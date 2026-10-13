Breast Cancer Surgeon Explains Why Men Must Stop Ignoring Warning Signs Of The Disease
Men with a family history of breast cancer or related cancers should discuss their risk with a specialist, says breast cancer surgeon Dr. Vijayashree Murthy.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Men are generally quite good at ignoring things that happen to their bodies. A persistent cough can be blamed on the weather, back pain on a bad mattress, and an unusual lump on practically anything except the possibility that something might be wrong. When it comes to breast cancer, however, this habit of postponing the inevitable conversation with a doctor can be dangerous. Breast cancer is widely perceived as a women's disease, and men rarely imagine themselves as potential patients. That assumption, combined with embarrassment and a lack of awareness, can delay diagnosis and treatment.
October, observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, reminds us that cancer does not always respect the categories we create for it. Men can develop breast cancer, too. The question is whether they will recognise the warning signs before they have a reason to wish they had paid attention.
The Lump That's Easy To Dismiss
Male breast cancer is uncommon, which may partly explain why it receives so little attention. But uncommon does not mean impossible, and a lack of awareness can make an already difficult diagnosis more challenging.
According to Dr. Vijayashree Murthy, Breast Cancer Surgeon and Surgical Oncologist at HCG Cancer Hospital, Mumbai, “Social stigma and the belief that breast cancer affects only women can lead men to delay seeking medical help. That delay can allow the disease to progress. One problem is that the early signs may not cause pain. A painless lump in the breast, for instance, can seem harmless precisely because it does not hurt. Men may ignore it, assume it will disappear or feel too uncomfortable to discuss it with a doctor.”
Warning Signs Of Male Breast Cancer
Other warning signs include changes in breast size or shape, an inverted nipple, nipple discharge, redness, changes in the skin or a sore around the nipple. These symptoms do not necessarily mean cancer, but persistent or unusual changes deserve medical attention.
Who Is At Greater Risk?
Although any man can develop breast cancer, certain factors can increase the risk. These include a family history of breast cancer, BRCA2 gene mutations, hormonal imbalances, obesity and Klinefelter syndrome (a genetic condition associated with differences in sex chromosome patterns). Occupational exposure to certain chemicals, gasoline vapours and industrial emissions may also be relevant in some cases. However, exposure alone does not establish that a person will develop cancer.
Family history deserves particular attention. Men with a strong family history of breast cancer or related cancers should discuss their risk with a specialist. Genetic counselling and testing may help identify inherited risks and guide decisions about medical follow-up.
What Happens After A Warning Sign Appears?
The diagnostic process generally begins with a clinical examination. Depending on the findings, the doctor may recommend imaging tests such as mammography or an ultrasound. If necessary, a biopsy is performed to determine whether the lump contains cancerous cells. The aim is to establish what is happening rather than rely on appearances, assumptions or internet searches that lead in several alarming directions at once.
What Is The Treatment?
If breast cancer is confirmed, treatment depends on the type and stage of the disease, as well as the individual patient's circumstances. Options may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy or targetted treatment. Not every patient needs every treatment; specialists determine the appropriate combination for each case.
Leave The Stigma Behind
Men may feel awkward discussing changes in their breasts. Some may worry about what others will think; others may simply believe that the problem cannot be serious because breast cancer is not something they associate with men. But embarrassment is a poor reason to ignore a possible medical warning sign. Doctors are trained to examine and investigate such symptoms, and there is nothing unusual about asking for help when the body changes in a way that concerns you.
Says Dr. Murthy, “Breast Cancer Awareness Month is often associated with women, pink ribbons and reminders about screening. The conversation should be wider. Men need to understand the warning signs, pay attention to their family history and seek medical advice when something seems unusual.”
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- IIT Madras And Australian Researchers Develop Nano Injection Platform For Breast Cancer Drug Delivery