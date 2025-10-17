ETV Bharat / health

5 Things Every Lactating Mother Should Know About Breast Health | Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breastfeeding feeds your infant and forms an interpersonal connection that leads to a rich emotional experience. However, it also requires you to take special care of your body, particularly your breasts. Soreness, fullness or infections can impact when you least anticipate, making feeding stressful for the mother and the child.

“Most breast problems are either avoidable or can be alleviated with the correct consciousness and careful management. Moreover, breastfeeding has been scientifically proven to reduce the risk of breast cancer,” says Dr. Anupama Gangwal – Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur.

She recommends five best practices to ensure your breasts are healthy as a breastfeeding mother:

1. Breast Changes Are Natural But Learn What Is Not

Whenever you begin to breastfeed, your breasts might experience spasms of tenderness, warmth or weight as the milk is released. This fullness is normal. Nevertheless, sudden intense pain, inflammation, or swelling of the one part are possible signs of a culmatory duct or early mastitis. These conditions should be addressed immediately.

In case of a lump or sore point, massage in the general direction of a nipple during feeding.

Pre-feed using warm compresses and post-feed using cold compresses.

In case of fever or other flu-like symptoms, consult your doctor.

Being informed of what to expect (and not to expect) will help you to remain healthy.

2. Latch And Positioning

One of the most frequent causes of nipple pain, poor latch, ruined skin, and obstructed milk ducts is because of a poor latch. The right lock must not be painful but rather feel like a firm pull. The mouth of your baby should embrace a large part of the areola rather than nipple alone, and both of you must feel comfortable and supported.