indian Woman Should Know

A knock or injury to the breast does not cause breast cancer ( Getty Images )

Breast cancer does not consult our calendars before it arrives. For Indian women, breast cancer is a significant and growing health concern. Yet one of the most powerful steps towards early detection is knowing what is normal for your body and recognising when something has changed.

“Early diagnosis matters because breast cancer is generally more treatable when detected early and treated appropriately, before it has spread,” says Dr. Shraddha Modi, Associate Consultant in Breast Oncology and Oncoplastic Surgery at Narayana Health.

The first step, she explains, is awareness. You do not need to become an expert in oncology or spend your evenings worrying about every sensation in your body. You just need to pay attention, know which changes deserve medical advice, and resist the temptation to put your own health at the bottom of the list. Symptoms Your Body May Be Trying To Show You The first sign of breast cancer is not always dramatic. It may be a new lump or an area of thickening that feels different from the surrounding tissue. A lump that is painless and gradually growing deserves special attention. The absence of pain does not make it harmless. This is one of the most persistent misconceptions about breast cancer: that something serious must hurt. In reality, an early breast cancer may cause no pain at all. Changes in the nipple are another reason to consult a doctor. A nipple that begins to turn inward or retract when it previously pointed outward should be checked, particularly if the change is new. Bloody nipple discharge also needs medical assessment. The skin covering the breast can offer clues, too. Look out for dimpling, puckering, redness or unusual thickening. Sometimes the skin develops tiny pits that resemble the surface of an orange. This appearance, often described as peau d’orange, can be a warning sign and warrants prompt evaluation. A noticeable change in the size, shape or colour of a breast is another reason to seek advice. So is a new lump in the armpit, where lymph nodes are located. Persistent or unexplained breast or nipple pain should also be assessed, even though breast pain is more commonly associated with non-cancerous causes, including hormonal changes. None of these signs is a diagnosis. Many breast changes are benign but distinguishing a harmless change from a potentially serious one is a job for a healthcare professional. Learn What Is Normal For You We spend a great deal of time learning to read the world around us. Yet we may be surprisingly unfamiliar with our own bodies. Breast awareness begins with changing that relationship. Dr. Modi recommends becoming familiar with the usual appearance and feel of your breasts so that new changes are easier to recognise. Become familiar with the usual appearance and feel of your breasts so that new changes are easier to recognise. (Getty Images) You can look at your breasts in a mirror and gently feel them while bathing, taking a few minutes to notice what is normal for you. The purpose is not to search anxiously for disease every month, but to become comfortable enough with your body to recognise a difference. If a change is new, persistent or unexplained, arrange a medical assessment rather than repeatedly checking it and hoping it will disappear. Being familiar with your breasts is not a substitute for medical screening. If a close relative has had breast or ovarian cancer, tell your doctor. That information can help determine whether you need an individualised assessment or a different screening plan. Breast Cancer Myths That Deserve To Retire Dr. Anish Bhatia, Consultant in Surgical Oncology at Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, highlights several common myths that can create unnecessary anxiety. Myth 1: Deodorants and antiperspirants cause breast cancer.