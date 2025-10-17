5 Things Every Lactating Mother Should Know About Breast Health | Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Best practices from a gynaec and obstetrician to ensure your breasts are healthy as a breastfeeding mother.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST
Breastfeeding feeds your infant and forms an interpersonal connection that leads to a rich emotional experience. However, it also requires you to take special care of your body, particularly your breasts. Soreness, fullness or infections can impact when you least anticipate, making feeding stressful for the mother and the child.
“Most breast problems are either avoidable or can be alleviated with the correct consciousness and careful management. Moreover, breastfeeding has been scientifically proven to reduce the risk of breast cancer,” says Dr. Anupama Gangwal – Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur.
She recommends five best practices to ensure your breasts are healthy as a breastfeeding mother:
1. Breast Changes Are Natural But Learn What Is Not
Whenever you begin to breastfeed, your breasts might experience spasms of tenderness, warmth or weight as the milk is released. This fullness is normal. Nevertheless, sudden intense pain, inflammation, or swelling of the one part are possible signs of a culmatory duct or early mastitis. These conditions should be addressed immediately.
- In case of a lump or sore point, massage in the general direction of a nipple during feeding.
- Pre-feed using warm compresses and post-feed using cold compresses.
- In case of fever or other flu-like symptoms, consult your doctor.
Being informed of what to expect (and not to expect) will help you to remain healthy.
2. Latch And Positioning
One of the most frequent causes of nipple pain, poor latch, ruined skin, and obstructed milk ducts is because of a poor latch. The right lock must not be painful but rather feel like a firm pull. The mouth of your baby should embrace a large part of the areola rather than nipple alone, and both of you must feel comfortable and supported.
If struggling, do not be afraid to request practical assistance. Sometimes minor modifications, such as keeping the tummy of your baby facing yours or holding your breast in a different position can sometimes make a massive difference.
3. Trust Your Body And Know Your Milk Supply
The main concern of most mothers is the insufficiency of the amount of milk produced but in most situations, supply is perfectly adequate. There is one simple rule, milk supply is on the demand. The more you feed or when you express milk, the more your body produces.
You know that your baby is getting enough when:
- They appear to be satisfied with their meals.
- Their daily diaper production range is 6-8 soaked diapers.
- Their mass is gradually growing.
Try to relax and feel the beat of your body. Stress, fatigue and self-doubt may cause milk let-down.
4. Choose A Healthy Kitchen To Greet Your Baby
Your body is working overtime and consuming excess calories and nutrients to produce milk, therefore it is important that you eat a balanced meal and drink plenty of water. New mothers should include:
- Foods that are rich in proteins such as eggs, lentils, lean meat and dairy.
- Quality milk, healthy fats (nuts, seeds, avocado, olive oil) to give the body energy.
- Vitamin-rich and fibre-rich vegetables and fruits.
- Adequate water: strive to drink moderately all day long, and not a lot at once.
- Avoid crash diets or skipping meals. The period of lactation is not to focus over weight loss, rather it is to nourish and recover and supporting the baby’s growth.
5. Watch Out For Warning Signs
Most breast discomforts are harmless but some can indicate infection or inflammation. Always watch out for:
- Redness, warmth, or swelling
- Sore lumps which do not soften following feeding.
- Fever, chills, or flu like (symbols of mastitis).
- Splintered or bleeding nipples which fail to heal.
In case any of these occur, you should immediately call your healthcare provider or a lactation consultant. Complications can be avoided by early treatment and helps in ensuring that you can comfortably continue with breastfeeding.
Breastfeeding is not merely about feeding your baby, but also about taking care of yourself. Your breasts deserve kindness, gentleness and rest.
