ETV Bharat / health

Breast Cancer Surgeon Explains Why Men Must Stop Ignoring Warning Signs Of The Disease

Male breast cancer is uncommon, but uncommon does not mean impossible ( Getty Images )

Men are generally quite good at ignoring things that happen to their bodies. A persistent cough can be blamed on the weather, back pain on a bad mattress, and an unusual lump on practically anything except the possibility that something might be wrong. When it comes to breast cancer, however, this habit of postponing the inevitable conversation with a doctor can be dangerous. Breast cancer is widely perceived as a women's disease, and men rarely imagine themselves as potential patients. That assumption, combined with embarrassment and a lack of awareness, can delay diagnosis and treatment.

October, observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, reminds us that cancer does not always respect the categories we create for it. Men can develop breast cancer, too. The question is whether they will recognise the warning signs before they have a reason to wish they had paid attention.

If you have an unusual or painless lump in the breast, get it examined (Getty Images) The Lump That's Easy To Dismiss Male breast cancer is uncommon, which may partly explain why it receives so little attention. But uncommon does not mean impossible, and a lack of awareness can make an already difficult diagnosis more challenging. According to Dr. Vijayashree Murthy, Breast Cancer Surgeon and Surgical Oncologist at HCG Cancer Hospital, Mumbai, “Social stigma and the belief that breast cancer affects only women can lead men to delay seeking medical help. That delay can allow the disease to progress. One problem is that the early signs may not cause pain. A painless lump in the breast, for instance, can seem harmless precisely because it does not hurt. Men may ignore it, assume it will disappear or feel too uncomfortable to discuss it with a doctor.” Warning Signs Of Male Breast Cancer Other warning signs include changes in breast size or shape, an inverted nipple, nipple discharge, redness, changes in the skin or a sore around the nipple. These symptoms do not necessarily mean cancer, but persistent or unusual changes deserve medical attention. Who Is At Greater Risk? Although any man can develop breast cancer, certain factors can increase the risk. These include a family history of breast cancer, BRCA2 gene mutations, hormonal imbalances, obesity and Klinefelter syndrome (a genetic condition associated with differences in sex chromosome patterns). Occupational exposure to certain chemicals, gasoline vapours and industrial emissions may also be relevant in some cases. However, exposure alone does not establish that a person will develop cancer.